* Wheat rises 1 pct, corn, soy gain 0.8 pct * Markets gain as Greece passes austerity bill * Argentina early-planted corn hit by drought * Threat to wheat crop from winterkill in U.S. Plains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 13 U.S. wheat rose 1.2 percent on Monday and corn gained 0.8 percent following losses last week, buoyed by hopes that Greece can avoid a default after lawmakers passed an austerity bill to secure a bailout. Hot and dry weather is curbing corn and soybean yields in parts of South America, while a cold snap in the U.S. Plains is posing a threat of winterkill to the wheat crop -- which could further support prices. "Last week we saw prices fall largely due to the economic concerns and USDA report, but today because of positive news from Greece, there is some support for the grain markets," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are also looking at the weather in U.S. Plains for the wheat crop and South America for corn and soybeans." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.2 percent to $6.37-1/2 a bushel by 0333 GMT. March soy added 0.8 percent to $12.38-1/2 a bushel and corn for March delivery gained 0.8 percent to $6.36-1/2 a bushel. Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default. Altogether 199 of the 300 lawmakers backed the deeply unpopular austerity bill, while serious violence broke out on the streets of Athens and spread across the country. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent, making U.S. dollar-priced commodities more attractive for overseas buyers. A cold snap in the U.S. Plains is posing a threat of winterkill in some parts of the hard red winter wheat region, but a protective snow cover is in place in what may be the coldest areas. Some rain and snowstorms in the region over the past few months have replenished soil moisture and boosted prospects for this year's crop following severe drought in 2011. In Argentina, corn planted early in the 2011/12 season was hit hard by weeks of drought at the turn of the year, but recent rains have refreshed late-seeded crops, the farm ministry said in a report on Friday. The South American country is the world's second biggest corn exporter after the United States and the prolonged dry spell has dimmed prospects that it will be able to replenish global supplies to make up for a disappointing U.S. crop. Forecasters said minor to moderate stress lingered in about 20 percent of the soybean belt, but that should ease in coming days. However, the potential for rain remained low over two weeks and yields are expected to decline. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Friday. They sold 2,000 wheat and bought 1,000 soybeans. Grains fell last week as the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report lacked any bullish surprises that would have driven the market higher after investors built a risk premium into grain and oilseed prices. The U.S. corn stockpile is projected by USDA to shrink this summer to its smallest in 16 years, down 5 percent from the previous forecast to 801 million bushels. That was still slightly larger than traders had anticipated. Prices at 0333 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 637.50 7.50 +1.19% -1.32% 638.85 39 CBOT corn 636.50 4.75 +0.75% -0.08% 634.25 44 CBOT soy 1238.50 9.50 +0.77% +0.90% 1212.13 64 CBOT rice $13.78 $0.06 +0.47% -2.99% $14.43 36 WTI crude $99.59 $0.92 +0.93% -0.25% $99.64 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.016 +1.19% +0.86% USD/AUD 1.073 0.011 +1.07% +1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)