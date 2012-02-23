* MGEX spring wheat drops to near 1-month low
* USDA acreage boost weighs on CBOT wheat futures too
* Soybeans hit 5-month high on S. American weather woes
* Corn closes higher following choppy trade
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 23 U.S. spring wheat futures
dropped 2.1 percent to a near one-month low on Thursday after
the U.S. Agriculture Department raised its planted-acreage
forecast and in reaction to weather forecasts that boosted
prospects for a large crop this year, traders said.
Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat also fell after
USDA projected the largest wheat acreage in three years and said
world wheat stocks will swell to a record 213.1 million tonnes
by the end of the marketing year. That would be up 6 percent
from a year earlier.
"Wheat, we have abundant stocks worldwide," said Dewey
Strickler, president of AgWatch Market Advisors. "It is going to
be hard for wheat to go much of anywhere."
The higher wheat acreage forecast -- USDA pegged seedings at
58 million acres, up 3.6 million from a year earlier -- raised
the prospect of a large crop that would add to already plentiful
global supplies. Spring wheat acreage was expected to rebound in
grains
2012 after heavy flooding in 2011 curtailed seeding in the
northern Plains.
MGEX March spring wheat ended down 17-1/4 cents at
$8.01 a bushel. Prices bottomed on Thursday at $8.00-1/2 a
bushel, their lowest since January 25.
The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract
settled 2-3/4 cents lower at $6.41-3/4 a bushel.
Soybean futures rose to a five-month high, helped by a
weaker dollar, good export demand and concerns about crop
production in Argentina and Brazil.
Corn futures ended higher in choppy trading after
fluctuating between positive and negative territory throughout
the day. Weakness in the wheat market and renewed expectations
for large plantings this spring weighed on prices but news that
China bought 120,000 tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn was
supportive.
CBOT March corn finished up 1-1/4 cents at $6.39-1/2 a
bushel while March soybeans rose 4-1/2 cents to $12.76-3/4
a bushel. Soybean prices peaked at $12.80, their highest on a
continuous basis since Sept. 23.
"The forum numbers were negative for beans and wheat but I
think the more important issue for beans is that South American
rains haven't been enough for the crop," said Joe Bedore, CBOT
floor manager for trade house Intl-FC Stone.
Improving weather conditions in the northern U.S. Plains
following months of dryness contributed to the bearish tone
hanging over the wheat market.
"A welcome band of snow from South Dakota to northern Iowa
should leave from 0.40 inch to 0.50 inch of moisture," said Andy
Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. "A blizzard that was
forecast for the weekend has weakened but they still will get
some moisture from North Dakota into Minnesota."
Karst said there also was the potential for rain mixed with
snow early next week in the central Plains.
USDA affirmed its baseline projections for corn seedings of
94.0 million acres, the most since 1944, at its annual outlook
conference on Thursday morning. A year ago, U.S. farmers planted
91.1 million acres.
The government also projected soybean acreage at 75 million,
unchanged from 2011 but up 1 million acres from the baseline
forecast issued earlier this month.
The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its
forecast for the 2011/12 global wheat crop by 5 million tonnes
to a record 695 million tonnes, mostly due to higher estimates
for production in Kazakhstan, India and Australia.
Prices at 1:51 p.m. CST (1950 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 639.50 1.25 0.2% -1.1%
CBOT soy 1276.75 4.50 0.4% 6.5%
CBOT meal 332.90 1.60 0.5% 7.6%
CBOT rice 1396.50 4.50 0.3% -4.4%
EU wheat 203.50 -2.50 -1.2% 0.5%
US crude 107.94 1.67 1.6% 9.2%
Dow Jones 12,971 32 0.3% 6.2%
Gold 1778.38 2.59 0.1% 13.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3337 0.0092 0.7% 3.0%
Dollar Index 78.8100 -0.4010 -0.5% -1.7%
Baltic Freight 706 2 0.3% -59.4%
* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros)
and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall and
Bob Burgdorfer)