SYDNEY, Feb 10 U.S. grain futures were
lower on Friday, weighed down by a U.S. government forecast for
larger wheat, corn and rice stocks worldwide. Wheat fell 2.3
percent on the back of the report, it's biggest daily decline
since Jan. 12, and dipped again in early Asian trade.
CBOT March wheat fell 0.60 percent by 0053 GMT to
$6.41-1/2 per bushel.
CBOT March corn futures traded down 0.47 percent to
$6.34.
CBOT March soybean futures dipped 0.04 percent to
$12.27 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its projection of
domestic wheat stocks for the 2011/12 crop year to 845
million bushels from 870 million bushels. Analysts, on average
had been expecting wheat stocks of 867 million bushels.
* For world stocks, the government said it expects
wheat supplies of 213.10 million tonnes, up from the January
outlook of 210.02 million tonnes and above analysts'
expectations for 208.963 million tonnes.
* USDA also said that weekly export sales of wheat were
707,900 tonnes, topping forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
* Algeria bought at least 700,000 tonnes, and possibly up to
1 million tonnes, of optional-origin milling wheat at between
$300 and $303 per tonne, cost and freight included, traders
said.
* Syria tendered to buy 100,000 tonnes of soft milling
wheat, European traders said.
* Iraqi Grain Board bought 100,000 tonnes of
Australian-origin wheat for $349.75 a tonne c&f. Iraq issued a
separate tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat
from any origin except Romania.
* Bangladesh tendered to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost
reserves.
* USDA lowered its forecast of Argentina's 2011/12 soybean
crop to 48 million tonnes from 50.5 million in January. USDA cut
its forecast of Brazil's soybean crop to 72 million tonnes from
74 million in January.
* Brazil's government crop agency Conab pared its forecast
for 2011/12 soy production to 69.23 million tonnes, from its
January estimate of 71.75 million tonnes.
* USDA said 2011-12 U.S. corn ending stocks would total 801
million bushels, the lowest in 16 years and below the USDA's
forecast in January for 870 million bushels. The government
outlook was a bit above an average of analysts' estimates for
791 million.
* USDA pegged Argentina's corn crop for 2012 at 22.0 million
tonnes, below the January outlook for 26.0 million and slightly
above an average of analysts' estimates for 21.753 million
tonnes. Argentina is the world's second largest
corn exporter after the United States.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was steady, trading near two-month highs against
the dollar and the yen on Friday after Greece agreed to a deal
on reforms needed to avoid a chaotic default and destabilisation
of the euro zone.
* Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight
day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to
austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an
unruly default.
* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on
Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial
bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.
DATA/EVENTS
0530 India Industrial Output yy Feb
0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2011
0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Dec 2011
China Exports yy Jan
China Imports yy Jan
China Trade balance Jan
1330 U.S. International Trade Dec 2011
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 641.50 -4.50 -0.70% -2.91% 639.48 39
CBOT corn 634.00 -3.00 -0.47% -1.32% 634.34 42
CBOT soy 1227.00 -0.50 -0.04% -0.37% 1210.75 57
CBOT rice $14.03 -$0.05 -0.39% -1.27% $14.43 45
WTI crude $99.54 -$0.30 -0.30% +0.84% $99.67 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.000 -0.03% +0.18%
USD/AUD 1.076 -0.003 -0.28% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
