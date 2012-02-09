* USDA trims Argentina corn, soy crop outlook
* Corn dips, soy flattens after highs
* Wheat weakened by big global supplies
By Rod Nickel and Sam Nelson
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Feb 9 Wheat
tumbled more than 2 percent and corn and soybeans eased off
early highs on Thursday, when traders found little
bullish news in a U.S. government crop report.
World wheat stocks will swell to record size this year and
corn stocks will be larger than expected despite crop-withering
drought in South America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
forecast on Thursday.
"Increasing world projected (wheat) carryout by almost 3
million tonnes, how ugly can it get?" said Tom Fritz of EFG
Group in Chicago. "And I think that in turn weighs on corn
prices."
Grains shrugged off news that Greece agreed to an austerity
package in exchange for a bailout, which helped pump up crude
oil 1 percent and nudged equities higher.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat shed 14-3/4 cents
or 2.2 percent to $6.46 per bushel, touching its lowest price
since late January and extending a losing streak to three
sessions.
Chicago corn for March delivery lost 5-1/2 cents or
0.9 percent to $6.37 per bushel, giving up a nearly one-month
high.
Wheat felt additional pressure from unwinding of spreads
against corn, traders said. Meanwhile, an earlier rally in corn
prices was due to investors buying nearby corn and selling
deferred months on tight cash supplies, Fritz said.
USDA said drought severely stunted South America's corn and
soybean crops, although not quite as badly as expected, and the
agency predicted larger U.S. corn exports to fill the gap on
world food markets.
The U.S. corn stockpile looks to shrink this year to its
smallest size in 16 years, down 5 percent from the previous
forecast to 801 million bushels, but still slightly higher than
traders had anticipated, USDA reported.
Despite choppy trading, some traders remained bullish with
the full extent of crop damage in South America and from
Europe's recent deep freeze unknown.
"The report was about as expected but some specs think
USDA's numbers weren't cut enough and expect further cuts in the
March report," said Paul Haugens, vice-president for Newedge
USA.
March soybeans gave up 4 cents, or 0.3 percent, to
$12.27-1/2 per bushel for their third straight loss. They came
well off an earlier top of $12.47-1/2 per bushel, their highest
point in nearly four months, weakened by corn's fall and
technical selling.
For the second month in a row, USDA lowered its forecast of
Argentina's corn and soybean crops. The corn crop was forecast
at 22 million tonnes, down 4 million tonnes from the January
estimate. Soybeans were forecast at 48 million tonnes, down 2.5
million tonnes in a month.
"High temperatures and extensive dryness ... resulted in
irreversible damage to early corn," said USDA. Traders had
expected a lower corn figure and a slightly higher soybean
estimate.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange also cut Argentina's
projected 2011/12 corn harvest to 21.3 million tonnes from 22
million tonnes due to drought, but left its soy production
estimate unchanged at 46.2 million tonnes.
Prices at 1:51 p.m. CST (1951 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 637.00 -5.50 -0.9% -1.5%
CBOT soy 1227.50 -4.00 -0.3% 2.4%
CBOT meal 321.00 -0.70 -0.2% 3.7%
CBOT soyoil 52.54 -0.04 -0.1% 0.9%
CBOT wheat 646.00 -14.75 -2.2% -1.0%
CBOT rice 1408.00 -12.50 -0.9% -3.6%
EU wheat 212.75 -3.25 -1.5% 5.1%
US crude 99.82 1.09 1.1% 1.0%
Dow Jones 12,906 22 0.2% 5.6%
Gold 1728.19 -5.20 -0.3% 10.5%
Euro/dollar 1.3293 0.0033 0.3% 2.7%
Dollar Index 78.5480 -0.0930 -0.1% -2.0%
Baltic Freight 695 19 2.8% -60.0%
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sam Nelson in Chicago;
Editing by David Gregorio and Alden Bentley)