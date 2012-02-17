SYDNEY, Feb 17 U.S. grain futures were
mostly steady in early trade on Friday as investors took a
breather to await news of a possible Greek bailout deal, paving
the way for optimism across the broader commodity markets.
CBOT March wheat were down 0.20 percent by 0045 GMT to
$6.27-1/2 per bushel.
U.S. soybean futures were unchanged at $12.58-1/4 per
bushel.
March corn futures were down 0.04 percent at $6.36.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Worries about a slowdown in Chinese demand for U.S.
soybeans hung over the soy market, despite an announcement by
USDA of fresh sales this week. Analysts pointed to high
inventories of soybeans at Chinese ports.
* USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest
week at 614,700 tonnes (old- and new-crop years combined), near
the low end of trade estimates for 600,000 to 750,000 tonnes.
* Argentina's agriculture ministry put the country's 2011/12
soy harvest at 43.5 million to 45 million tonnes, its first
official production forecast for the crop. The estimate compares
to USDA's current forecast of 48 million tonnes.
* A Chinese trade delegation signed agreements with U.S.
grain companies to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and
will ink more deals on Thursday for a total of
about 12 million tonnes.
* Much improved crop weather in South America with more
showers soon in Argentina and in dry areas of southern Brazil.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported sales
of U.S. corn in the latest week at 1.067 million tonnes, above
trade estimates for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes.
* Traders plan to ship 63,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to
Iran in coming weeks.
* A group of Israeli private buyers has purchased 30,000
tonnes of Black Sea feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of corn in a
tender which closed on Wednesday.
* A deal with Argentina that will allow China to buy its
first-ever corn from the world's second largest exporter of the
grain gives the United States a new competitor.
* Argentina's government pegged the country's 2011/12 corn
crop at between 20.5 million and 22.0 million tonnes.
* Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat lagged
the other markets. The benchmark CBOT March contract ended
up 1/2 cent, running into resistance as it neared its 50-day
moving average.
* Egypt's GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter
wheat for April 11-20 shipment. The world's largest wheat
importer paid $259 per tonne with freight costs of $26.99 per
tonne.
* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of
wheat were 427,900 tonnes, below forecasts for 450,000 to
650,000 tonnes and down from 707,800 tonnes a week earlier.
* Taiwan Flour Millers' Association bought 85,050 tonnes of
U.S. origin wheat in a tender for 85,250 tonnes, European
traders said.
* Iran bought almost half a million tonnes of wheat this
week, working around Western sanctions.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rebound, as sentiment turns positive on
firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve a
long-awaited bailout for Greece, while solid U.S. economic data
also lent support.
* The euro clung to overnight gains in Asia on Friday,
having risen on hopes that Greece was close to clinching a
second bailout package, while improved risk appetite knocked the
yen lower across the board.
* Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row,
topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on
worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where
output was expected to dip next month.
DATA/EVENTS
1330 U.S. CPI Jan
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last
Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 627.50 -1.25 -0.20% +0.24% 636.56 36
CBOT corn 636.00 -0.25 -0.04% +1.44% 631.86 48
CBOT soy 1258.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.22% 1217.83 75
CBOT rice $14.30 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.63% $14.37 55
WTI crude $102.39 $0.08 +0.08% +0.58% $99.70 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 -0.03% +0.45%
USD/AUD 1.076 0.001 +0.07% +0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Pauline Askin, Editing by Richard Pullin)