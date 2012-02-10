* U.S. wheat falls for 4th day; corn, soy edge lower * Corn stocks seen larger-than-expected despite drought * Forecast of record world wheat stocks adds pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Chicago wheat slid almost 1 percent on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session and touching its lowest in almost two weeks, as record-large global supplies forecast by the U.S. government pressured the market. Soybeans fell for a fourth day in row, while corn lost more ground as U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected supplies in its monthly report on Thursday even as a sever drought curbed yields in Brazil and Argentina. Wheat is down 3 percent so far this week, corn has shed 1.6 percent and soybeans have lost about 1 percent, all on course to snap a three-week rising streak. "Going forward, we see more downside for corn as U.S plantings will be higher which will pressure prices in the coming weeks," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.3 percent to $12.23-3/4 a bushel by 0249 GMT and March wheat lost 0.8 percent to $6.41 a bushel, the lowest since Jan. 30. Corn for March delivery slid 0.4 percent to $6.34-1/4 a bushel. The USDA expects world wheat stocks to swell to 213.1 million tonnes at the end of the marketing year, up 6 percent from the record set last year of 200.7 million tonnes, the largest stocks in 12 years. USDA said drought severely stunted South America's corn and soybean crops, although not quite as badly as expected, and the agency predicted larger U.S. corn exports to fill the gap on world food markets. U.S. farmers are expected to plant the most acres to corn this spring since 1944, while soybean seedings are expected to expand slightly in the world's largest grower of both crops, according to a Reuters poll. The U.S. corn stockpile looks to shrink this year to its smallest size in 16 years, down 5 percent from the previous forecast to 801 million bushels, but still slightly higher than traders had anticipated, USDA reported. For the second month in a row, USDA lowered its forecast of Argentina's corn and soybean crops. The corn crop was forecast at 22 million tonnes, down 4 million tonnes from the January estimate. Soybeans were forecast at 48 million tonnes, down 2.5 million tonnes in a month. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange also cut Argentina's projected 2011/12 corn harvest to 21.3 million tonnes from 22 million tonnes due to drought, but left its soy production estimate unchanged at 46.2 million tonnes. Grain and oilseed futures could also feel the heat from concerns over global growth. The euro and shares eased on Friday as investors kept a cautious view over Greece's debt restructuring prospect. Greek political leaders clinched a deal on severe austerity measures and reforms indispensable for a second international bailout in two years, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing any aid. "With the ongoing concerns on global growth, there could be more pressure on agricultural markets," said Tan. Prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 641.00 -5.00 -0.77% -3.21% 639.65 39 CBOT corn 634.25 -2.75 -0.43% -1.28% 634.38 42 CBOT soy 1223.75 -3.75 -0.31% -0.63% 1210.56 53 CBOT rice $14.04 -$0.04 -0.32% -0.50% $14.43 44 WTI crude $99.63 -$0.21 -0.21% +0.93% $99.67 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.020 +1.51% +1.18% USD/AUD 1.075 0.014 +1.29% +1.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)