SYDNEY Feb 3 U.S. grains futures traded flat in Asia on Friday following a see-saw session overnight, where wheat retreated on prospects of improved weather in Europe.

Markets are braced for U.S. non-farm payrolls which will be released later on Friday.

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.19 percent by 0036 GMT to $6.64 per bushel, while CBOT corn futures were flat at $6.43.

U.S. soybean futures rose 0.25 percent to $12.20 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The outlook for moderating weather in Europe this month, should provide some relief to the wheat crop after a blast of bitter cold weather this week.

* State forecaster in Moscow said temperatures in European Russia will be just 1 to 2 degrees below multi-year averages in February, offering respite for crops in Russia's south which have been put at risk by unusually cold weather.

* Bitter cold temperatures continue to affect winter wheat crop prospects in Europe with winterkill seen impacting one-third of Ukraine wheat and there will be scattered damage in south Russia, according to Commodity Weather Group (CWG).

* USDA confirmed sales of 107,340 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan for 2011/12 delivery.

* Goldman Sachs raised its three- and six-month price forecasts for CBOT corn to $6.90 per bushel, from $6.30 previously, citing tight U.S. inventories and lower South American crop forecasts.

* A shift to crop-friendly weather has occurred in South America as Argentina, which was plagued by dryness and heat a month ago, is set to receive more rainfall.

MARKET NEWS

* Major global currencies marked time early in Asia on Friday, as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in risk sentiment, or unravel it.

* Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw the price differential between the two contracts widen close to three-month highs.

* Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm.

DATA/EVENTS 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Jan 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec 1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 664.00 1.25 +0.19% -1.52% 635.48 66 CBOT corn 643.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.16% 631.92 68 CBOT soy 1220.00 3.00 +0.25% +0.39% 1202.66 61

CBOT rice $13.69 $0.05 +0.37% -0.36% $14.45 26

WTI crude $96.57 $0.21 +0.22% -1.07% $99.81 31

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.313 -$0.002 -0.11% -0.21%

USD/AUD 1.070 -0.001 -0.11% +0.06%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

