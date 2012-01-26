SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago wheat rose for a
sixth straight session on Thursday, while corn hovered near a
two-week top amid broad-based strength in the global market
following a plan by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest
rates low until late 2014.
There was support for the wheat market on expectations that
Russia, typically the world's third largest exporter, will curb
exports, giving U.S. suppliers a window of opportunity.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Russia in 2011 said it would export no more than 23
million to 25 million tonnes of grain in the current marketing
year. Exports through mid-January surged to a record 19.5
million tonnes, seven months since Russia lifted a nearly
year-long export ban after drought reduced crops in 2010.
* Many traders and analysts now expect Russia to impose
protection duties in April, when shipments are likely to hit the
threshold of 23 million to 25 million tonnes.
* Strength in the U.S. cash grains markets is continuing to
underpin wheat, corn and soybean futures as farmers held tightly
to supplies in the hope that prices will continue to climb.
* Wheat also remains vulnerable to big swings because of the
large net short position in CBOT wheat futures held by
noncommercial investors, which includes hedge funds. That
position last week was a record-large net short holding,
according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
* Richard Brock, president of advisory service Brock
Associates in Milwaukee, said U.S. farmers were likely to plant
as much as 95 million acres of corn this spring in an attempt to
take advantage of high prices. The increase in plantings could
take the wind out of the corn market, he said.
* Showers blanketed northern Argentina on Tuesday, which
boosted crop prospects, while there were a few showers in
southern Brazil. "It did improve conditions but not a
significant improvement," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA
EarthSat Weather.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro firmed on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a
longer period than expected, providing ample liquidity to help
spur growth.
* The dollar steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday,
giving back some of its gains against the yen but paring losses
against other rivals after a more dovish-than-expected outcome
of the Fed's latest meeting pressured it overnight.
* Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as investors cheered
the Fed's plan to keep interest rates low at least through late
2014 to help speed the economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Dec 2011
Prices at 0220 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 645.25 4.00 +0.62% +1.85% 621.70 70
CBOT corn 636.00 1.50 +0.24% +0.91% 622.18 64
CBOT soy 1216.25 2.75 +0.23% -0.31% 1187.17 61
CBOT rice $14.64 $0.05 +0.34% -0.27% $14.43 58
WTI crude $99.78 $0.38 +0.38% +0.84% $99.34 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.007 +0.57% +0.56%
USD/AUD 1.061 0.012 +1.13% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)