SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. wheat futures fell 0.7 percent early Asian trade, giving back some gains after rising to a three-week high on the back of a falling U.S. dollar and concerns that Russia's wheat crop could be hurt by lower-than-normal temperatures. CBOT corn and soy futures also gave back some gains after rising overnight. A falling dollar boosted most commodities on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not raise interest rates for at least two years. Unseasonably cold weather in Russia, the third largest exporter in the current season, is hitting the country's southern wheat growing regions, Russia's state forecaster, said on its website on Thursday. CBOT March wheat futures were down 0.7 percent to $6.48-3/4 per bushel, ending six straight sessions of gains. The contract climbed nearly 2 percent in the previous session. March corn also inched lower, down 0.2 percent at $6.33-1/4. U.S. March soybean futures slipped 0.1 percent to $12.21-1/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Little change in the forecast for South America from Wednesday was noted, with showers in Argentina this week boosting crop prospects. "They should be in good shape for a while, not much rain for a few days then some more rain next week," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. * Karst said there was still some concern about dryness in northeastern Argentina, southern Brazil and Paraguay. "There may be some increasing stress there. The next chance of rain is Feb. 3 and that will be important," Karst said. * USDA said export sales of U.S. soybeans last week totaled 592,200 tonnes, below estimates for 700,000 to 850,000 tonnes. Sales of soymeal at 126,600 tonnes were within estimates for 100,000 to 200,000 and soyoil sale at 2,500 tonnes were below estimates for 5,000 to 15,000 tonnes. * Brazil's second and third-biggest soy states lowered their crop estimates for the 2011/12 season on Thursday, providing more early signs of the impact of drought on the world's No. 2 soy-producing country. * Ukraine is likely to reduce its grain harvest to about 40 million tonnes in 2012 from a record of 56.7 million in 2011 due to a fall in harvested area because of poor weather during winter grain sowing, analyst ProAgro said on Thursday. * Ideas that Russia may curb grain exports in the coming months add support. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 618,700 tonnes (604,700 for 2011/12), within a range of trade estimates for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. The total marked a four-month peak, a reflection of how U.S. prices have fallen to more competitive levels globally. * Ukraine is likely to reduce its grain harvest to about 40 million tonnes in 2012 from a record of 56.7 million in 2011 due to a fall in harvested area because of poor weather during winter grain sowing - analyst ProAgro. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of corn were 1.041 million tonnes, the largest in three months. Analysts had been expecting corn export sales in a range from 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * Basis bids for corn barges near export elevators at the U.S. Gulf Coast surged on Thursday as at least one grain shipper scrambled for supplies to load a cargo ship waiting in port. * The export premium for U.S. corn surged to its highest midwinter level in at least a decade as cash-flushed farmers held tight to their grain and squeezed pipeline supplies to Gulf of Mexico shipment points, trade sources said on Thursday. * Major European Union banks have pulled back from financing grain shipments destined for Iran, hampering trade with the major importer of maize, banking and trade sources said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro held on to most recent hefty gains against the dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years encouraged carry trades funded in dollars. * Crude oil futures rose on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said interest rates should remain low well into 2014 and data showed an increase in orders for U.S. manufactured goods. That news sparked buying interest in riskier assets such as oil and other commodities. * A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible warning of weakness ahead. Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.75 -4.75 -0.73% +1.17% 623.53 68 CBOT corn 633.25 -1.25 -0.20% -0.20% 623.43 61 CBOT soy 1221.25 -1.50 -0.12% +0.64% 1190.54 65 CBOT rice $14.66 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.48% $14.47 60 WTI crude $99.71 $0.01 +0.01% +0.31% $99.33 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.22% USD/AUD 1.060 -0.002 -0.18% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett)