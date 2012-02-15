(Repeats to additional subscribers) SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Wednesday after climbing to a four-month top in the last session with support from dry weather threatening Brazil's crop prospects, boosting U.S. exports. Wheat were little changed after being pressured on Tuesday by forecasts of a record-large Australian crop. FUNDAMENTALS * The gains in soybeans on Tuesday came on the eve of a ceremony in which a Chinese trade delegation, headed by China's heir apparent Xi Jinping, will sign agreements to buy U.S. soybeans, valued by trade sources at around $6 billion or about 11 million tonnes. * The deals with be signed in Iowa, where Vice President Xi will visit a soybean farm and meet business leaders. * Last year a similar Chinese trade delegation purchased 11.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at $6.7 billion. The USDA confirmed some of the sales the following day, rallying the market. * The soy market has risen in the last three days on concerns over dry weather stressing the crop in far southern Brazil, the world's No. 2 soy producer and No. 1 exporter, and in neighboring Paraguay. The dry conditions have prompted some analysts to lower their crop estimates. * Hamburg-based analyst Oil World cut its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.5 million tonnes from 70 million previously. * U.S. analyst Michael Cordonnier of Soybean and Corn Advisor lowered his Brazilian soybean estimate by a million tonnes in his weekly report, to 69.0 million tonnes, 3 million below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecast. * Both Oil World and Cordonnier also lowered their estimates of the soybean crops in Paraguay, while Oil World raised its forecast of Argentina's soy crop to 47.0 million tonnes from 46.5 million previously. * Soybean prices drew additional strength from fresh U.S. export sales. USDA confirmed sales of 283,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, including 215,000 tonnes for 2011/12 delivery and 68,000 for 2012/13. * About a quarter of Brazil's shipments of soy and corn to world markets were disrupted on Tuesday, a day after a dry bulk carrier collided with and damaged a major grain terminal at Santos Port. * CBOT wheat futures came under pressure on Tuesday from a rally in the dollar and Australia's estimate of a record-large crop. * The Australian government lifted its forecast for the country's wheat production this year to a record 29.5 million tonnes, from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing regions completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held chunky gains chalked up overnight in Asia on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset-buying programme the day before and with the euro hurt by more bad news from the euro zone. * U.S. crude oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by concerns on oil production in the Middle East, but the rise was limited by continuing euro zone debt woes and higher than expected U.S. crude stock inventories. * Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany GDP flash yy Oct 2011 0900 Italy GDP prelim yy Oct 2011 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Dec 1000 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Oct 1330 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Feb 1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Jan 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Feb 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly Prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 635.25 0.25 +0.04% -0.94% 637.64 39 CBOT corn 633.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.94% 633.08 42 CBOT soy 1250.00 -5.00 -0.40% -0.16% 1214.90 66 CBOT rice $14.38 -$0.01 -0.07% +1.70% $14.39 59 WTI crude $100.90 $0.16 +0.16% -0.01% $99.68 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.001 +0.05% -0.46% USD/AUD 1.070 0.001 +0.11% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)