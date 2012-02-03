SYDNEY Feb 3 U.S. grains futures traded
flat in Asia on Friday following a see-saw session overnight,
where wheat retreated on prospects of improved weather in
Europe.
Markets are braced for U.S. non-farm payrolls which will be
released later on Friday.
CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.19 percent by 0036
GMT to $6.64 per bushel, while CBOT corn futures were flat
at $6.43.
U.S. soybean futures rose 0.25 percent to $12.20 per
bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The outlook for moderating weather in Europe this month,
should provide some relief to the wheat crop after a blast of
bitter cold weather this week.
* State forecaster in Moscow said temperatures in European
Russia will be just 1 to 2 degrees below multi-year averages in
February, offering respite for crops in Russia's south which
have been put at risk by unusually cold weather.
* Bitter cold temperatures continue to affect winter wheat
crop prospects in Europe with winterkill seen impacting
one-third of Ukraine wheat and there will be scattered damage in
south Russia, according to Commodity Weather Group (CWG).
* USDA confirmed sales of 107,340 tonnes of U.S. corn to
Japan for 2011/12 delivery.
* Goldman Sachs raised its three- and six-month price
forecasts for CBOT corn to $6.90 per bushel, from $6.30
previously, citing tight U.S. inventories and lower South
American crop forecasts.
* A shift to crop-friendly weather has occurred in South
America as Argentina, which was plagued by dryness and heat a
month ago, is set to receive more rainfall.
MARKET NEWS
* Major global currencies marked time early in Asia on
Friday, as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in risk
sentiment, or unravel it.
* Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and
U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw
the price differential between the two contracts widen close to
three-month highs.
* Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday
as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key
employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings
from chipmaker Qualcomm.
DATA/EVENTS
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Jan
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec
1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 664.00 1.25 +0.19% -1.52% 635.48 66
CBOT corn 643.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.16% 631.92 68
CBOT soy 1220.00 3.00 +0.25% +0.39% 1202.66 61
CBOT rice $13.69 $0.05 +0.37% -0.36% $14.45 26
WTI crude $96.57 $0.21 +0.22% -1.07% $99.81 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 -$0.002 -0.11% -0.21%
USD/AUD 1.070 -0.001 -0.11% +0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by xxx)