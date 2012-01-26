* U.S. wheat rises for 6th day; up half pct * Corn, soy firm as Fed outlook supports markets * Prospects of Russian exports curb support wheat * Wheat vulnerable to large net short position (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago wheat rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday, while corn hovered near a two-week top as global markets were cheered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to keep interest rates low for a longer-than-expected period. Asian shares and the euro firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low through at least 2014, which was longer than many investors anticipated, providing ample liquidity to help spur growth. There was additional support for the wheat market from concerns that Russia, typically the world's third largest exporter, will curb exports, giving U.S. suppliers a window of opportunity. "Wheat, corn and soybeans have firmed as comments from the U.S. Fed are supporting markets, including commodities and stocks," said Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Dollar is weaker and U.S. wheat is now more competitive in the international market." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat added 0.5 percent to $6.44-1/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT, after touching a high of $6.49-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 5. March soy rose three quarters of a cent to $12.14-1/4 a bushel. Corn for March delivery rose 0.2 percent to $6.35-3/4 a bushel, holding near its two-week high of $6.38. Equities, commodities and U.S. Treasuries all rose on Wednesday after the Fed policy meeting, while the prospect for unfavourable interest rate differentials undermined the dollar, pushing it to a near five-week low against the euro as the U.S. central bank took the spotlight away from Europe's debt woes. U.S. soft wheat, now the cheapest in the world, is set to reclaim some business from rivals such as Russia and France that have seen prices rise on tight supplies. Sales into key markets such as Egypt, which appeared hopelessly out of reach just two months ago, now seem likely for the first time since mid-2011 amid talk that Russia, Egypt's top supplier, may be poised to impose protective duties on grain exports. Russia in 2011 said it would export no more than 23 million to 25 million tonnes of grain in the current marketing year. Exports through mid-January surged to a record 19.5 million tonnes, seven months since Russia lifted a nearly year-long export ban after drought reduced crops in 2010. Many traders and analysts now expect Russia to impose protection duties in April, when shipments are likely to hit the threshold of 23 million to 25 million tonnes. Strength in the U.S. cash grains markets is continuing to underpin wheat, corn and soybean futures as farmers held tightly on to supplies in the hope that prices will continue to climb. Wheat also remains vulnerable to big swings because of the large net short position in CBOT wheat futures held by noncommercial investors, which includes hedge funds. That position last week was a record-large net short holding, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Richard Brock, president of advisory service Brock Associates in Milwaukee, said U.S. farmers were likely to plant as much as 95 million acres of corn this spring in an attempt to take advantage of high prices. The increase in plantings could take the wind out of the corn market, he said. On Wednesday, soybeans came under pressure as showers blanketed northern Argentina, which boosted crop prospects, while there were a few showers in southern Brazil. Prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.25 3.00 +0.47% +1.70% 621.67 69 CBOT corn 635.75 1.25 +0.20% +0.87% 622.17 63 CBOT soy 1214.25 0.75 +0.06% -0.47% 1187.10 60 CBOT rice $14.64 $0.05 +0.34% -0.27% $14.43 58 WTI crude $99.89 $0.49 +0.49% +0.95% $99.35 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.008 +0.62% +0.61% USD/AUD 1.060 0.011 +1.07% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)