SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. wheat futures eased in early Asian trade on Monday in step with profit-taking losses in the previous session, although concerns of winterkill damage in the Black Sea crop saw futures end the week 4.3 percent higher. Wheat hit a 4-1/2 month high in early February as a cold snap threatened Europe's winter wheat crop and on concerns that Russia could curb exports. Soybeans held gains on Monday after rallying to a three-month high on Friday amid growing export demand and lower production forecasts in South America. U.S. soybean futures edged up 0.02 percent to $12.32-1/4 per bushel. CBOT corn futures fell 0.42 percent to $6.42-1/4. CBOT wheat futures also traded down 0.45 percent by 0101 GMT to $6.57-3/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Roughly 15 percent of Ukraine wheat has been harmed by winterkill, 10 to 15 percent of the EU wheat crop suffered winterkill damage and 15 to 20 percent of the rapeseed crop has been harmed. * Statistics Canada pegged Canadian total wheat stocks on December 31 at 20.96 million tonnes, up 0.6 percent from 20.83 million tonnes a year earlier. * A USDA attache report released Thursday pegged Argentina's 2011/12 corn production at 21.8 million tonnes, below USDA's official January estimate of 26 million tonnes. * An unusually mild and mostly snowless winter across the upper U.S. Corn Belt is feeding concerns among farmers that soil moisture will fall short of levels needed for corn, wheat, soybeans and other crops this summer. * Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and sold 2,000 wheat contracts on Friday, while the funds bought and sold an equal amount of corn contracts, traders said. * Market is eagerly awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply-demand report on Thursday to see how drought has damaged crops in Argentina and Brazil. [IDn:L2E8D3GJL] * Ukraine's State Railway Administration has banned its grain railway cars from leaving the country, effectively halting railway grain exports. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that are vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis. * A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery. * Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month peak on Friday in heavy volume trading after a report showed the U.S. economy in January created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months, fueling hopes of stronger demand in the top petroleum-consuming nation. DATA/EVENTS 0930 EZ Sentix index Feb 1100 Germany Industrial orders Dec 1500 US Employment trend index Jan Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.75 -3.00 -0.45% -0.75% 636.78 62 CBOT corn 642.25 -2.25 -0.35% -0.12% 632.88 62 CBOT soy 1232.25 -0.25 -0.02% +1.25% 1205.38 66 CBOT rice $13.88 $0.00 +0.00% +1.72% $14.43 34 WTI crude $97.62 -$0.22 -0.22% +1.31% $99.81 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.29% USD/AUD 1.074 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by Richard Pullin)