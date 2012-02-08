SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. wheat futures rose in
early Asian trade on Wednesday on a softer U.S. dollar, after
slipping the day before on milder weather and positioning ahead
of a U.S. government supply-demand report due on Thursday.
CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.42 percent by 0040
GMT to $6.65 per bushel.
March corn futures also traded up 0.12 percent at
$6.43.
U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.04 percent to $12.31-1/2
per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Analysts in a Reuters poll expect an upcoming U.S.
Agriculture Department reports to show domestic end-of-season
stocks of wheat for the 2011/12 crop year at 867 million
bushels, down slightly from the government's January estimate of
870 million bushels.
* Tunisia's state grains agency issued a tender to buy
50,000 tonnes of soft wheat.
* Algeria tendered to buy 100,000 tonnes of optional-origin
milling wheat for April shipment, European traders said.
* Ukraine will have 6.3 million tonnes of wheat for export
in the 2012/13 season, UkrAgroConsult said.
* A flour mill in Oman purchased 50,000 tonnes of
Kazakhstan-origin wheat in international tender for 40,000
tonnes Prie was $306 a tonne c&f, European traders said.
* Light precipitation is expected to boost soil moisture
reserves in the U.S. Plains on Tuesday. More snow expected
during the weekend, with 3 to 6 inches forecast for Kansas and
northern Oklahoma, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global
Weather Monitoring.
* Soybeans underpinned by the weak dollar, gains in crude
oil that buoyed soyoil and prospects for a cut in South American
soy output which will shrink the available supplies of soy for
the next market
* China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, is likely
to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter, as a withering drought
is expected to cut the South American harvest, pushing soy
prices higher.
* U.S. farmers are expected to plant the most area to corn
this spring since 1944 and increase slightly their soybean area
from last year.
* Corn continues to command a far superior return profile
than soybeans, which will lead to a big expansion of corn
acreage this year and only a minor expansion of soybean area
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was holding near a two-month peak in Asia on
Wednesday, as hopes that Greece was nearer a debt deal despite
another delay sparked a broad short-covering rally and a pick-up
in risk sentiment.
* Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped
more than 1.5 percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a
Canadian oil sands plant and optimism about an agreement on
Greece's debt problems.
* U.S. stocks rose slightly, but with the outcome of
discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors
are unlikely to make big bets in coming days. In a sign of
underlying confidence, the 10-day moving average of stocks
posting 52-week highs on the NYSE is at 203.
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 665.00 2.75 +0.42% -0.52% 639.91 61
CBOT corn 643.00 0.75 +0.12% -0.19% 634.58 61
CBOT soy 1231.50 -0.50 -0.04% -0.12% 1209.35 61
CBOT rice $14.09 -$0.02 -0.11% +1.55% $14.43 48
WTI crude $98.70 $0.29 +0.29% +1.85% $99.72 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.000 -0.03% +0.97%
USD/AUD 1.080 -0.001 -0.06% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Richard Pullin;
pauline.askin@thomsonreuters.com; +612-9373-1800; Reuters
Messaging: pauline.askin.thomsonreutres.com@reuters.net)