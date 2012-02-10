SYDNEY, Feb 10 U.S. grain futures were lower on Friday, weighed down by a U.S. government forecast for larger wheat, corn and rice stocks worldwide. Wheat fell 2.3 percent on the back of the report, it's biggest daily decline since Jan. 12, and dipped again in early Asian trade. CBOT March wheat fell 0.60 percent by 0053 GMT to $6.41-1/2 per bushel. CBOT March corn futures traded down 0.47 percent to $6.34. CBOT March soybean futures dipped 0.04 percent to $12.27 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its projection of domestic wheat stocks for the 2011/12 crop year to 845 million bushels from 870 million bushels. Analysts, on average had been expecting wheat stocks of 867 million bushels. * For world stocks, the government said it expects wheat supplies of 213.10 million tonnes, up from the January outlook of 210.02 million tonnes and above analysts' expectations for 208.963 million tonnes. * USDA also said that weekly export sales of wheat were 707,900 tonnes, topping forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Algeria bought at least 700,000 tonnes, and possibly up to 1 million tonnes, of optional-origin milling wheat at between $300 and $303 per tonne, cost and freight included, traders said. * Syria tendered to buy 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said. * Iraqi Grain Board bought 100,000 tonnes of Australian-origin wheat for $349.75 a tonne c&f. Iraq issued a separate tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat from any origin except Romania. * Bangladesh tendered to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost reserves. * USDA lowered its forecast of Argentina's 2011/12 soybean crop to 48 million tonnes from 50.5 million in January. USDA cut its forecast of Brazil's soybean crop to 72 million tonnes from 74 million in January. * Brazil's government crop agency Conab pared its forecast for 2011/12 soy production to 69.23 million tonnes, from its January estimate of 71.75 million tonnes. * USDA said 2011-12 U.S. corn ending stocks would total 801 million bushels, the lowest in 16 years and below the USDA's forecast in January for 870 million bushels. The government outlook was a bit above an average of analysts' estimates for 791 million. * USDA pegged Argentina's corn crop for 2012 at 22.0 million tonnes, below the January outlook for 26.0 million and slightly above an average of analysts' estimates for 21.753 million tonnes. Argentina is the world's second largest corn exporter after the United States. MARKET NEWS * The euro was steady, trading near two-month highs against the dollar and the yen on Friday after Greece agreed to a deal on reforms needed to avoid a chaotic default and destabilisation of the euro zone. * Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an unruly default. * U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains. DATA/EVENTS 0530 India Industrial Output yy Feb 0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2011 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Dec 2011 China Exports yy Jan China Imports yy Jan China Trade balance Jan 1330 U.S. International Trade Dec 2011 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 641.50 -4.50 -0.70% -2.91% 639.48 39 CBOT corn 634.00 -3.00 -0.47% -1.32% 634.34 42 CBOT soy 1227.00 -0.50 -0.04% -0.37% 1210.75 57 CBOT rice $14.03 -$0.05 -0.39% -1.27% $14.43 45 WTI crude $99.54 -$0.30 -0.30% +0.84% $99.67 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.000 -0.03% +0.18% USD/AUD 1.076 -0.003 -0.28% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, Editing by xxx)