SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago wheat rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday, while corn hovered near a two-week top amid broad-based strength in the global market following a plan by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low until late 2014. There was support for the wheat market on expectations that Russia, typically the world's third largest exporter, will curb exports, giving U.S. suppliers a window of opportunity. FUNDAMENTALS * Russia in 2011 said it would export no more than 23 million to 25 million tonnes of grain in the current marketing year. Exports through mid-January surged to a record 19.5 million tonnes, seven months since Russia lifted a nearly year-long export ban after drought reduced crops in 2010. * Many traders and analysts now expect Russia to impose protection duties in April, when shipments are likely to hit the threshold of 23 million to 25 million tonnes. * Strength in the U.S. cash grains markets is continuing to underpin wheat, corn and soybean futures as farmers held tightly to supplies in the hope that prices will continue to climb. * Wheat also remains vulnerable to big swings because of the large net short position in CBOT wheat futures held by noncommercial investors, which includes hedge funds. That position last week was a record-large net short holding, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Richard Brock, president of advisory service Brock Associates in Milwaukee, said U.S. farmers were likely to plant as much as 95 million acres of corn this spring in an attempt to take advantage of high prices. The increase in plantings could take the wind out of the corn market, he said. * Showers blanketed northern Argentina on Tuesday, which boosted crop prospects, while there were a few showers in southern Brazil. "It did improve conditions but not a significant improvement," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the euro firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a longer period than expected, providing ample liquidity to help spur growth. * The dollar steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday, giving back some of its gains against the yen but paring losses against other rivals after a more dovish-than-expected outcome of the Fed's latest meeting pressured it overnight. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as investors cheered the Fed's plan to keep interest rates low at least through late 2014 to help speed the economic recovery. DATA/EVENTS 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Dec 2011 Prices at 0220 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.25 4.00 +0.62% +1.85% 621.70 70 CBOT corn 636.00 1.50 +0.24% +0.91% 622.18 64 CBOT soy 1216.25 2.75 +0.23% -0.31% 1187.17 61 CBOT rice $14.64 $0.05 +0.34% -0.27% $14.43 58 WTI crude $99.78 $0.38 +0.38% +0.84% $99.34 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.007 +0.57% +0.56% USD/AUD 1.061 0.012 +1.13% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)