* Soy down 0.2 percent after climbing to 4-month high * Wheat, corn edge higher on weaker dollar * Collision disrupts grain exports at Brazil port * Markets consolidate as EU tests Greek commitment (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Chicago soybeans fell on Wednesday as the market took a breather after prices climbed to a four-month high in the last session, boosted by the prospect of more U.S. exports as hot and dry conditions threaten Brazil's crop. Wheat edged higher as buyers took advantage of Tuesday's slight fall in prices which was triggered by expectations of a record high Australian harvest amounting to 29.5 million tonnes this year. "There is a bit of profit-taking on soybeans, as they were the only ones rallying last night," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "The market is watching the situation in Brazil and Argentina: people still think that South American production is lower than what the USDA has estimated." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.36-1/2 a bushel by 0329 GMT. March soy fell 0.2 percent to $12.52-1/2 a bushel while corn for March delivery gained 0.2 percent to $6.35 a bushel. The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent, making U.S.-dollar priced commodities attractive for overseas buyers. The dry weather in South America has supported soybean prices for a while, but prices got an additional boost on Tuesday from a disruption in Brazilian exports and prospects of large purchases by top soy importer China during a visit this week by Vice President Xi Jinping to the U.S. agricultural heartland. About a quarter of Brazil's shipments of soy and corn to world markets were disrupted on Tuesday, a day after a dry bulk carrier collided with and damaged a major grain terminal at Santos Port. Last year, a Chinese trade delegation purchased 11.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at $6.7 billion during a visit to the United States. The USDA confirmed some of the sales the following day, rallying the market. The Chinese purchases come amid forecasts of tighter supplies: Hamburg-based analyst Oil World cut its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 69.5 million tonnes from 70 million previously. U.S. analyst Michael Cordonnier of Soybean and Corn Advisor also lowered his Brazilian soybean estimate by a million tonnes in his weekly report, to 69.0 million tonnes, 3 million below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecast. Soybean prices drew additional strength from fresh U.S. export sales. The USDA confirmed sales of 283,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, including 215,000 tonnes for 2011/12 delivery and 68,000 for 2012/13. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. Most other markets in Asia consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited for Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises. Prices at 0329 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 636.50 1.50 +0.24% -0.74% 637.70 40 CBOT corn 635.00 1.50 +0.24% -0.70% 633.13 45 CBOT soy 1252.50 -2.50 -0.20% +0.04% 1214.98 67 CBOT rice $14.40 $0.01 +0.10% +1.87% $14.39 59 WTI crude $101.29 $0.55 +0.55% +0.38% $99.69 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.003 +0.24% -0.27% USD/AUD 1.072 0.004 +0.37% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Miral Fahmy)