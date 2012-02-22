* Corn, wheat rise after weak open on technical buying
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 22 U.S. wheat and corn
futures rose on Wednesday, finding support after an early drop
on technical buying when prices for both commodities hit 50-day
moving averages, traders said.
Soybean futures also rose, pushed higher by a spate of
buying late in the session and spillover strength from the gains
in corn. Soybeans traded lower for much of the day due to
concerns that China, the world's top purchaser of soybeans, may
be forced to slow its imports amid signs of strain to the
world's second-largest economy, traders said.
Investors were evening up positions, reversing moves made
earlier in the week, ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's
annual Outlook conference on Thursday and Friday.
"It is just a technical bounce from a market that pushed it
too far yesterday," said Bob Utterback of Utterback Marketing
Services, a brokerage for farmers.
CBOT March corn settled up 8-3/4 cents at
$6.38-1/4 a bushel. Corn futures hit a low of $6.25-3/4, less
than 1 cent below the 50-day average, earlier in the
session.
CBOT March wheat ended 11-1/2 cents higher at
$6.44-1/2 a bushel.
Buying in both corn and wheat accelerated late in the
day as prices passed through key resistance points in the chart,
traders said. After finding support near their 50-day moving
averages, the benchmark corn and wheat contracts rallied through
their 30-day and 100-day moving averages during the
session.
"You got position-squaring going into the release of
Outlook conference numbers," said Greg Grow director of
agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "Corn broke hard
yesterday and put back on what it lost (today) so it really has
not done much. I think it is just more of a technical trade
right now."
CBOT March soybean futures ended up 1-1/4 cents
at $12.72-1/4 a bushel.
China's new export orders in February shrank by the most in
eight months, a preliminary HSBC business survey shows, defying
analysts' expectations of a pick up following the Lunar New Year
holidays.
"One negative factor today was data out of China," said
Carolyn Farndell, senior investment associate, at RBC Dain
Rauscher. "The soybean market, in particular, is looking at
larger Chinese exports so anything that would stand in the way
of that is a negative. That is evidence of slowing in the
economy."
Just last week, a Chinese delegation signed agreements with
U.S. grain companies to buy 13.4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans
valued at $6.7 billion. That deal was during the visit of
China's Vice President Xi Jinping to the United States.
Traders also noted some profit-taking in soybeans following
the market's run-up to its highest since late September on
Tuesday.
At the USDA conference, the government is expected to
project 2012 U.S. corn acreage will be the largest since 1944,
which could mean a record crop.
There is also speculation that large new soybean sales to
China will encourage farmers to plant more beans.
The technical strength in CBOT wheat dragged MGEX
spring wheat higher late in the day after it had traded lower
due to calls for improved crop weather in the northern U.S.
Plains.
MGEX March spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to
$8.18-1/4 a bushel.
Significant snowfall is expected by the weekend in the dry
areas of the U.S. spring wheat belt, which will provide a
much-needed boost to soil moisture levels ahead of spring
planting.
"This will be an improvement for them and there is another
more active storm system for next week," said Don Keeney,
meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
Prices at 1:48 p.m. CST (1948 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 638.25 8.75 1.4% -1.3%
CBOT soy 1272.25 1.25 0.1% 6.2%
CBOT meal 331.30 1.10 0.3% 7.1%
CBOT soyoil 54.22 0.16 0.3% 4.1%
CBOT wheat 644.50 11.50 1.8% -1.3%
CBOT rice 1392.00 9.00 0.7% -4.7%
EU wheat 205.75 0.25 0.1% 1.6%
US crude 106.22 -0.03 0.0% 7.5%
Dow Jones 12,949 -17 -0.1% 6.0%
Gold 1777.11 18.12 1.0% 13.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3242 0.001 0.1% 2.3%
Dollar Index 79.2170 0.1730 0.2% -1.2%
Baltic Freight 704 -2 -0.3% -59.5%
