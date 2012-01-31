SYDNEY Jan 31 U.S. grain futures were steady to firmer in early Asian trade on Tuesday, stabilising after heavy losses in the previous session when soy fell nearly 3 percent as the dollar gained on the euro zone debt crisis and on better-than-expected South American rainfall.

U.S. soybean futures for March delivery rose 0.32 percent to $11.89 per bushel.

CBOT March corn futures dipped 0.04 percent at $6.31-1/2.

CBOT March wheat eased 0.08 percent by 0033 GMT to $6.45-1/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Crop-friendly rainfall of 0.50 to 1.5 inches is expected this week through all areas of Argentina which will benefit the soy crop in its key pod-setting phase and CORN.

* The soybean harvest is due to pick up speed in the coming weeks in the early maturing center-west states of Brazil as rains shift to the parched south where moisture is still needed.

* Sales of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop rose to 49 percent of the total expected production of 75.6 million tonnes, up from 47 percent a week earlier - analysts Celeres.

* Port authorities in Argentina's Rosario grains hub have dislodged a vessel that ran aground earlier this month, and all delayed ships have been able to set sail.

* Soybean prices are likely to fall for a second straight year by the end of 2012 if crop weather in the United States, the world's top producer, improves after a difficult season in 2011, a Reuters poll showed.

* Some traders noted that China's Dalian corn futures rose only about 1 percent after being closed for holidays last week, failing to keep pace with a nearly 5 percent rise last week in CBOT corn.

* Ukraine is likely to increase its maize harvest by 10 percent to 25 million tonnes in 2012 by sowing a larger area, analyst Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said.

* U.S. corn prices are expected to plummet 15 percent by the end of 2012 to their lowest levels in three years, a Reuters poll of 12 analysts showed.

* Traders noted some sell-stops as CBOT March corn dipped below $6.31, Friday's low and the 20-day moving average on the continuous chart.

* CBOT wheat futures are expected to fall 6.7 percent this year from their 2011 close as plentiful world supplies crimp demand for U.S. wheat on the export market, a Reuters poll found.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.

The greenback stood at 76.35 yen

* Oil prices fell on Monday as stalled negotiations on a deal to restructure Greece's debt revived concerns about the economy while the risk that Iran might quickly halt crude exports to Europe limited losses

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year.

DATA/EVENTS

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Dec 2011

0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Dec 2011

1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Dec 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan <USCONC=EC

