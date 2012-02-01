* Cold snap in Europe may hurt crop there
* Potential exists for Russia to curb exports
* Weak dollar, equities gain lift grains and soy
* Firm cash, news China bought U.S. soy aids soy advance
(Updates to include close of U.S. trade)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Feb 1 U.S. wheat posted a 4-1/2
month peak on Wednesday, a second straight daily advance, as a
cold snap hit Europe threatening its winter wheat crop and
Russia looked likely to curb exports.
Corn and soybeans also rose for the second straight session,
buoyed along with wheat by a weak dollar, stronger-than-expected
economic data from China and Germany and by optimism that
Greece's debt crisis will be resolved.
Corn rose to a three-week top and soy climbed more than 1
percent amid firm U.S. cash soy markets and on news China, the
world's largest soy importer, bought a couple cargoes of U.S.
soybeans.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a sale of
120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for this marketing year
and also reported a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red
winter wheat to an unknown destination, also for delivery this
year.
CBOT March wheat was up 8-1/4 cents per bushel at
$6.74-1/4, March corn was up 3 at $6.42 and March soybeans
were up 16-1/4 at $12.15-1/4.
Traders and analysts agreed that the wheat markets at the
Chicago Board of Trade and at Paris Euronext futures were the
market leaders for the second day this week.
European benchmark milling wheat futures touched a
seven-month high on the weather worries.
Paris March wheat was nearly 1 percent higher at
217.00 euros a tonne, or up 1.50 euros, after hitting 221.50
euros a tonne earlier in the session, a price last seen in June
2011.
A fierce cold snap engulfed Russia, Ukraine and western
European grain producers including France, Germany and Poland
and there were fears deep frost could damage harvests.
"A sharp freeze across Europe and the Ukraine, further
talk of large damage to Ukraine winter wheat yields, lack of
snow coverage, the question mark over Russian exports and
logistics all continue to dominate market views across Europe
and the Black Sea," said Jaime-Nolan Miralles of INTL FC Stone
FORECASTERS BEGIN TO ASSESS DAMAGE
Bitter cold this week probably harmed up to 15 percent of
Russia's Black Sea wheat crop and 20 percent of the winter
barley, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
"There is a snowcover in most of the region but it is too
thin in southeast Ukraine and southwest Russia. There should be
at least 10 centimeters of snow and it isn't that deep in those
areas," Keeney said.
Keeney said a bigger problem for the winter crops in the
Black Sea was the dry condition when the crops were planted in
the fall.
"Winterkill is a problem but a bigger problem is that 30 to
40 percent of the crops didn't germinate," Keeney said.
"The cold weather in east and west Europe is the main
driving factor in the market today," said Rabobank analyst Erin
FitzPatrick. "There is concern about weather risk to crops in
Ukraine, Russia and in parts of west Europe including France.
Ukraine's state weather forecaster said on Wednesday the
country's winter grains harvest could fall by 42 to 58 percent
to 10 million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during
sowing and winter damage.
RUSSIA MAY CURB EXPORTS
In the past week, world wheat markets have rallied not only
because of the weather issues but also on expectations that
Russia will put the brakes on exports.
"Prices have gone up because Russia has said that there
could be restrictions on wheat exports," said Lynette Tan,
analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Any curb by Russia
will have strong implications on the trade and, therefore, I see
a further upside to wheat."
On Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov
told Reuters the government would determine on Thursday how
much grain could be exported this crop year before it considers
imposing a protective export duty to preserve domestic supplies.
Prices at 2:03 p.m. CST (2003 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 642.00 3.00 0.5% -0.7%
CBOT soy 1215.25 16.25 1.4% 1.4%
CBOT meal 322.30 3.00 0.9% 4.2%
CBOT soyoil 51.18 0.31 0.6% -1.7%
CBOT wheat 674.25 8.25 1.2% 3.3%
CBOT rice 1374.00 -26.00 -1.9% -5.9%
EU wheat 217.00 1.50 0.7% 7.2%
US crude 97.63 -0.85 -0.9% -1.2%
Dow Jones 12,761 129 1.0% 4.5%
Gold 1744.60 7.41 0.4% 11.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3158 0.0074 0.6% 1.6%
Dollar Index 78.9060 -0.3820 -0.5% -1.6%
Baltic Freight 662 -18 -2.7% -61.9%
(additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Mayank
Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)