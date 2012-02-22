SYDNEY, Feb 22 U.S. grains futures slipped in early trade on Wednesday on prospects of more favourable weather conditions in the northern U.S. plains and as corn prices eased on expectations the U.S. government was set to forecast a record corn crop. U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.35 percent to $12.66-1/2 per bushel. March corn futures traded down 0.20 percent at $6.28-1/4. CBOT March wheat also traded down 0.32 percent by 0031 GMT to $6.31 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA's outlook conference on Thursday and Friday is expected to reveal a government forecast for U.S. corn acreage in 2012 to be the largest since World War Two and a record corn crop. * Exporters have sold 110,744 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2011/12 delivery - USDA. * France asked the European Commission on Monday to suspend authorization to plant Monsanto's genetically modified (GM) MON810 corn.. * USDA confirmed sales of 250,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery. * Crop-friendly showers fell in most of Argentina over the weekend, generating 1 to 3 inches of rain. Drier areas of southern Brazil also are set to receive beneficial rainfall, likely 1 to 2 inches in some areas over a five-day period, boosting soy. * USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 38.410 million bushels, near the high end of trade estimates for 31 million to 39 million. * Drought-relieving snowfall is expected in the northern U.S. Plains spring wheat region this week and next week, which will boost soil moisture reserves ahead of spring planting. * Algeria's state grains agency is holding a tender to buy 125,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for May shipment. * An U.S. Agriculture Department report showed weekly wheat export inspections at 22.15 million bushels, topping forecasts of 16 million to 19 million. * Ethiopia buys 35,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment in March, European traders said. MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to concerns about economic growth and implementation risks. * Oil rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday after the Greek bailout deal, and as top Asian consumers moved to cut crude purchases from Iran following Western sanctions designed to limit the country's nuclear program. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Feb 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 2012 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Feb 2012 1130 India M3 Money Supply 40961 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Jan 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Feb 2012 Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 631.00 -2.00 -0.32% -2.02% 637.08 41 CBOT corn 628.25 -1.25 -0.20% -1.26% 631.56 40 CBOT soy 1266.50 -4.50 -0.35% +0.66% 1220.49 69 CBOT rice $13.80 -$0.03 -0.22% -2.37% $14.30 38 WTI crude $105.92 -$0.33 -0.31% +2.60% $100.03 82 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 -0.01% -0.03% USD/AUD 1.065 -0.002 -0.18% -0.97% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin,; Editing by John Mair)