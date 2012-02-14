* Soy near four-month high on dry crop weather in Brazil * News of U.S. soy export sales adds strength * Chinese delegation to sign U.S. soy purchase agreements * Wheat pressured by record-large Australian crop (Adds closing prices, details on Chinese delegation, quotes) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Feb 14 U.S. soybean futures hit a near four-month high on Tuesday, rallying for a third straight session as dry weather threatened Brazil's crop prospects and fresh export demand emerged for U.S. supplies, traders said. The gains came on the eve of a ceremony in which a Chinese trade delegation, headed by China's heir apparent Xi Jinping, will sign agreements to buy U.S. soybeans, valued by trade sources at around $6 billion or about 11 million tonnes. The deals with be signed in Iowa, where Vice President Xi will visit a soybean farm and meet business leaders. Last year a similar Chinese trade delegation purchased 11.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at $6.7 billion. The USDA confirmed some of the sales the following day, rallying the market. Wheat and corn futures both fell about 1 percent, pressured by a rally in the dollar and a forecast for a record-large Australian wheat crop. At the Chicago Board of Trade, March soybeans settled 3 cents higher at $12.55 per bushel, after rising to $12.61-3/4, the highest spot soybean price on the continuous chart since Oct. 17. CBOT March wheat ended down 6-1/4 cents at $6.35 per bushel and March corn fell 6 cents at $6.33-1/2. The soy market has risen 2.2 percent in three days on concerns over dry weather stressing the crop in far southern Brazil, the world's No. 2 soy producer and No. 1 exporter, and in neighboring Paraguay. The dry conditions have prompted some analysts to lower their crop estimates. "They have got some pretty serious dryness. There will be scattered showers starting tomorrow and into next week, but they will fail to offer sustainable change," said Drew Lerner, an agricultural meteorologist with World Weather Inc. Hamburg-based analyst Oil World cut its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.5 million tonnes from 70 million previously. U.S. analyst Michael Cordonnier of Soybean and Corn Advisor lowered his Brazilian soybean estimate by a million tonnes in his weekly report, to 69.0 million tonnes, 3 million below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecast. Both Oil World and Cordonnier also lowered their estimates of the soybean crops in Paraguay, while Oil World raised its forecast of Argentina's soy crop to 47.0 million tonnes from 46.5 million previously. Soybean prices drew additional strength from fresh U.S. export sales. USDA confirmed sales of 283,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, including 215,000 tonnes for 2011/12 delivery and 68,000 for 2012/13. The news followed a sale announced Monday of another 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations -- potentially China, the world's biggest soy buyer. "We had some pretty good sales overnight in the soy complex. That shows we are not overvalued in the world market," said Karl Setzer, an analyst with MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. RECORD AUSTRALIAN CROP WEIGHS ON WHEAT CBOT wheat futures came under pressure from a rally in the dollar and Australia's estimate of a record-large crop. The Australian government lifted its forecast for the country's wheat production this year to a record 29.5 million tonnes, from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing regions completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains. "It's a big number," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. "We knew they had a large crop. They are going to continue to be very active, whether you are talking about the milling wheat market or the feed wheat sector," McCambridge said. A firmer dollar added pressure along with declines on Wall Street tied to weaker-than-expected January U.S. retail sales data. Prices at 2:07 p.m. CST (2007 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 633.50 -6.00 -0.9% -2.0% CBOT soy 1255.00 3.00 0.2% 4.7% CBOT meal 330.10 -0.40 -0.1% 6.7% CBOT soyoil 53.02 -0.03 -0.1% 1.8% CBOT wheat 635.00 -6.25 -1.0% -2.7% CBOT rice 1438.50 25.00 1.8% -1.5% EU wheat 210.50 3.75 1.8% 4.0% US crude 100.97 0.03 0.1% 2.2% Dow Jones 12,825 -49 -0.4% 5.0% Gold 1715.80 -6.70 -0.4% 9.7% Euro/dollar 1.3096 -0.0095 -0.7% 1.2% Dollar Index 79.5560 0.6100 0.8% -0.8% Baltic Freight 734 5 0.7% -57.8% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Marguerita Choy; and Jim Marshall)