* Traders squaring positions before USDA * Soybeans hit fresh high before fading * Coming up: USDA world supply/demand report on Thursday By Rod Nickel and Sam Nelson WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Feb 8 Grains seesawed on Wednesday in thin, choppy trade before ending little changed, as investors placed their bets ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on Thursday. Improving weather for European wheat and South American corn and soybeans weighed down grains, along with a firm U.S. dollar and crude oil's tumble well off its daily highs. "That's been the trend ahead of recent major government reports, there's position-evening," said Brian Basting, analyst at Advance Trading in Bloomington, Illinois. "Choppy probably is the best way to describe it." Corn and wheat had the biggest downside, falling at times by more than 1 percent before recovering. "It might be telling us, if technicals break down truly today, that world ending stocks might not be as low as people think or production losses in South America may not be as big as people think," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "We were hit with two big items - one was the South America drought, and that's improved. The other thing is we got hit with the Europe/(Former Soviet Union) freeze - well you can only do so much damage from a freeze." Traders expect the USDA to reduce South American corn and soybean production estimates after drought limited crop yields. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat gave up earlier gains to dip 0.2 percent, or 1-1/2 cents, to $6.60-3/4 a bushel, touching a one-week low. Bitterly cold weather in key winter wheat-growing areas of the Black Sea region plus European Union countries including France, Germany and Poland had underpinned wheat in past days, but temperatures rose in some regions on Wednesday. Ukraine is likely to bring in a grain harvest of 45 million tonnes in 2012 -- its fourth-largest in 20 years -- despite a severe drought and cold snap that hit its winter grain crops, said Ukrainian analyst UkrAgroConsult. Wheat was underpinned by signs of improving demand for U.S. exports, after Spanish buyers bought 200,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the past week. LOWER STOCKS SEEN IN USDA REPORT Analysts in a Reuters poll expected USDA to show domestic end-of-season stocks of wheat for the 2011/12 crop year at 867 million bushels, down slightly from the government's January estimate of 870 million bushels. Many also expect the USDA to lower its forecast of 2011/12 global soybean ending stocks due to smaller South American crops. "Everyone is trying to be (bullish) before the report tomorrow," said Paul Haugens, vice-president for Newedge USA. "I think some of the spec traders have already priced in lower numbers for tomorrow's report than they're going to get." Chicago March corn settled up 1/4 cent at $6.42-1/2 a bushel, while March soybeans eased 1/2 cent to $12.31-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans earlier touched a fresh three-month high in the nearby contract of $12.44-3/4. Beneficial rains in the last day in Argentina's soy belt that may boost yield prospects have taken off some of soybeans' price upside. Up to 3-1/2 inches (7.6 cm) fell in parts of Buenos Aires. Drew Lerner, meteorologist at World Weather Inc, said concerns about drought in Argentina were now history. Most of Brazil was in good shape but dryness remained an issue in west Parana, west Santa Cararina, eastern Rio Grande do Sul and southeast Paraguay, Lerner said. "It will be critical with Argentine soybeans for the next few weeks to see if (recent rain) is going to be a blip or a change in trend that will help or hurt the yields down there," Basting said. Prices at 2:06 p.m. CST (2005 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 642.50 0.25 0.0% -0.6% CBOT soy 1231.50 -0.50 0.0% 2.8% CBOT meal 321.70 -3.70 -1.1% 4.0% CBOT soyoil 52.58 0.41 0.8% 0.9% CBOT wheat 660.75 -1.50 -0.2% 1.2% CBOT rice 1420.50 10.00 0.7% -2.7% EU wheat 216.00 -5.50 -2.5% 6.7% US crude 98.89 0.48 0.5% 0.1% Dow Jones 12,882 4 0.0% 5.4% Gold 1732.46 -12.44 -0.7% 10.8% Euro/dollar 1.3258 -0.0001 0.0% 2.4% Dollar Index 78.6120 0.0360 0.1% -2.0% Baltic Freight 676 16 2.4% -61.1% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)