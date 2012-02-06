* China seen stepping up purchases of U.S. soybeans * Wheat underpinned by cold in Europe, corn mixed * Market eyes USDA's supply-demand report on Thursday (Updates with closing market prices) By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG/CHICAGO, Feb 6 Chicago wheat futures snapped a two-session losing streak on Monday and soybeans rose to a three-month high as a deep freeze of European wheat fields and dryness in soy-growing parts of South America threatened that crop. Soybeans and wheat shrugged off pressure from a firm U.S. dollar and weaker crude oil, while corn finished mixed on profit-taking pressure. The market's focus this week is on a key crop report to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. March Chicago Board of Trade wheat added 1.2 percent, or 7-3/4 cents, to $6.68-1/2 a bushel on support from cold-weather damage to some European winter wheat crops and short-covering. "Even though temperatures aren't going to be as bitterly cold as they have been, the cold temperatures have expanded outwards and are now encompassing parts of France," said Terry Reilly, analyst at Citigroup in Chicago. The winter has been milder in the U.S. Northern Plains and Western Canada, but spring wheat areas there are drier than normal ahead of planting season, he said. CBOT March soy edged up 1/2 cent to $12.33 a bushel, paring some gains on profit-taking after peaking at $12.44, the highest level for the front month since late October 2011. Soybeans have now settled higher five straight sessions. China is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter as a withering drought is expected to cut the South American harvest. Cash bids were rising for immediate delivery at the U.S. Gulf amid thin exportable supplies. "We're a little more competitive now when you look at price and exchange rates and we're seeing more of those private estimates dropping for South American soybean production," said Arlan Suderman, market analyst at Farm Futures magazine. "We need to see harder confirmation of the export business to China but traders are pretty quick to get excited just on the thought and the possibility." Argentina's 2011/12 soy harvest will be at least 47 million tonnes, a government source said on Monday, while a Reuters poll showed analysts expecting production of 45 million to 50 million tonnes. Brazil's projected soybean crop - the world's second biggest - is also shrinking, and grain analyst Celeres trimmed its estimate on Monday to 72.04 million tonnes from 74.4 million tonnes in early January. Rains have been forecast this week in key growing regions of Argentina but dry weather over the past month was likely to reduce yields in the No. 3 world soy exporter. CBOT March corn pared earlier losses to shed 1/4 cent at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, pressured by profit-taking ahead of the USDA's report, but deferred months finished slightly higher. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand report is on Thursday, the trade expects USDA to cut estimates for South American soybeans and corn. Prices at 2:00 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 644.25 -0.25 0.0% -0.3% CBOT soy 1233.00 0.50 0.0% 2.9% CBOT meal 327.50 -1.10 -0.3% 5.9% CBOT soyoil 52.16 0.51 1.0% 0.1% CBOT wheat 668.50 7.75 1.2% 2.4% CBOT rice 1394.00 6.50 0.5% -4.6% EU wheat 222.25 5.00 2.3% 9.8% US crude 97.09 -0.76 -0.8% -1.8% Dow Jones 12,826 -37 -0.3% 5.0% Gold 1720.60 -5.20 -0.3% 10.0% Euro/dollar 1.3124 0.0014 0.1% 1.4% Dollar Index 79.0570 0.1330 0.2% -1.4% Baltic Freight 648 1 0.2% -62.7% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)