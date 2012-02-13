SYDNEY Feb 13 U.S. corn and wheat futures ticked higher on Monday after suffering their first losses in almost a month last week, with a weaker dollar supporting commodity markets.

Hot and dry weather in southern Brazil is a concern for soy and corn while a cold snap in the U.S. Plains is posing a threat of winterkill to wheat, which could support prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Recent rains in Argentina have given a boost to much of the soybean belt and showers are expected to return next week, bolstering early double-crop soybean growth, according to analysts.

* USDA has confirmed sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/12 delivery.

* China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 4.61 million tonnes of the oilseed in January, down 15 percent from 5.42 million tonnes in December, as crushers reduced imports during a holiday shutdown.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Egypt for delivery this marketing year, the USDA said on Friday.

* Origin Agritech Ltd. said it expects the Chinese government to approve its genetically modified organism (GMO) corn for production in 2013, China's first GMO strain in commercial production, its chairman Han Gengchen said on Friday.

* A cold snap this weekend in the U.S. Plains posed the threat of winterkill in some of the hard red winter wheat region but a protective snowcover is in place in the coldest areas, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group.

* UK feed wheat is continuing to flow to the United States with a further cargo of around 50,000 tonnes due to be loaded in the next week to 10 days from a port on the east coast of England, market sources said. The customer is believed to be a feed compounder on the U.S. East Coast.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 - GERMANY WHOLESALE PRICES INDEX FOR JANUARY

0815 - SWITZERLAND PRODUCER PRICES FOR JANUARY

N/A - WHITE HOUSE RELEASES BUDGET

2145 - NEW ZEALAND FOOD PRICE INDEX FOR JANUARY

Grains prices at 0043 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 635.00 5.00 +0.79% -1.70% 638.77 37 CBOT corn 634.00 2.25 +0.36% -1.32% 634.38 38 CBOT soy 1236.50 7.50 +0.61% +0.73% 1212.06 63 CBOT rice $13.79 $0.07 +0.55% -2.92% $14.43 37 WTI crude $99.16 $0.49 +0.50% -0.68% $99.62 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.000 -0.02% +0.08% USD/AUD

1.069 -0.001 -0.09% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential