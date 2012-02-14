* Wheat down 0.4 pct, corn falls 0.2 pct, soy steady
* Australia lifts wheat crop f'cst to record 29.5 mln T
* Concerns over dry crop weather in Brazil support soy
* Markets fall as Greece worries weigh
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 U.S. wheat slid around
half a percent on Tueday, falling for a fifth time in six
sessions, as forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the U.S.
Plains and Australia's estimate of a record large harvest
weighed on the market.
Soybeans were little changed, hovering near a four-month top
on concerns of dryness in Brazil, which could further damage the
crop following a drought in January that curbed South American
crop yields.
"It is a massive output. Australia will be competing in the
world market through the end of the year even when the other
origins come in," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at
Merricks Capital in Melbourne, referring to Australia's wheat
production forecast.
"For soybeans, it seems like dryness has now shifted to
southern Brazil, which has certainly got the market excited."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.4 percent to
$6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT. March soy fell 0.1 percent
to $12.50-3/4 a bushel and corn for March delivery lost
0.2 percent to $6.38-1/4 a bushel.
Australia on Tuesday lifted its forecast for wheat
production this year by 4.2 percent to a record 29.5 million
tonnes from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing regions
completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains.
The higher output forecast for Australia -- which
adds to the amply supplied global market -- is more than the
28.3 million tonnes estimated by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture in its monthly global demand and supply report last
week.
USDA report showed the world ending stocks at 213.10 million
tonnes, up from the January outlook of 210.02 million tonnes and
above analysts' expectations for 208.963 million tonnes.
A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected through much of
the U.S. Plains this week, boosting soil moisture conditions in
wheat-growing areas. The cold snap is not seen dropping
temperatures low enough to harm any of the winter wheat crop,
said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
U.S. Agriculture Department estimated U.S. wheat plantings
for the 2012/13 crop year at 56.5 million acres in its annual
baseline projections. A year ago, U.S. farmers seeded 54.4
million acres of wheat.
There was additional pressure on grains and oilseeds from
weakness in global financial markets amid concerns over the euro
zone debt crisis.
Shares and the euro slipped on Tuesday, as initial relief
over Greece's approval of harsh austerity measures in exchange
for crucial aid gave way to doubts about Athens' ability to
pursue the reforms, with social unrest intensifying.
The euro and sterling fell after rating agency Moody's
reminded investors that Europe was still deeply mired in the
debt crisis, warning it may cut the top-notch ratings of France,
the United Kingdom and Austria while downgrading Italy,
Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta,
In the soybean market, traders noted stressful hot and dry
weather which is expected in southern Brazil.
Trade anticipates that China's Vice President Xi Jinping
will likely sign a deal to purchase U.S. soybeans this week
during a visit to Iowa, the top U.S. soybean state. The visit
underscores the possibilities of the deepening agricultural
trade relationship between China and the United States.
A U.S. government report showed farmers in the United States
will plant the largest area with corn this spring since World
War Two, which could double the razer-thin stocks of this year
and help defray costs to consumers and food companies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's baseline projections --
the first of a series of estimates that will help shape prices
across the globe -- pegged corn acres at 94 million, the most
since 1944 and near trade expectations for 94.2 million.
Prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 638.75 -2.50 -0.39% +1.39% 638.51 40
CBOT corn 638.25 -1.25 -0.20% +1.03% 634.08 47
CBOT soy 1250.75 -1.25 -0.10% +1.77% 1214.01 68
CBOT rice $14.14 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $14.41 51
WTI crude $100.41 -$0.50 -0.50% +1.76% $99.73 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.007 +0.53% +0.20%
USD/AUD 1.067 0.006 +0.53% +0.74%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)