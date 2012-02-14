SYDNEY, Feb 14 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Tuesday after a rally in the last sessions lifted prices to a four-month top, driven by a weaker dollar and concerns over dry crop weather in Brazil. Wheat edged lower on forecasts of favourable weather in the U.S. Plains and Australia's estimates of a record large crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Australia, the world's fourth largest exporter, on Tuesday lifted its forecast for wheat production this year by 4.2 percent to a record 29.5 million tonnes from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing regions completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains. * Wintry mix of rain and snow is expected through much of the U.S. Plains this week, boosting soil moisture conditions in wheat-growing areas. The cold snap is not seen dropping temperatures low enough to harm any of the winter wheat crop, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. * U.S. Agriculture Department estimated U.S. wheat plantings for the 2012/13 crop year at 56.5 million acres in its annual baseline projections. A year ago, U.S. farmers seeded 54.4 million acres of wheat. * Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for April 1-10 shipment for $262 per tonne FOB. Freight costs were $27 per tonne. * USDA said weekly export inspections of wheat were 16.502 million bushels, near the low end of forecasts for 16 million to 22 milion bushels and higher than 14.5 million bushels a week ago. * Traders note stressful hot and dry weather is expected late this week in southern Brazil. Also, a turn to wetter weather over the weekend and this week in northern Brazil was slowing soybean harvest progress, analysts said. * USDA confirmed sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for 2012/13 delivery. * Trade anticipates that China's Vice President Xi Jinping will likely sign a deal to purchase U.S. soybeans this week during a visit to Iowa, the top U.S. soybean state. The visit underscores the possibilities of the deepening agricultural trade relationship between China and the United States. * A U.S. government report showed farmers in the United States will plant the largest area with corn this spring since World War Two, which could double the razer-thin stocks of this year and help defray costs to consumers and food companies. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's baseline projections -- the first of a series of estimates that will help shape prices across the globe -- pegged corn acres at 94 million, the most since 1944 and near trade expectations for 94.2 million. * Traders are awaiting monthly U.S. soy crush data from the National Oilseed Processors Association on Tuesday. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 wheat and bought 8,000 soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The euro and sterling fell on Tuesday after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria while downgrading several euro zone countries, including Italy. DATA/EVENTS 0300 Japan BOJ rate decision Feb 2012 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Dec 2011 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Dec 2011 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb 2012 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. Import prices mm Jan 1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Jan 1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Dec Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 638.00 -3.25 -0.51% +1.27% 638.49 40 CBOT corn 638.25 -1.25 -0.20% +1.03% 634.09 47 CBOT soy 1252.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.87% 1214.13 71 CBOT rice $14.15 $0.01 +0.07% +3.14% $14.39 51 WTI crude $100.67 -$0.24 -0.24% +2.03% $99.74 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 -$0.003 -0.22% -0.36% USD/AUD 1.071 -0.002 -0.18% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Naveen Thukral; pauline.askin@thomsonreuters.com; +612-9373-1800)