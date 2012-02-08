* Corn, wheat steady after decline on Black Sea weather * Soy near 3-month top, LatAm crop estimate eyed * U.S. corn seeding seen largest since World War Two * Coming up: USDA demand/supply report on Thursday By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Chicago wheat and corn were little changed on Wednesday after dropping in the last session on the back of milder Black Sea weather, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. demand and supply report. Soybeans were steady, hovering near Monday's three-month top with investors expecting reductions in South American crop estimates to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. "The soy market is slightly bullish at the moment because of the South American crop worry," said analyst Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There have been beneficial rains for the crop yields to improve but expectations are that USDA will reduce production estimates." Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose a quarter of a cent to $12.32-1/4 a bushel by 0330 GMT, not far off Monday's three-month high of $12.44 bushel. March wheat added half a cent to $6.62-3/4 a bushel and corn for March delivery also rose half a cent to $6.42-3/4 a bushel. Bitterly cold weather in key winter wheat-growing areas of the Black Sea region as well as France has underpinned wheat, but temperatures have moderated since last week. Ukraine is likely to bring in a grain harvest of 45 million tonnes in 2012 -- its fourth-largest in 20 years -- despite a severe drought and cold snap that hit its winter grain crops. UkrAgroConsult's forecast was slightly up on its last month's estimate of 44.7 million. Ukraine harvested a record 56.7 million tonnes last year. Rains this week in Argentina may stanch soy losses after a drought chopped yields by an estimated 20 percent and took as much as 30 percent off the corn crop in the global food supplier, forecasters said on Tuesday. Still, most analysts expect the USDA to lower its forecast of 2011/12 global soybean ending stocks due to smaller South American crops. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected USDA to show domestic end-of-season stocks of wheat for the 2011/12 crop year at 867 million bushels, down slightly from the government's January estimate of 870 million bushels. World end-of-season stocks of wheat were forecast to come in at 208.963 million tonnes, compared to 210.020 million in the January report. U.S. farmers this spring will seed the largest area with corn since World War Two as a mild and dry winter has raised expectations for a quick planting, a Reuters poll of 24 analysts showed, signaling a boost to razor-thin stocks and lower prices in 2012. The survey showed farmers were gearing up to plant 94.2 million acres, which could produce a record crop of 13.8 billion bushels based on a trendline yield of 161.4 bushels per acre. It could surpass the previous record of 13.1 billion in 2009. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and were even in soybeans. Prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.75 0.50 +0.08% -0.86% 639.84 59 CBOT corn 642.75 0.50 +0.08% -0.23% 634.54 59 CBOT soy 1232.25 0.25 +0.02% -0.06% 1209.43 62 CBOT rice $14.07 -$0.04 -0.28% +1.37% $14.43 47 WTI crude $98.85 $0.44 +0.45% +2.00% $99.72 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.017 +1.28% +0.94% USD/AUD 1.079 0.018 +1.70% +1.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)