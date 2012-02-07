(Fixes formating) * Milder European weather weakens winter wheat prices * Recent S.American rains give relief to soy * Coming up: USDA crop report on Thursday By Rod Nickel and Sam Nelson WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Feb 7 Wheat fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday as weather turned milder in the Black Sea region and investors adjusted positions to brace for a U.S. government supply-demand report later in the week. Corn and soybeans declined slightly, but a surge in crude oil - linked to corn and soybeans through the biofuels market - kept a floor under each crop. "I think for the next couple of days we'll see positioning ahead of the USDA reports on Thursday. Markets were overbought after the recent gains and are just setting back before we see the USDA numbers," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst at Jefferies Bache. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat lost 0.9 percent or 6-1/4 cents to $6.62-1/4 a bushel, in volatile trading after gaining 8 percent over the last three weeks. The sagging U.S. dollar, which makes U.S.-priced commodities more competitive, helped wheat briefly pare its losses before prices collapsed late in profit-taking. Bitterly cold weather in key winter wheat-growing areas of the Black Sea region as well as France has underpinned wheat, but temperatures have moderated since last week. "Europe and the (former Soviet Union) won't be as cold as last week and there is good snow cover, so I don't see winterkill as a big issue," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Dee said most of the Black Sea region was covered by snow during last week's blast of bitter weather, providing insulation for the dormant winter wheat crop. Compared to weakness in winter wheats traded in Chicago and Kansas City, Minneapolis spring wheat futures <0#MWE:> dipped only slightly amid fears about dry conditions in the northern U.S. Plains and western Canada ahead of planting. Chicago Board of Trade March soy eased 1 cent to $12.32 a bushel, after touching its highest on Monday since late October on a continuation chart . "I think the gains in crude oil helped and there are forecasts for tightening soybean stocks for 2012-13 as South America's crop declines," said Dan Cekander, analyst for Newedge USA. Cekander also said there was ongoing talk China was seeking U.S. soybeans because of high prices in South America. "China was a good buyer last week and on any given day you can hear talk China is looking for more," Cekander said. Occasional showers continued to dot key South American soy- and corn-growing areas, providing relief to the pod-setting soy but the rainfall came too late to revive the Argentine corn crop, harmed by hot and dry weather. "Argentina will be dry for a while but they've had decent rains for the past couple of weeks," Dee said. Corn for March delivery eased 0.3 percent or 2 cents to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, amid expectations that U.S. farmers this spring will seed the largest area with corn since World War Two. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the upcoming U.S. Agriculture Department reports to show domestic end-of-season stocks of wheat for the 2011/12 crop year at 867 million bushels, down slightly from the government's January estimate of 870 million bushels. World end-of-season stocks of wheat were forecast to come in at 208.963 million tonnes, compared to 210.020 million in the January report. Prices at 2:04 p.m. CST (2004 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 642.25 -2.00 -0.3% -0.7% CBOT soy 1232.00 -1.00 -0.1% 2.8% CBOT meal 325.40 -2.10 -0.6% 5.2% CBOT soyoil 52.17 0.01 0.0% 0.2% CBOT wheat 662.25 -6.25 -0.9% 1.5% CBOT rice 1410.50 16.50 1.2% -3.4% EU wheat 221.75 -0.50 -0.2% 9.5% US crude 98.64 1.74 1.8% -0.2% Dow Jones 12,876 31 0.2% 5.4% Gold 1747.99 28.79 1.7% 11.8% Euro/dollar 1.3250 0.012 0.9% 2.4% Dollar Index 78.5540 -0.5110 -0.7% -2.0% Baltic Freight 660 12 1.9% -62.0% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)