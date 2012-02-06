SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. wheat futures eased in
early Asian trade on Monday in step with profit-taking losses in
the previous session, although concerns of winterkill damage in
the Black Sea crop saw futures end the week 4.3 percent higher.
Wheat hit a 4-1/2 month high in early February as a cold
snap threatened Europe's winter wheat crop and on concerns that
Russia could curb exports.
Soybeans held gains on Monday after rallying to a
three-month high on Friday amid growing export demand and lower
production forecasts in South America.
U.S. soybean futures edged up 0.02 percent to
$12.32-1/4 per bushel.
CBOT corn futures fell 0.42 percent to $6.42-1/4.
CBOT wheat futures also traded down 0.45 percent by
0101 GMT to $6.57-3/4 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Roughly 15 percent of Ukraine wheat has been harmed by
winterkill, 10 to 15 percent of the EU wheat crop suffered
winterkill damage and 15 to 20 percent of the rapeseed crop has
been harmed.
* Statistics Canada pegged Canadian total wheat stocks on
December 31 at 20.96 million tonnes, up 0.6 percent from 20.83
million tonnes a year earlier.
* A USDA attache report released Thursday pegged Argentina's
2011/12 corn production at 21.8 million tonnes, below USDA's
official January estimate of 26 million tonnes.
* An unusually mild and mostly snowless winter across the
upper U.S. Corn Belt is feeding concerns among farmers that soil
moisture will fall short of levels needed for corn, wheat,
soybeans and other crops this summer.
* Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and
sold 2,000 wheat contracts on Friday, while the funds
bought and sold an equal amount of corn contracts, traders
said.
* Market is eagerly awaiting the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's supply-demand report on Thursday to see how
drought has damaged crops in Argentina and Brazil.
* Ukraine's State Railway Administration has banned its
grain railway cars from leaving the country, effectively halting
railway grain exports.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data
bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries about a
lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that are
vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis.
* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month
drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew
that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.
* Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month peak on
Friday in heavy volume trading after a report showed the U.S.
economy in January created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months, fueling hopes of stronger demand in the top
petroleum-consuming nation.
DATA/EVENTS
0930 EZ Sentix index Feb
1100 Germany Industrial orders Dec
1500 US Employment trend index Jan
Grains prices at 0101 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 657.75 -3.00 -0.45% -0.75% 636.78 62
CBOT corn 642.25 -2.25 -0.35% -0.12% 632.88 62
CBOT soy 1232.25 -0.25 -0.02% +1.25% 1205.38 66
CBOT rice $13.88 $0.00 +0.00% +1.72% $14.43 34
WTI crude $97.62 -$0.22 -0.22% +1.31% $99.81 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.29%
USD/AUD 1.074 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by Richard Pullin)