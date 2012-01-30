* Investors await the outcome of EU talks on Greek crisis * Improved weather in South America weighs on soy prices * Traders expect Russia to curb exports (Updates, adds Amsterdam dateline) By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ivana Sekularac AMSTERDAM/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 Chicago wheat, corn and soy futures prices eased on Monday due to improved weather in South America as investors awaited the outcome of talks on a Greek debt deal in Brussels later in the day. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.77 percent to $6.42-1/4 a bushel by 1210 GMT, after finishing 6-1/4 cents lower at $6.47-1/4 cents per bushel on Friday. March soy fell 0.92 percent to $12.07-3/4 a bushel and corn for March delivery also lost 0.86 percent to $6.33-1/4 a bushel. "Markets are trading on South American weather, and the forecast for the next 14 days has been improved," said Erin Fitzpatrick of Rabobank. "The EU debt crisis remains the biggest macro driver." Rains have fallen over some parts of Argentina and Brazil in the last few days but analysts and officials say it may be too little, too late, especially for the corn crop. In Paris, wheat prices were slightly weaker for old crop and stable to firmer for new crop, supported by a fall in the euro and the arrival of a cold snap. March milling wheat was down 0.25 euro or 0.12 percent at 208.75 euros a tonne by 1221 GMT, and new crop contracts were stable to slightly firmer. BLACK SEA CONCERNS Earlier in Asian trade, wheat futures were a touch higher, driven by concerns over output in the Black Sea region and talk that Russia, which has emerged as a major global supplier of the grain, may curb exports to bolster domestic supplies. U.S. corn and soybeans slid around half a percent, with traders expecting prices to rebound on expectations of crop losses in drought-hit South America. "Yes, there has been some speculation about Russia applying brakes on wheat exports, but the market will have to wait for some clear signal," said Lynette Tan, analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. Last week, U.S. wheat posted its largest weekly bounce in more than a month on growing export demand and worries over production. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said exporters sold 133,200 tonnes of U.S. wheat to an unknown destination as well as 170,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. Traders expect Russia, which has dominated global wheat export trade this year, to curb exports soon as it nears a self-imposed quota of 25 million tonnes. "The pace of wheat exports has been brisk and from now on all eyes will be on Russia," Tan said. A fierce cold snap engulfed Russia's southern wheat growing regions, where hard winter frosts are unusual, the Hydrometeorological Service, Russia's state forecaster, said on its website on Thursday. Analyst ProAgro said on Thursday the grain harvest of major exporter Ukraine was likely to come in at about 40 million tonnes in 2012, about 29 percent down from a record of 56.7 million in 2011, due to a fall in acreage because of bad weather when winter crops were being sown. Tan said corn prices are expected to be more volatile from next month, affected by dry weather in Argentina. "I see some softening in corn. After all, it was overbought, and I also expect corn to be volatile in the days to come," she said. The dryness that blighted Argentine farm areas in December and early January will cut yields of early-planted corn while later-seeded fields have been revived by recent rains, the government said on Friday. Argentina's 2011/12 soy and corn harvests will be smaller than in the previous crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, underlining concerns that the drought might crimp world food supplies at a time of growing demand. * Prices as of 1230 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 204.00 0.00 +0.00 195.25 4.48 London wheat 164.25 -1.25 -0.76 153.65 6.90 Paris maize 205.25 0.25 +0.12 197.25 4.06 Paris rape 445.75 2.75 +0.62 421.50 5.75 CBOT wheat 655.00 -6.75 -1.02 671.25 -2.42 CBOT corn 640.75 -6.75 -1.04 654.75 -2.14 CBOT soybeans 1214.75 -13.75 -1.12 1207.75 0.58 Crude oil 98.98 -0.58 -0.58 98.83 0.15 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.22 1.30 1.21 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Editing by Anthony Barker)