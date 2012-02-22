* Corn, wheat rise after weak open on technical buying * Traders staking out positions ahead of USDA conference * Soy turns higher late on corn strength (Updates with closing prices, add new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 22 U.S. wheat and corn futures rose on Wednesday, finding support after an early drop on technical buying when prices for both commodities hit 50-day moving averages, traders said. Soybean futures also rose, pushed higher by a spate of buying late in the session and spillover strength from the gains in corn. Soybeans traded lower for much of the day due to concerns that China, the world's top purchaser of soybeans, may be forced to slow its imports amid signs of strain to the world's second-largest economy, traders said. Investors were evening up positions, reversing moves made earlier in the week, ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's annual Outlook conference on Thursday and Friday. "It is just a technical bounce from a market that pushed it too far yesterday," said Bob Utterback of Utterback Marketing Services, a brokerage for farmers. CBOT March corn settled up 8-3/4 cents at $6.38-1/4 a bushel. Corn futures hit a low of $6.25-3/4, less than 1 cent below the 50-day average, earlier in the session. CBOT March wheat ended 11-1/2 cents higher at $6.44-1/2 a bushel. Buying in both corn and wheat accelerated late in the day as prices passed through key resistance points in the chart, traders said. After finding support near their 50-day moving averages, the benchmark corn and wheat contracts rallied through their 30-day and 100-day moving averages during the session. "You got position-squaring going into the release of Outlook conference numbers," said Greg Grow director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "Corn broke hard yesterday and put back on what it lost (today) so it really has not done much. I think it is just more of a technical trade right now." CBOT March soybean futures ended up 1-1/4 cents at $12.72-1/4 a bushel. China's new export orders in February shrank by the most in eight months, a preliminary HSBC business survey shows, defying analysts' expectations of a pick up following the Lunar New Year holidays. "One negative factor today was data out of China," said Carolyn Farndell, senior investment associate, at RBC Dain Rauscher. "The soybean market, in particular, is looking at larger Chinese exports so anything that would stand in the way of that is a negative. That is evidence of slowing in the economy." Just last week, a Chinese delegation signed agreements with U.S. grain companies to buy 13.4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at $6.7 billion. That deal was during the visit of China's Vice President Xi Jinping to the United States. Traders also noted some profit-taking in soybeans following the market's run-up to its highest since late September on Tuesday. At the USDA conference, the government is expected to project 2012 U.S. corn acreage will be the largest since 1944, which could mean a record crop. There is also speculation that large new soybean sales to China will encourage farmers to plant more beans. The technical strength in CBOT wheat dragged MGEX spring wheat higher late in the day after it had traded lower due to calls for improved crop weather in the northern U.S. Plains. MGEX March spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to $8.18-1/4 a bushel. Significant snowfall is expected by the weekend in the dry areas of the U.S. spring wheat belt, which will provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture levels ahead of spring planting. "This will be an improvement for them and there is another more active storm system for next week," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. Prices at 1:48 p.m. CST (1948 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 638.25 8.75 1.4% -1.3% CBOT soy 1272.25 1.25 0.1% 6.2% CBOT meal 331.30 1.10 0.3% 7.1% CBOT soyoil 54.22 0.16 0.3% 4.1% CBOT wheat 644.50 11.50 1.8% -1.3% CBOT rice 1392.00 9.00 0.7% -4.7% EU wheat 205.75 0.25 0.1% 1.6% US crude 106.22 -0.03 0.0% 7.5% Dow Jones 12,949 -17 -0.1% 6.0% Gold 1777.11 18.12 1.0% 13.6% Euro/dollar 1.3242 0.001 0.1% 2.3% Dollar Index 79.2170 0.1730 0.2% -1.2% Baltic Freight 704 -2 -0.3% -59.5% (Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bob Burgdorfer)