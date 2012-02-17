SYDNEY, Feb 17 U.S. grain futures were mostly steady in early trade on Friday as investors took a breather to await news of a possible Greek bailout deal, paving the way for optimism across the broader commodity markets. CBOT March wheat were down 0.20 percent by 0045 GMT to $6.27-1/2 per bushel. U.S. soybean futures were unchanged at $12.58-1/4 per bushel. March corn futures were down 0.04 percent at $6.36. FUNDAMENTALS * Worries about a slowdown in Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans hung over the soy market, despite an announcement by USDA of fresh sales this week. Analysts pointed to high inventories of soybeans at Chinese ports. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 614,700 tonnes (old- and new-crop years combined), near the low end of trade estimates for 600,000 to 750,000 tonnes. * Argentina's agriculture ministry put the country's 2011/12 soy harvest at 43.5 million to 45 million tonnes, its first official production forecast for the crop. The estimate compares to USDA's current forecast of 48 million tonnes. * A Chinese trade delegation signed agreements with U.S. grain companies to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and will ink more deals on Thursday for a total of about 12 million tonnes. * Much improved crop weather in South America with more showers soon in Argentina and in dry areas of southern Brazil. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 1.067 million tonnes, above trade estimates for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes. * Traders plan to ship 63,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to Iran in coming weeks. * A group of Israeli private buyers has purchased 30,000 tonnes of Black Sea feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of corn in a tender which closed on Wednesday. * A deal with Argentina that will allow China to buy its first-ever corn from the world's second largest exporter of the grain gives the United States a new competitor. * Argentina's government pegged the country's 2011/12 corn crop at between 20.5 million and 22.0 million tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat lagged the other markets. The benchmark CBOT March contract ended up 1/2 cent, running into resistance as it neared its 50-day moving average. * Egypt's GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for April 11-20 shipment. The world's largest wheat importer paid $259 per tonne with freight costs of $26.99 per tonne. * U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of wheat were 427,900 tonnes, below forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes and down from 707,800 tonnes a week earlier. * Taiwan Flour Millers' Association bought 85,050 tonnes of U.S. origin wheat in a tender for 85,250 tonnes, European traders said. * Iran bought almost half a million tonnes of wheat this week, working around Western sanctions. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rebound, as sentiment turns positive on firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece, while solid U.S. economic data also lent support. * The euro clung to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having risen on hopes that Greece was close to clinching a second bailout package, while improved risk appetite knocked the yen lower across the board. * Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row, topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where output was expected to dip next month. DATA/EVENTS 1330 U.S. CPI Jan 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 627.50 -1.25 -0.20% +0.24% 636.56 36 CBOT corn 636.00 -0.25 -0.04% +1.44% 631.86 48 CBOT soy 1258.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.22% 1217.83 75 CBOT rice $14.30 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.63% $14.37 55 WTI crude $102.39 $0.08 +0.08% +0.58% $99.70 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 -0.03% +0.45% USD/AUD 1.076 0.001 +0.07% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Pauline Askin, Editing by Richard Pullin)