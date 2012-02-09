* Investors square positions ahead of U.S. report
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 U.S. soybeans edged
higher on Thursday to trade around a three-month top, while corn
and wheat were little changed as investors squared positions
ahead of a U.S. government report on global demand-supply of
grains and oilseeds.
Investors in the agricultural markets are closely watching
U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimates on South American
corn and soybean crops which have been hit by a severe drought
in January.
Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose 0.2 percent, or
3 cents, to $12.34-1/2 a bushel by 0259 GMT, not far from a top
of $12.44-3/4 bushel touched on Wednesday, highest in three
months on a continuation chart.
March wheat added half a cent to $6.61-1/4 a bushel,
while corn for March delivery lost 1 cent to $6.41-1/2 a
bushel.
Analysts say the USDA is unlikely to significantly downgrade
Brazilian and Argentine soybean production estimates.
"I don't think the USDA will go as far as the market is at
the moment," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity
strategist at ANZ. "I think the market for Argentina and Brazil
is probably somewhere around 46 million tonnes and 70 million
tonnes respectively, but they may not make any change at all for
Argentina and downgrade little bit for Brazil."
USDA will issue its monthly report on world demand and
supply of agricultural products at 1330 GMT.
On Wednesday, grains seesawed in thin and choppy trade
before ending little changed with improving weather for European
wheat and South American corn and soybeans pressuring prices.
Bitterly cold weather in key winter wheat-growing areas of
the Black Sea region plus European Union countries including
France, Germany and Poland had underpinned wheat in past days,
but temperatures rose in some regions on Wednesday.
Ukraine is likely to bring in a grain harvest of 45 million
tonnes in 2012 -- its fourth-largest in 20 years -- despite a
severe drought and cold snap that hit its winter grain crops,
said Ukrainian analyst UkrAgroConsult.
Wheat was underpinned by signs of improving demand for U.S.
exports, after Spanish buyers bought 200,000 tonnes of U.S.
wheat in the past week.
BRAZIL RAIN FORECAST
Cold fronts will bring rain to Brazil's grain belt that will
favor the formation of the late maturing soybeans in the south
and the plantings of the winter corn crop, but will slow
harvesting of soybeans in the center-west.
Independent weather forecaster Somar said a cold front would
drop widespread rains on Thursday over the No. 2 and No. 3
soybean growing states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, in
Brazil's parched southern grain belt.
Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop now being harvested is
estimated at 71 million tonnes, down 3 percent from the previous
forecast due to the effects of drought, agricultural commodities
forecasters Agroconsult said.
Agroconsult has teams touring Brazil's grain belt and some
early data has prompted the forecasters to lower their outlook
due to the effects of the drought that has been hitting the
country's southern farm belt.
