SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. grain futures were
lower in early trade on profit taking ahead of USDA's supply and
demand data at its annual conference on Thursday and Friday.
Russia said it will maintain wheat export volumes, while
long soybeans /short corn positions were unwound on profit
taking.
CBOT March wheat dipped 0.12 percent by 0038 GMT to
$6.43-3/4 per bushel.
U.S. soybean futures was down 0.14 percent to
$12.70-1/2 per bushel.
March corn futures also eased 0.08 percent to
$6.37-3/4.
FUNDAMENTALS
* USDA is expected to forecast the largest U.S. corn
acreage in 2012 since World War Two and a potential record large
corn crop at its outlook conference on Thursday and Friday.
* Forecasts for welcome rains in parts of South America hang
over the market. Light showers moved across most of Argentina on
Tuesday and minor amounts of rain fell in dry areas of southern
Brazil.
* The six- to 10-day outlook was for improved rainfall in the
dry areas of Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul, extending into
Paraguay. Recent rains improved Argentina's soy crop prospects;
more rain needed in southern Brazil.
* Sales of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop rose to 53 percent
of total expected production, up from 51 percent a week earlier,
analysts Celeres said.
* Significant snowfall is expected by the weekend in the dry
areas of the U.S. spring wheat belt, which will provide a
much-needed boost to soil moisture levels ahead of spring
planting, analysts said.
* Russia will maintain wheat export volumes of around 22
million tonnes in 2012/13, Russian industry and government
officials said.
* Ukraine's government said it had not urged grain traders
to limit wheat exports and forecast that there would be no
shortages of grain on the domestic market.
* Tunisia's state grains agency issued an international
tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat for
shipment in April, European traders said.
* Bangladesh tendered to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to
boost reserves, a procurement official said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns over
a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil prices
and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward recession,
fanning fresh worries about Greece.
* U.S. crude futures slipped below a nine-month high on
Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build
in crude inventories last week.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 2012
0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Feb 2012
0900 Germany Ifo expectations Feb 2012
1500 U.S. New home sales Jan
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 643.75 -0.75 -0.12% +1.70% 637.63 52
CBOT corn 637.75 -0.50 -0.08% +1.31% 630.68 52
CBOT soy 1270.50 -1.75 -0.14% -0.04% 1223.23 75
CBOT rice $13.96 $0.04 +0.29% +0.94% $14.27 45
WTI crude $105.87 -$0.41 -0.39% -0.36% $100.16 81
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 -0.02% +0.05%
USD/AUD 1.061 -0.002 -0.21% -0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin editing by Richard Pullin)