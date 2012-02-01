* Cold snap in Europe may hurt crop there * Potential exists for Russia to curb exports * Weak dollar, equities gain lift grains and soy * Firm cash, news China bought U.S. soy aids soy advance (Updates to include close of U.S. trade) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Feb 1 U.S. wheat posted a 4-1/2 month peak on Wednesday, a second straight daily advance, as a cold snap hit Europe threatening its winter wheat crop and Russia looked likely to curb exports. Corn and soybeans also rose for the second straight session, buoyed along with wheat by a weak dollar, stronger-than-expected economic data from China and Germany and by optimism that Greece's debt crisis will be resolved. Corn rose to a three-week top and soy climbed more than 1 percent amid firm U.S. cash soy markets and on news China, the world's largest soy importer, bought a couple cargoes of U.S. soybeans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for this marketing year and also reported a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to an unknown destination, also for delivery this year. CBOT March wheat was up 8-1/4 cents per bushel at $6.74-1/4, March corn was up 3 at $6.42 and March soybeans were up 16-1/4 at $12.15-1/4. Traders and analysts agreed that the wheat markets at the Chicago Board of Trade and at Paris Euronext futures were the market leaders for the second day this week. European benchmark milling wheat futures touched a seven-month high on the weather worries. Paris March wheat was nearly 1 percent higher at 217.00 euros a tonne, or up 1.50 euros, after hitting 221.50 euros a tonne earlier in the session, a price last seen in June 2011. A fierce cold snap engulfed Russia, Ukraine and western European grain producers including France, Germany and Poland and there were fears deep frost could damage harvests. "A sharp freeze across Europe and the Ukraine, further talk of large damage to Ukraine winter wheat yields, lack of snow coverage, the question mark over Russian exports and logistics all continue to dominate market views across Europe and the Black Sea," said Jaime-Nolan Miralles of INTL FC Stone FORECASTERS BEGIN TO ASSESS DAMAGE Bitter cold this week probably harmed up to 15 percent of Russia's Black Sea wheat crop and 20 percent of the winter barley, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. "There is a snowcover in most of the region but it is too thin in southeast Ukraine and southwest Russia. There should be at least 10 centimeters of snow and it isn't that deep in those areas," Keeney said. Keeney said a bigger problem for the winter crops in the Black Sea was the dry condition when the crops were planted in the fall. "Winterkill is a problem but a bigger problem is that 30 to 40 percent of the crops didn't germinate," Keeney said. "The cold weather in east and west Europe is the main driving factor in the market today," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "There is concern about weather risk to crops in Ukraine, Russia and in parts of west Europe including France. Ukraine's state weather forecaster said on Wednesday the country's winter grains harvest could fall by 42 to 58 percent to 10 million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during sowing and winter damage. RUSSIA MAY CURB EXPORTS In the past week, world wheat markets have rallied not only because of the weather issues but also on expectations that Russia will put the brakes on exports. "Prices have gone up because Russia has said that there could be restrictions on wheat exports," said Lynette Tan, analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Any curb by Russia will have strong implications on the trade and, therefore, I see a further upside to wheat." On Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters the government would determine on Thursday how much grain could be exported this crop year before it considers imposing a protective export duty to preserve domestic supplies. Prices at 2:03 p.m. CST (2003 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 642.00 3.00 0.5% -0.7% CBOT soy 1215.25 16.25 1.4% 1.4% CBOT meal 322.30 3.00 0.9% 4.2% CBOT soyoil 51.18 0.31 0.6% -1.7% CBOT wheat 674.25 8.25 1.2% 3.3% CBOT rice 1374.00 -26.00 -1.9% -5.9% EU wheat 217.00 1.50 0.7% 7.2% US crude 97.63 -0.85 -0.9% -1.2% Dow Jones 12,761 129 1.0% 4.5% Gold 1744.60 7.41 0.4% 11.6% Euro/dollar 1.3158 0.0074 0.6% 1.6% Dollar Index 78.9060 -0.3820 -0.5% -1.6% Baltic Freight 662 -18 -2.7% -61.9% (additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)