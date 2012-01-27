* Wheat falls 0.8 percent, snaps six-session rally * Soy, corn dip, but markets on track for weekly gains * Lower-than-normal temperatures may harm Black Sea crops * Argentine soy, corn crops seen shrinking this year (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 27 U.S. wheat slid on Friday as the market took a breather after six straight sessions of rallies sparked by concerns over Black Sea supplies and enhanced risk appetite following a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low. Corn and soybeans also dipped, but both markets were on track for weekly gains on estimates of lower crop-yields in Brazil and Argentina as a result of a severe drought. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.8 percent to $6.48-1/4 a bushel by 0242 GMT, after touching a high of $6.58-1/4 a bushel on Wednesday, the highest since January 4. March soy fell 0.2 percent to $12.20-3/4 a bushel and corn for March delivery lost 0.3 percent to $6.32-1/2 a bushel. "The market is trying to guess how the crop will progress in the Black Sea region? Is there going to be a large amount of winter kill in Russia?," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at Sydney-based brokerage Advance Trading Australasia. "The South American crop has received rains, which have satisfied people for now, but when you look at the forecasts, it looks pretty hot." Wheat futures, which have gone up more than 10 percent in the last six sessions at the Chicago Board of Trade, have been supported by concerns that the wheat crop in Russia, the third largest exporter, could be hurt by lower-than-normal temperatures in some growing areas. Moreover, analyst ProAgro said on Thursday the grain harvest of major exporter Ukraine was likely to come in at about 40 million tonnes in 2012, down from a record of 56.7 million tonnes in 2011 due to a fall in acreage because of bad weather while winter crops were being sown. Many traders expect the United States to capture some of the business if Russia curbs exports to ensure sufficient supplies at home. A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge paused on Friday, as investors sought to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks. Equities, commodities and bonds all rose on Thursday as the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero through at least 2014, and left the door open for a third round of quantitative easing to spur growth. Argentina's soy and corn harvests will be smaller this season than in the previous crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, underlining concerns that recent dry weather might crimp world food supplies. In its first harvest estimates of the season, the exchange forecast soy production of 46.2 million tonnes versus 49.2 million in 2010/11. It projected a 2011/12 corn harvest of up to 22 million tonnes, down slightly from the 22.1 million tonnes registered by the exchange in the previous season, but far short of initial expectations for a record campaign. Brazil's second and third-biggest soy states lowered their crop estimates for the 2011/12 season on Thursday, providing more early signs of the impact of drought on the world's No. 2 soy-producing country. Prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.25 -5.25 -0.80% +2.33% 621.78 68 CBOT corn 632.50 -2.00 -0.32% -0.32% 623.39 60 CBOT soy 1220.75 -2.00 -0.16% +0.60% 1190.48 64 CBOT rice $14.68 -$0.01 -0.07% +0.62% $14.47 61 WTI crude $99.99 $0.29 +0.29% +0.59% $99.34 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.007 +0.57% +0.56% USD/AUD 1.061 0.013 +1.21% +0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)