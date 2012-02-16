* Corn up 1.5 percent as dollar retreats * Weekly U.S. corn export data impresses trade * Soybeans fall, halting four-day rally * Wheat ends firm after choppy session (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Feb 16 U.S. corn futures rose 1.5 percent on Thursday, rallying from a three-week low on strong U.S. export demand and a retreat in the dollar, while soybeans fell, halting a four-day rally. Wheat futures closed modestly higher after a choppy trade. The U.S. dollar reversed from early gains which had pressured grain markets overnight. The euro rose against the dollar as hopes a Greek bond swap deal could be within reach boosted investor sentiment and risk tolerance. "Everyone came into the day afraid the outside markets were unraveling, but when the dollar turned down and crude oil gained, that brought people back into the market," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst for Jefferies Bache. Corn also drew support from strong weekly U.S. export sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 1.067 million tonnes, above trade estimates for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes. The total included 415,300 tonnes sold to Mexico for the current marketing year begun Sept. 1 and another 61,500 for 2012/13. "Export sales for corn were above expectations. Mexico continued to be aggressive here and Egypt was making some purchases," said Brian Basting with Advance Trading in Bloomington, Illinois. "We didn't see any technical follow-through (selling) this morning, and we didn't see much farmer selling. The pipeline is still fairly tight," Basting said. At the Chicago Board of Trade, March corn settled up 9-1/4 cents at $6.36-1/4 per bushel and March wheat ended up 2-3/4 cents at $6.28-3/4 a bushel. March soybeans fell 2-3/4 cents to close at $12.58-1/4 a bushel. Corn advanced as traders took profits on long soybean/short corn spread positions. Soybeans had gained against corn this week on concerns about dry weather stressing soybeans in southern Brazil, and fears that U.S. farmers would not plant enough soybeans this spring to meet global demand. That trend reversed on Thursday, with new-crop November soybeans falling while December corn advanced. The price ratio for November soybeans to December corn, one indicator of U.S. planting intentions, had reached a nine-month high of 2.25-to-1 on Wednesday, but it fell to 2.22-to-1 on Thursday. Analysts say a soy-corn price ratio of roughly 2.5-to-1 tends to favor the planting of soybeans over corn, while a lower ratio tends to favor corn. Worries about a slowdown in Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans hung over the soy market, despite announcements by USDA of fresh sales this week. "There are ideas China might slow imports of beans because they are sitting on very high inventories of soybeans at ports," said Terry Reilly, an analyst with Citigroup in Chicago. A Chinese trade delegation in Iowa signed agreements on Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and will ink more deals on Thursday for a total of about 12 million tonnes. But traders said any psychological support from the purchase agreements, which are not seen as binding, had already been factored into the market. Wheat came under pressure at times from plentiful world supplies and ideas that global weather threats were easing, including moderating temperatures in Europe and improved soil moisture conditions in the southern U.S. Plains. However, worries about dry conditions in the northern Plains spring wheat belt helped to lift the Minneapolis and Kansas City wheat markets. CBOT wheat was underpinned by news that Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for April 11-20 shipment. Prices at 2:35 p.m. CST (2035 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 636.25 9.25 1.5% -1.6% CBOT soy 1258.25 -2.75 -0.2% 5.0% CBOT meal 330.80 -2.00 -0.6% 6.9% CBOT soyoil 53.05 -0.30 -0.6% 1.8% CBOT wheat 628.75 2.75 0.4% -3.7% CBOT rice 1430.00 -4.50 -0.3% -2.1% EU wheat 213.00 4.00 1.9% 5.2% US crude 102.34 0.54 0.5% 3.6% Dow Jones 12,901 120 0.9% 5.6% Gold 1727.74 0.29 0.0% 10.5% Euro/dollar 1.3135 0.0068 0.5% 1.5% Dollar Index 79.3680 -0.3020 -0.4% -1.0% Baltic Freight 723 -8 -1.1% -58.4% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except soymeal (dollars) and EU wheat (euros). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago and Martin Roberts in Madrid; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)