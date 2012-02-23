SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. grain futures were lower in early trade on profit taking ahead of USDA's supply and demand data at its annual conference on Thursday and Friday. Russia said it will maintain wheat export volumes, while long soybeans /short corn positions were unwound on profit taking. CBOT March wheat dipped 0.12 percent by 0038 GMT to $6.43-3/4 per bushel. U.S. soybean futures was down 0.14 percent to $12.70-1/2 per bushel. March corn futures also eased 0.08 percent to $6.37-3/4. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA is expected to forecast the largest U.S. corn acreage in 2012 since World War Two and a potential record large corn crop at its outlook conference on Thursday and Friday. * Forecasts for welcome rains in parts of South America hang over the market. Light showers moved across most of Argentina on Tuesday and minor amounts of rain fell in dry areas of southern Brazil. * The six- to 10-day outlook was for improved rainfall in the dry areas of Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul, extending into Paraguay. Recent rains improved Argentina's soy crop prospects; more rain needed in southern Brazil. * Sales of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop rose to 53 percent of total expected production, up from 51 percent a week earlier, analysts Celeres said. * Significant snowfall is expected by the weekend in the dry areas of the U.S. spring wheat belt, which will provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture levels ahead of spring planting, analysts said. * Russia will maintain wheat export volumes of around 22 million tonnes in 2012/13, Russian industry and government officials said. * Ukraine's government said it had not urged grain traders to limit wheat exports and forecast that there would be no shortages of grain on the domestic market. * Tunisia's state grains agency issued an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat for shipment in April, European traders said. * Bangladesh tendered to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece. * U.S. crude futures slipped below a nine-month high on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build in crude inventories last week. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 2012 0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Feb 2012 0900 Germany Ifo expectations Feb 2012 1500 U.S. New home sales Jan Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 643.75 -0.75 -0.12% +1.70% 637.63 52 CBOT corn 637.75 -0.50 -0.08% +1.31% 630.68 52 CBOT soy 1270.50 -1.75 -0.14% -0.04% 1223.23 75 CBOT rice $13.96 $0.04 +0.29% +0.94% $14.27 45 WTI crude $105.87 -$0.41 -0.39% -0.36% $100.16 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 -0.02% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.061 -0.002 -0.21% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin editing by Richard Pullin)