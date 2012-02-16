SYDNEY Feb 16 U.S. grains futures rose slightly on Thursday in early Asian trade as soy reached a near four-month high in a previous session on higher U.S. export demand and dry weather concerns in South America. Wheat and corn were holding their ground after dipping on technical selling and expectations of rising U.S. corn stocks in 2012/13.

U.S. soybean futures rose 0.14 percent to $12.62-3/4 per bushel.

March corn futures traded up 0.24 percent at $6.28-1/2.

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.16 percent by 0031 GMT to $6.27 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A Chinese trade delegation signed agreements with U.S. grain companies on Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States and will ink more deals on Thursday for a record-setting purchase topping 12 million tonnes.

* Light precipitation in the form of rain and snow expected in the U.S. Southern Plains hard red winter wheat region over the next week to 10 days. There is currently no sign of a threat to the crop from cold weather.

* Saudi Arabia announced a tender to buy 330,000 tons of hard wheat for shipment in May and June.

* Ukraine has no plans to curb exports of grain despite risks of crop-loss due to adverse winter weather.

* Analysts expecting weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat in range from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes compared to 707,800 tonnes last week.

* A turn to good crop weather in Argentina has boosted soybean production prospects while dry weather in southern Brazil and Paraguay continues to stress the crop.

* Brazil's biggest port losing half of its corn and soy export capacity is expected to have limited short-term impact on grain shipments while harvest is still nascent, representatives at Santos Port said on Wednesday.

* South Korea's MFG bought 135,000 tonnes of U.S. and optional-origin corn for May-June arrival and South Korea's Nonghyup Feed bought 210,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for May-June arrival.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro slipped to a more than one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday and fell against the yen, after earlier hitting a two-month peak, as euro zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for Greece while still avoiding a chaotic debt default.

* Brent oil settled at an eight-month high on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran producers and Africa outweighed worries about the global economy.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world.

DATA/EVENTS 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 1330 U.S. PPI Jan

Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 627.00 1.00 +0.16% -1.26% 636.60 35 CBOT corn 628.50 1.50 +0.24% -0.79% 631.88 37 CBOT soy 1262.75 1.75 +0.14% +0.62% 1216.43 76 CBOT rice $14.30 -$0.04 -0.31% -0.59% $14.37 55 WTI crude $101.81 $0.01 +0.01% +1.06% $99.66 66

Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.62% USD/AUD 1.072 0.003 +0.25% +0.40%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Richard Pullin)