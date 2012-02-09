* Investors square positions ahead of U.S. report * Brazil soy crop seen at 71 mln T - Agroconsult * Coming Up: USDA world supply/demand report; 1330 GMT (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 9 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday to trade around a three-month top, while corn and wheat were little changed as investors squared positions ahead of a U.S. government report on global demand-supply of grains and oilseeds. Investors in the agricultural markets are closely watching U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimates on South American corn and soybean crops which have been hit by a severe drought in January. Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose 0.2 percent, or 3 cents, to $12.34-1/2 a bushel by 0259 GMT, not far from a top of $12.44-3/4 bushel touched on Wednesday, highest in three months on a continuation chart. March wheat added half a cent to $6.61-1/4 a bushel, while corn for March delivery lost 1 cent to $6.41-1/2 a bushel. Analysts say the USDA is unlikely to significantly downgrade Brazilian and Argentine soybean production estimates. "I don't think the USDA will go as far as the market is at the moment," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "I think the market for Argentina and Brazil is probably somewhere around 46 million tonnes and 70 million tonnes respectively, but they may not make any change at all for Argentina and downgrade little bit for Brazil." USDA will issue its monthly report on world demand and supply of agricultural products at 1330 GMT. On Wednesday, grains seesawed in thin and choppy trade before ending little changed with improving weather for European wheat and South American corn and soybeans pressuring prices. Bitterly cold weather in key winter wheat-growing areas of the Black Sea region plus European Union countries including France, Germany and Poland had underpinned wheat in past days, but temperatures rose in some regions on Wednesday. Ukraine is likely to bring in a grain harvest of 45 million tonnes in 2012 -- its fourth-largest in 20 years -- despite a severe drought and cold snap that hit its winter grain crops, said Ukrainian analyst UkrAgroConsult. Wheat was underpinned by signs of improving demand for U.S. exports, after Spanish buyers bought 200,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the past week. BRAZIL RAIN FORECAST Cold fronts will bring rain to Brazil's grain belt that will favor the formation of the late maturing soybeans in the south and the plantings of the winter corn crop, but will slow harvesting of soybeans in the center-west. Independent weather forecaster Somar said a cold front would drop widespread rains on Thursday over the No. 2 and No. 3 soybean growing states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, in Brazil's parched southern grain belt. Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop now being harvested is estimated at 71 million tonnes, down 3 percent from the previous forecast due to the effects of drought, agricultural commodities forecasters Agroconsult said. Agroconsult has teams touring Brazil's grain belt and some early data has prompted the forecasters to lower their outlook due to the effects of the drought that has been hitting the country's southern farm belt. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 661.25 0.50 +0.08% -0.15% 640.33 57 CBOT corn 641.50 -1.00 -0.16% -0.12% 634.81 56 CBOT soy 1234.50 3.00 +0.24% +0.20% 1210.25 64 CBOT rice $14.18 -$0.03 -0.21% +0.50% $14.44 52 WTI crude $98.91 $0.20 +0.20% +0.51% $99.63 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.018 +1.35% +1.01% USD/AUD 1.078 0.017 +1.55% +1.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)