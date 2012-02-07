SYDNEY Feb 7 U.S. wheat continued to climb in early Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by weather concerns in Europe, while corn and soy were mixed. The market's focus this week is on the USDA's U.S. and world supply/demand report, which will be released on Thursday, Feb 9 at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) and is expected to cut estimates for South American soybean and corn due to drought.

U.S. soybean futures rose 0.12 percent to $12.34-1/2 per bushel.

March corn futures slipped 0.08 percent to $6.43-3/4.

CBOT March wheat rose 0.34 percent by 0043 GMT to $6.70-3/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China, the world's top soy buyer, is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter, as a withering drought is expected to cut the South American harvest, pushing soy prices up to fresh highs.

* Grains analyst Celeres lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 72.04 million tonnes, from 74.4 million last month.

* Shrinking production in Argentina due to drought is expected to boost American corn exports and shrivel the U.S. supply to a 16-year low, down 6.5 percent or 55 million bushels from a previous government forecast just a month ago. The USDA will release its February crop production and supply/demand reports on Thursday

* An average of analysts' estimates pegged 2011-12 U.S. corn carryout at 791 million bushels, below the USDA forecast in January at 846 million bushels.

* Large speculators raised their net long stake in CBOT corn futures and options by 35 percent during the week ended last Tuesday - CFTC.

* Brazil's 2011/12 total corn crop is seen at 60.6 million tonnes, down from a 61.98 million tonnes forecast in early January, grain crop analysts' Celeres said on Monday.

* Regulatory data showed late on Friday that large speculators cut their net short position in CBOT wheat from a record level by covering shorts and buying some long contracts.

* U.S. Agriculture Department report showed that weekly export inspections were 14.505 million bushels, below forecasts for 16.0 million to 20.0 million.

* Soil moisture plentiful in parts of Colorado, Nebraska, northern Kansas and southwest Iowa after heavy snow during the weekend. Eastern Kansas received rain.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro held steady in Asia on Tuesday as markets remained sanguine that Greece will eventually clinch a rescue package, even as the country's political leaders delayed their decision to accept painful terms by yet another day.

* Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil to the highest since November.

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.

DATA/EVENTS

Xstrata Plc earnings Q4 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Final Feb 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Dec 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Jan

Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 670.75 2.25 +0.34% +1.51% 638.77 68 CBOT corn 643.75 -0.50 -0.08% +0.12% 632.93 64 CBOT soy 1234.50 1.50 +0.12% +0.16% 1207.51 66

CBOT rice $13.95 $0.01 +0.04% +2.24% $14.44 40

WTI crude $97.27 $0.36 +0.37% +0.94% $99.79 40

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.000 -0.01% +0.08% USD/AUD 1.073 0.000 +0.02% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

