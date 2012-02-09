SYDNEY, Feb 9 U.S. grain futures edged down in thin trade on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) February supply/demand report. CBOT March soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to $12.28-1/4 per bushel by 0044 GMT, while CBOT March corn futures fell 0.3 percent to $6.40-3/4. CBOT March wheat also dropped 0.3 percent to $6.59 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Analysts in a Reuters poll expected USDA to show domestic end-of-season stocks of wheat for the 2011/12 crop year at 867 million bushels, down slightly from the government's January estimate of 870 million bushels. * Many also expect the USDA to lower its forecast of 2011/12 global soybean ending stocks due to smaller South American crops. * Market is expecting USDA to trim 2011-12 U.S. ending stocks of corn and also expecting USDA to cut its forecast for Argentina's 2012 corn production. * Traders were reluctant to hold large short positions in the corn market ahead of the USDA report. * An average of analysts' estimates for corn exports last week, expected in Thursday's USDA's weekly report, was from 800,000 to 1,150,000 tonnes versus 974,900 tonnes the previous week. * Up to 3.5 inches of much needed rain fell in parts of Buenos Aires, bolstering soybean yield. * Crop forecaster Agroconsult lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 71 million tonnes, down 3 percent from its previous forecast. * Bloated ethanol stocks should worry corn bulls, according to analysts. * Spanish buyers bought about 200,000 tonnes of wheat from the United Sates in past weeks as supplies from eastern European countries have become scarce, traders said. * Tunisia bought 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat in a tender for shipment in March or April. * Syria rejected all offers in an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said. MARKET NEWS * The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage. * U.S. crude futures rose to around $99 a barrel on Thursday, gaining for a third consecutive day, as hopes for a Greece debt deal helped offset the impact of rising U.S. oil inventories. * U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid.index Jan 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Feb 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Feb 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.00 -1.75 -0.26% -0.49% 640.26 54 CBOT corn 640.75 -1.75 -0.27% -0.23% 634.80 54 CBOT soy 1228.25 -3.25 -0.26% -0.30% 1209.99 59 CBOT rice $14.17 -$0.04 -0.25% +0.46% $14.44 52 WTI crude $98.84 $0.13 +0.13% +0.44% $99.64 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.23% USD/AUD 1.077 -0.002 -0.22% -0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin)