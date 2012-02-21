SYDNEY, Feb 21 U.S. grains held on to gains as trading resumed on Tuesday after a long weekend, with stronger export demand and South American weather concerns expected to support prices. Markets sentiment will also be underpinned by developments in the euro zone, where finance ministers are inching towards a deal to grant Greece a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default. "Expectations out of Europe will be generally commodities supportive. The key is whether it will come good," said independent grains analyst Jonathan Barratt. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $12.68-1/2 per bushel by 0132 GMT. March corn was steady at $6.41-3/4 and March wheat hovered near $6.44 per bushel. * Concerns that Ukraine will limit wheat exports will support the grain's prices. The Ekonomicheskie Izvestia newspaper reported that Ukrainian grain traders have agreed to limit wheat exports to 1.7 million tonnes in February-July following a request from the government, which is concerned about supply to the domestic market. * Wheat rose 2.4 percent on Friday on short-covering and news of a fresh sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to Egypt. * USDA said exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to Egypt for 2011/12 delivery. * Soybean prices should be boosted by signs of strong Chinese demand. A Chinese trade delegation signed deals to buy a record amount of U.S. soybeans during a visit to the United States last week at a time when a harsh drought has slashed crops in rival soy exporters in South America. * Argentina's soy harvest could be as small as 43.5 million tonnes due to drought damage, the government said in its first official estimate, lower than many private forecasts. * Markets will also keen an eye on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Outlook conference on Feb. 23 and 24 -- an eclectic gathering of analysts, captains of industry, farmers, investors, academics and many more -- where it will update its crop forecasts. * The drought in South America, slowing exports from the Black Sea region and hopes of higher corn plantings will be in focus at the global grains industry meeting in Singapore this week. MARKET NEWS * Euro zone finance ministers moved towards approving a second bailout for debt-laden Greece that would resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs but seems unlikely to revive the nation's shattered economy. * The euro slipped from a one-week high on Tuesday with hopes that euro zone policymakers would approve a bailout for Greece eclipsed by concerns of more uphill battles for Europe to fix its economy. * U.S. crude rose above $104 per barrel on Tuesday, less than a dollar away from a nine-month high hit the previous day, as a cut in Iranian oil supply to Europe and an imminent approval for a Greek bailout by the euro zone supported prices. DATA/EVENTS 0700 EU EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting 1330 US Chicago Fed National activity index Jan Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 643.75 -0.25 -0.04% +2.39% 637.77 49 CBOT corn 641.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.86% 632.01 53 CBOT soy 1268.50 1.00 +0.08% +0.81% 1220.56 77 CBOT rice $14.17 $0.04 +0.25% -0.91% $14.34 51 WTI crude $104.83 $1.59 +1.54% +1.54% $99.95 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.322 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.27% USD/AUD 1.073 -0.003 -0.24% -0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar; pauline.askin@thomsonreuters.com; +612-9373-1800)