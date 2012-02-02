* Potential Russian export ban limits wheat declines * Wheat technically overbought, due to sag * Dollar turns weak, lifts corn and soy * Firm cash markets boosting corn and soy (Updates to include close of U.S. trading session) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Feb 2 U.S. wheat futures retreated nearly 2 percent on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather in Europe's wheat belt following bitter cold that threatened developing crops and rallied prices to multimonth peaks. Corn and soybeans were firm on strong U.S. cash markets and continued brisk export sales of U.S. corn. "Corn was supported by the export sales number. It was higher than expected and China sneaked in some new-crop corn and whenever that happens it gets attention," said Jerrod Kitt, analyst for The Linn Group. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its weekly export sales report on Thursday said 974,900 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold for export last week, above estimates for 700,000 to 950,000 tonnes. The sales data included a 50,000-tonne sale of U.S. corn to China for the new marketing year (2012-13) that will begin this September. "There is still a lot of trade chatter that China is accessing beans from the United States rather than South America. South America's bean basis has been strong, so that could shift business to the U.S.," Kitt said. CBOT March wheat was down 11-1/2 cents at $6.62-3/4 per bushel, March corn was up 1 cent at $6.43 and March soybeans were up 1-3/4 cents at $12.17 per bushel. POTENTIAL CURB ON RUSSIAN EXPORTS CITED Declines in wheat were slowed by the potential for Russia to announce export curbs. "I think everyone is getting ready for the announcement tomorrow about Russia's export plans," said Rich Nelson, analyst for Allendale Inc. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov will make an announcement on Friday on how much grain the country can export in the 2011-12 season before imposing a possible export duty, a government source told Reuters on Thursday. U.S. wheat had soared to a 4-1/2 month high the previous session and Paris Euronext benchmark March wheat had rallied to a seven-month peak in a volatile weather market. SOME WHEAT MAY HAVE BEEN HARMED BUT BETTER DAYS AHEAD There were outlooks for moderating weather in Europe this month which should provide some relief to the wheat crop from the blast of bitter cold weather this week. The state forecaster in Moscow said temperatures in European Russia will be just 1 to 2 degrees below multi-year averages in February offering respite for crops in Russia's south which have been put at risk by unusually cold weather. Some agricultural meteorologists maintain that some damage was done to the crop because of the cold snap. Bitter cold temperatures continue to affect winter wheat crop prospects in Europe with winterkill seen impacting one-third of Ukraine wheat and there will be scattered damage in south Russia, according to Commodity Weather Group (CWG). The low temperatures overnight Wednesday were from minus 5 to minus 20 Fahrenheit (minus 20 to minus 30 Celsius) in most of Ukraine and unprotected wheat will see substantial damage, as these readings will be likely again overnight on Thursday, CWG said in a report. The CWG report said Russia would see light to moderate damage, 15 percent of Poland reached near 0 F overnight Wednesday and will be colder the next two nights. France should see damage to non-dormant wheat in 15 percent of the area, CWG said. Prices at 1:53 p.m. CST (1953 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 643.00 1.00 0.2% -0.5% CBOT soy 1217.00 1.75 0.1% 1.5% CBOT meal 322.30 1.20 0.4% 4.2% CBOT soyoil 51.18 0.02 0.0% -1.7% CBOT wheat 662.75 -11.50 -1.7% 1.5% CBOT rice 1364.00 -10.00 -0.7% -6.6% EU wheat 216.00 -0.75 -0.4% 6.7% US crude 96.54 -1.07 -1.1% -2.3% Dow Jones 12,705 -11 -0.1% 4.0% Gold 1755.14 11.44 0.7% 12.2% Euro/dollar 1.3135 -0.0024 -0.2% 1.5% Dollar Index 79.0230 0.1010 0.1% -1.4% Baltic Freight 651 -11 -1.7% -62.5% (Reporting by Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall)