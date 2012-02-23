* MGEX spring wheat drops to near 1-month low * USDA acreage boost weighs on CBOT wheat futures too * Soybeans hit 5-month high on S. American weather woes * Corn closes higher following choppy trade (Updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 23 U.S. spring wheat futures dropped 2.1 percent to a near one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Agriculture Department raised its planted-acreage forecast and in reaction to weather forecasts that boosted prospects for a large crop this year, traders said. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat also fell after USDA projected the largest wheat acreage in three years and said world wheat stocks will swell to a record 213.1 million tonnes by the end of the marketing year. That would be up 6 percent from a year earlier. "Wheat, we have abundant stocks worldwide," said Dewey Strickler, president of AgWatch Market Advisors. "It is going to be hard for wheat to go much of anywhere." The higher wheat acreage forecast -- USDA pegged seedings at 58 million acres, up 3.6 million from a year earlier -- raised the prospect of a large crop that would add to already plentiful global supplies. Spring wheat acreage was expected to rebound in grains 2012 after heavy flooding in 2011 curtailed seeding in the northern Plains. MGEX March spring wheat ended down 17-1/4 cents at $8.01 a bushel. Prices bottomed on Thursday at $8.00-1/2 a bushel, their lowest since January 25. The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract settled 2-3/4 cents lower at $6.41-3/4 a bushel. Soybean futures rose to a five-month high, helped by a weaker dollar, good export demand and concerns about crop production in Argentina and Brazil. Corn futures ended higher in choppy trading after fluctuating between positive and negative territory throughout the day. Weakness in the wheat market and renewed expectations for large plantings this spring weighed on prices but news that China bought 120,000 tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn was supportive. CBOT March corn finished up 1-1/4 cents at $6.39-1/2 a bushel while March soybeans rose 4-1/2 cents to $12.76-3/4 a bushel. Soybean prices peaked at $12.80, their highest on a continuous basis since Sept. 23. "The forum numbers were negative for beans and wheat but I think the more important issue for beans is that South American rains haven't been enough for the crop," said Joe Bedore, CBOT floor manager for trade house Intl-FC Stone. Improving weather conditions in the northern U.S. Plains following months of dryness contributed to the bearish tone hanging over the wheat market. "A welcome band of snow from South Dakota to northern Iowa should leave from 0.40 inch to 0.50 inch of moisture," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. "A blizzard that was forecast for the weekend has weakened but they still will get some moisture from North Dakota into Minnesota." Karst said there also was the potential for rain mixed with snow early next week in the central Plains. USDA affirmed its baseline projections for corn seedings of 94.0 million acres, the most since 1944, at its annual outlook conference on Thursday morning. A year ago, U.S. farmers planted 91.1 million acres. The government also projected soybean acreage at 75 million, unchanged from 2011 but up 1 million acres from the baseline forecast issued earlier this month. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for the 2011/12 global wheat crop by 5 million tonnes to a record 695 million tonnes, mostly due to higher estimates for production in Kazakhstan, India and Australia. Prices at 1:51 p.m. CST (1950 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 639.50 1.25 0.2% -1.1% CBOT soy 1276.75 4.50 0.4% 6.5% CBOT meal 332.90 1.60 0.5% 7.6% CBOT rice 1396.50 4.50 0.3% -4.4% EU wheat 203.50 -2.50 -1.2% 0.5% US crude 107.94 1.67 1.6% 9.2% Dow Jones 12,971 32 0.3% 6.2% Gold 1778.38 2.59 0.1% 13.7% Euro/dollar 1.3337 0.0092 0.7% 3.0% Dollar Index 78.8100 -0.4010 -0.5% -1.7% Baltic Freight 706 2 0.3% -59.4% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)