Soybeans up, remain around Tuesday's 4-month high * Strong sales of US soy this week; China delegation in Iowa * Corn to three-week low; U.S. stocks seen rising in 2012/13 * Wheat pressured by ample world supplies By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Feb 15 U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday for a fourth day, staying near a four-month high on stepped-up U.S. export demand as dry weather threatened crops in South America. But wheat and corn fell to three week-lows on technical selling, ample global wheat supplies and expectations of rising U.S. corn stocks in 2012/13. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans got a boost after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. It was the third straight daily announcement of sizable U.S. soybean sales, with the previous two sales earmarked for "unknown destinations" -- which could include China. The three-day soy sales total was 519,000 tonnes, with 331,000 tonnes targeted for delivery in the current marketing year that began Sept 1. Traders anticipated an announcement of more sales on Wednesday during a visit by a Chinese delegation accompanying Vice President Xi Jinping to Iowa, the top U.S. soybean state. "The big news is the new sales to China, and also the idea that they are going to ink a deal in Iowa today," said Mike Zuzolo with Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana. "The trade is pricing that in, and continues on this path of buying beans and selling corn," Zuzolo said. Soybeans are up nearly 3 percent this week and have advanced for four straight sessions on U.S. export demand as dry weather threatens the yield potential of soy crops in far southern Brazil. "Stress in the southwestern one-quarter of the Brazil soybean belt will continue to trim yields over the next week, with some relief in the latter half of next week providing limited benefit at this late date," U.S. forecaster Commodity Weather Group said in a daily note. At the CBOT, March soybeans settled up 6 cents at $12.61 per bushel after reaching $12.69, the highest spot soybean price since Oct. 17, 2011. March corn ended down 6-1/2 cents at $6.27 per bushel and March wheat fell 9 cents at $6.26 a bushel, dropping below its 50-day moving average. Corn futures have been losing ground to soybeans this week on inter-market spreads as traders fret that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soy acres this spring to meet global demand, especially if South American crops sustain further downgrades. "People are still nervous we are losing soybean production in South America," said Terry Roggensack, analyst with the Hightower Report in Chicago. "There is clearly a buy-acres move in soybeans under way. A lot of soybean-to-corn spreaders have been active the last couple of days," Roggensack said. Traders are still digesting the baseline agricultural projections that the U.S. Agriculture Department released this week, which forecast the most U.S. corn seedings since 1944 and a near-doubling of U.S. corn inventories by the end of the 2012/13 marketing year. USDA is expected to update the forecasts next week at its annual outlook forum. "There is a general sense that the USDA is going to have a much bigger corn ending stocks number for next year -- at least double (from) this year -- for the Ag forum next week, Roggensack said. Corn traders also noted weekly government data showing an increase in U.S. ethanol production in the last week, surprising some analysts who expected a decline. But U.S. ethanol stocks swelled to a fresh record high, a factor that could signal a slowdown in production and soften domestic demand for U.S. corn. "I don't think people believe that ethanol production is going to hang in there. You're looking at three bad weeks in a row of ethanol margins," Roggensack said.