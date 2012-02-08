SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. wheat futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on a softer U.S. dollar, after slipping the day before on milder weather and positioning ahead of a U.S. government supply-demand report due on Thursday. CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.42 percent by 0040 GMT to $6.65 per bushel. March corn futures also traded up 0.12 percent at $6.43. U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.04 percent to $12.31-1/2 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Analysts in a Reuters poll expect an upcoming U.S. Agriculture Department reports to show domestic end-of-season stocks of wheat for the 2011/12 crop year at 867 million bushels, down slightly from the government's January estimate of 870 million bushels. * Tunisia's state grains agency issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of soft wheat. * Algeria tendered to buy 100,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for April shipment, European traders said. * Ukraine will have 6.3 million tonnes of wheat for export in the 2012/13 season, UkrAgroConsult said. * A flour mill in Oman purchased 50,000 tonnes of Kazakhstan-origin wheat in international tender for 40,000 tonnes Prie was $306 a tonne c&f, European traders said. * Light precipitation is expected to boost soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Plains on Tuesday. More snow expected during the weekend, with 3 to 6 inches forecast for Kansas and northern Oklahoma, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. * Soybeans underpinned by the weak dollar, gains in crude oil that buoyed soyoil and prospects for a cut in South American soy output which will shrink the available supplies of soy for the next market * China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter, as a withering drought is expected to cut the South American harvest, pushing soy prices higher. * U.S. farmers are expected to plant the most area to corn this spring since 1944 and increase slightly their soybean area from last year. * Corn continues to command a far superior return profile than soybeans, which will lead to a big expansion of corn acreage this year and only a minor expansion of soybean area MARKET NEWS * The euro was holding near a two-month peak in Asia on Wednesday, as hopes that Greece was nearer a debt deal despite another delay sparked a broad short-covering rally and a pick-up in risk sentiment. * Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped more than 1.5 percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a Canadian oil sands plant and optimism about an agreement on Greece's debt problems. * U.S. stocks rose slightly, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days. In a sign of underlying confidence, the 10-day moving average of stocks posting 52-week highs on the NYSE is at 203. Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 665.00 2.75 +0.42% -0.52% 639.91 61 CBOT corn 643.00 0.75 +0.12% -0.19% 634.58 61 CBOT soy 1231.50 -0.50 -0.04% -0.12% 1209.35 61 CBOT rice $14.09 -$0.02 -0.11% +1.55% $14.43 48 WTI crude $98.70 $0.29 +0.29% +1.85% $99.72 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.000 -0.03% +0.97% USD/AUD 1.080 -0.001 -0.06% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Richard Pullin; pauline.askin@thomsonreuters.com; +612-9373-1800; Reuters Messaging: pauline.askin.thomsonreutres.com@reuters.net)