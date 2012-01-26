* U.S. wheat rises for 6th day; up half pct
* Corn, soy firm as Fed outlook supports markets
* Prospects of Russian exports curb support wheat
* Wheat vulnerable to large net short position
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago wheat rose for a
sixth straight session on Thursday, while corn hovered near a
two-week top as global markets were cheered by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plan to keep interest rates low for a
longer-than-expected period.
Asian shares and the euro firmed after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it would keep interest rates low through at least
2014, which was longer than many investors anticipated,
providing ample liquidity to help spur growth.
There was additional support for the wheat market from
concerns that Russia, typically the world's third largest
exporter, will curb exports, giving U.S. suppliers a window of
opportunity.
"Wheat, corn and soybeans have firmed as comments from the
U.S. Fed are supporting markets, including commodities and
stocks," said Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Dollar is weaker and U.S. wheat is now more competitive in the
international market."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat added 0.5 percent
to $6.44-1/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT, after touching a high of
$6.49-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 5.
March soy rose three quarters of a cent to $12.14-1/4
a bushel. Corn for March delivery rose 0.2 percent to
$6.35-3/4 a bushel, holding near its two-week high of $6.38.
Equities, commodities and U.S. Treasuries all rose on
Wednesday after the Fed policy meeting, while the prospect for
unfavourable interest rate differentials undermined the dollar,
pushing it to a near five-week low against the euro as the U.S.
central bank took the spotlight away from Europe's debt woes.
U.S. soft wheat, now the cheapest in the world, is set to
reclaim some business from rivals such as Russia and France that
have seen prices rise on tight supplies.
Sales into key markets such as Egypt, which appeared
hopelessly out of reach just two months ago, now seem likely for
the first time since mid-2011 amid talk that Russia, Egypt's top
supplier, may be poised to impose protective duties on grain
exports.
Russia in 2011 said it would export no more than 23 million
to 25 million tonnes of grain in the current marketing year.
Exports through mid-January surged to a record 19.5 million
tonnes, seven months since Russia lifted a nearly year-long
export ban after drought reduced crops in 2010.
Many traders and analysts now expect Russia to impose
protection duties in April, when shipments are likely to hit the
threshold of 23 million to 25 million tonnes.
Strength in the U.S. cash grains markets is continuing to
underpin wheat, corn and soybean futures as farmers held tightly
on to supplies in the hope that prices will continue to climb.
Wheat also remains vulnerable to big swings because of the
large net short position in CBOT wheat futures held by
noncommercial investors, which includes hedge funds. That
position last week was a record-large net short holding,
according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Richard Brock, president of advisory service Brock
Associates in Milwaukee, said U.S. farmers were likely to plant
as much as 95 million acres of corn this spring in an attempt to
take advantage of high prices. The increase in plantings could
take the wind out of the corn market, he said.
On Wednesday, soybeans came under pressure as showers
blanketed northern Argentina, which boosted crop prospects,
while there were a few showers in southern Brazil.
Prices at 0253 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 644.25 3.00 +0.47% +1.70% 621.67 69
CBOT corn 635.75 1.25 +0.20% +0.87% 622.17 63
CBOT soy 1214.25 0.75 +0.06% -0.47% 1187.10 60
CBOT rice $14.64 $0.05 +0.34% -0.27% $14.43 58
WTI crude $99.89 $0.49 +0.49% +0.95% $99.35 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.008 +0.62% +0.61%
USD/AUD 1.060 0.011 +1.07% +0.64%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)