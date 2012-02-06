* China seen stepping up purchases of U.S. soybeans
* Wheat underpinned by cold in Europe, corn mixed
* Market eyes USDA's supply-demand report on Thursday
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG/CHICAGO, Feb 6 Chicago wheat
futures snapped a two-session losing streak on Monday and
soybeans rose to a three-month high as a deep freeze of European
wheat fields and dryness in soy-growing parts of South America
threatened that crop.
Soybeans and wheat shrugged off pressure from a firm U.S.
dollar and weaker crude oil, while corn finished mixed on
profit-taking pressure. The market's focus this week is on a key
crop report to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture
on Thursday.
March Chicago Board of Trade wheat added 1.2 percent,
or 7-3/4 cents, to $6.68-1/2 a bushel on support from
cold-weather damage to some European winter wheat crops and
short-covering.
"Even though temperatures aren't going to be as bitterly
cold as they have been, the cold temperatures have expanded
outwards and are now encompassing parts of France," said Terry
Reilly, analyst at Citigroup in Chicago.
The winter has been milder in the U.S. Northern Plains and
Western Canada, but spring wheat areas there are drier than
normal ahead of planting season, he said.
CBOT March soy edged up 1/2 cent to $12.33 a bushel,
paring some gains on profit-taking after peaking at $12.44, the
highest level for the front month since late October 2011.
Soybeans have now settled higher five straight sessions.
China is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter as a
withering drought is expected to cut the South American harvest.
Cash bids were rising for immediate delivery at
the U.S. Gulf amid thin exportable supplies.
"We're a little more competitive now when you look at price
and exchange rates and we're seeing more of those private
estimates dropping for South American soybean production," said
Arlan Suderman, market analyst at Farm Futures magazine.
"We need to see harder confirmation of the export business
to China but traders are pretty quick to get excited just on the
thought and the possibility."
Argentina's 2011/12 soy harvest will be at least 47 million
tonnes, a government source said on Monday, while a Reuters poll
showed analysts expecting production of 45 million to 50 million
tonnes.
Brazil's projected soybean crop - the world's second biggest
- is also shrinking, and grain analyst Celeres trimmed its
estimate on Monday to 72.04 million tonnes from 74.4 million
tonnes in early January.
Rains have been forecast this week in key growing regions of
Argentina but dry weather over the past month was likely to
reduce yields in the No. 3 world soy exporter.
CBOT March corn pared earlier losses to shed 1/4 cent
at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, pressured by profit-taking ahead of the
USDA's report, but deferred months finished slightly higher.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand
report is on Thursday, the trade expects USDA to cut estimates
for South American soybeans and corn.
Prices at 2:00 p.m. CST (2000 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 644.25 -0.25 0.0% -0.3%
CBOT soy 1233.00 0.50 0.0% 2.9%
CBOT meal 327.50 -1.10 -0.3% 5.9%
CBOT soyoil 52.16 0.51 1.0% 0.1%
CBOT wheat 668.50 7.75 1.2% 2.4%
CBOT rice 1394.00 6.50 0.5% -4.6%
EU wheat 222.25 5.00 2.3% 9.8%
US crude 97.09 -0.76 -0.8% -1.8%
Dow Jones 12,826 -37 -0.3% 5.0%
Gold 1720.60 -5.20 -0.3% 10.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3124 0.0014 0.1% 1.4%
Dollar Index 79.0570 0.1330 0.2% -1.4%
Baltic Freight 648 1 0.2% -62.7%
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Additional reporting by
Julie Ingwersen and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)