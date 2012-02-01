SYDNEY Feb 1 U.S. grain futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the U.S. session as traders worried that Russia might curb exports soon due to potential wheat losses the Black Sea region from a cold snap.

The concerns had driven Chicago wheat prices to four-week highs on Tuesday. The 3 percent rise was wheat's biggest percentage gain in a month, and its premium over corn was at its highest since Oct.

Grain markets shrugged off a rally in the U.S. dollar, typically a bearish signal for dollar-backed commodities, and a retreat in U.S. crude oil futures tied to weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.

CBOT wheat jumped 1.01 percent by 0039 GMT to $6.72-3/4 per bushel.

U.S. soybean futures rose 0.46 percent to $12.04-1/2 per bushel.

CBOT corn futures rose 0.39 percent at $6.41-1/2.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A duty to curb record grain exports would be imposed from April onward, according to plans now under discussion by the Russian government, the head of Russia's grain industry lobby said.

* Euronext milling wheat futures <O#BL2:> rose more than 3 percent driven by concerns that cold weather in western and eastern Europe may hurt crops and joining gains in other commodities and shares on hopes the euro zone crisis would be kept in check, traders said.

* Wheat and commodities also were supported by expectations a Greek debt restructuring deal could be clinched soon.

* Argentina's 2011/12 soybean crop is expected to come in at 45 million tonnes and corn output is seen at 18.8 million tonnes due to the impact of a prolonged drought, analysts said. ID:nL2E8CV8C0]

* Global food prices are set to fall in 2012 as a weaker world economy dampens consumer demand while food supplies rise, the World Bank said, although it warned a possible rise in oil prices could reverse the trend.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia on Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen.

* Brent crude edged higher while U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday, as disappointing U.S. data reined in prices that had surged on hopes Greece could reach a debt deal and on a European Union move toward budget discipline.

* Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months.

DATA/EVENTS

0100 China Official PMI Jan

0858 EZ Markit manufacturing PMI Jan

1000 EZ Flash inflation Jan

1200 US Mortgate market index Weekly

1315 US ADP employment report Jan

1500 US Construction spending Dec

US Auto sales Jan

Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 672.75 6.75 +1.01% +4.34% 631.57 76 CBOT corn 641.50 2.50 +0.39% +1.54% 629.38 63 CBOT soy 1204.50 5.50 +0.46% +1.62% 1197.87 52

CBOT rice $14.04 $0.04 +0.25% -2.91% $14.49 31

WTI crude $98.50 $0.02 +0.02% -0.28% $99.76 43

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.000 +0.01% -0.36% USD/AUD 1.060 -0.001 -0.10% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by John Mair)