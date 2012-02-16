SYDNEY Feb 16 U.S. grains futures rose
slightly on Thursday in early Asian trade as soy reached a near
four-month high in a previous session on higher U.S. export
demand and dry weather concerns in South America. Wheat and corn
were holding their ground after dipping on technical selling and
expectations of rising U.S. corn stocks in 2012/13.
U.S. soybean futures rose 0.14 percent to $12.62-3/4
per bushel.
March corn futures traded up 0.24 percent at
$6.28-1/2.
CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.16 percent by 0031
GMT to $6.27 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* A Chinese trade delegation signed agreements with U.S.
grain companies on Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of
soybeans from the United States and will ink more deals on
Thursday for a record-setting purchase topping 12 million
tonnes.
* Light precipitation in the form of rain and snow expected
in the U.S. Southern Plains hard red winter wheat region over
the next week to 10 days. There is currently no sign of a threat
to the crop from cold weather.
* Saudi Arabia announced a tender to buy 330,000 tons of
hard wheat for shipment in May and June.
* Ukraine has no plans to curb exports of grain despite
risks of crop-loss due to adverse winter weather.
* Analysts expecting weekly U.S. Agriculture Department
report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat in
range from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes compared to 707,800 tonnes
last week.
* A turn to good crop weather in Argentina has boosted
soybean production prospects while dry weather in southern
Brazil and Paraguay continues to stress the crop.
* Brazil's biggest port losing half of its corn and soy
export capacity is expected to have limited short-term impact on
grain shipments while harvest is still nascent, representatives
at Santos Port said on Wednesday.
* South Korea's MFG bought 135,000 tonnes of U.S. and
optional-origin corn for May-June arrival and
South Korea's Nonghyup Feed bought 210,000 tonnes of U.S. corn
for May-June arrival.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slipped to a more than one-week low against the
dollar on Wednesday and fell against the yen, after earlier
hitting a two-month peak, as euro zone officials considered ways
to delay a second bailout package for Greece while still
avoiding a chaotic debt default.
* Brent oil settled at an eight-month high on Wednesday as
fears of supply disruptions from Iran producers and Africa
outweighed worries about the global economy.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in
four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in
shares of Apple, the largest company in the world.
DATA/EVENTS
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
1330 U.S. PPI Jan
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 627.00 1.00 +0.16% -1.26% 636.60 35
CBOT corn 628.50 1.50 +0.24% -0.79% 631.88 37
CBOT soy 1262.75 1.75 +0.14% +0.62% 1216.43 76
CBOT rice $14.30 -$0.04 -0.31% -0.59% $14.37 55
WTI crude $101.81 $0.01 +0.01% +1.06% $99.66 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.62%
USD/AUD 1.072 0.003 +0.25% +0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Richard Pullin)