SYDNEY, Feb 2 U.S. grain futures dipped on profit taking in early Asian trade on Thursday, retreating following a surge in the previous session as icy conditions in Europe threatened the winter wheat crop and Russia weighs up export curbs. CBOT wheat for March delivery was quoted down 0.6 percent by 0037 GMT to $6.70-1/4 per bushel, slipping after futures hit a 4 1/2 month peak on Wednesday. March soybean futures fell 0.35 percent to $12.11 per bushel. March corn futures fell 0.27 percent at $6.40-1/4. FUNDAMENTALS * Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans increased this week for shipments through March. Brazilian soybeans were cheaper for shipment in April and beyond. Nearby Brazilian prices supported by strong demand and slow harvest pace and quality concerns due to rain in the north. * China bought 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans from private exporters for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said early on Wednesday. Traders said China may have purchased another two cargoes on Wednesday for March shipment. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were flat amid limited demand following a 4.6 percent jump in futures prices over the past two days. * Spot wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade hit a 4-1/2 month high on Wednesday as frigid weather threatened dormant winter wheat crops in Europe and Russia looked set to curb exports. * USDA on Wednesday reported private sales of 120,000 tonnes U.S. soft red winter wheat to unknown buyers for 2011/12 shipment. * Ukraine's winter grain harvest seen down 42 to 58 percent to 10 and 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during sowing and wintering, the state forecaster said. * Russia to determine on Thursday how much grain can be exported this season in precursor to potential export curbs. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady on Wednesday amid routine demand, traders said. Shrinking Argentine crop seen boosting U.S. exports this year. * USDA export sales report on Thursday expected to show net corn sales last week at 700,000 to 950.000 tonnes, soybeans at 350,000 to 550,000, and wheat at 400,000 to 600,000, all below the prior week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled against the yen in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed a fresh three-month low for a third straight day, raising the danger that Japan would act to weaken its currency. * Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and concerns about the standoff between Iran and the West outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil inventories. * U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 - SWISS TRADE FOR DECEMBER 0930 - UK MARKIT/CIPS CONSTRUCTION PMI FOR JANUARY 1000 - EURO ZONE PRODUCER PRICES FOR DECEMBER 1330 - U.S. WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS 1330 - U.S. PRODUCTIVITY,UNIT LABOR COSTS PREM Q4 REPORT 1500 - U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN BERNANKE TESTIFIES, N/A - ICSC U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES FOR JANUARY Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 670.25 -4.00 -0.59% +0.64% 633.89 74 CBOT corn 640.25 -1.75 -0.27% +1.35% 629.31 64 CBOT soy 1211.00 -4.25 -0.35% +2.17% 1197.95 56 CBOT rice $13.82 $0.08 +0.55% -4.43% $14.48 28 WTI crude $97.43 -$0.18 -0.18% -1.07% $99.84 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.002 +0.14% +0.76% USD/AUD 1.072 0.002 +0.22% +1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Edting by Ed Davies)