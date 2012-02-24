SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. wheat futures dropped on Friday, extending the previous session's losses, after the USDA projected the largest wheat acreage in three years and said world wheat stocks will swell to a record by the end of the marketing year. Corn and soybeans also turned negative, weighed down partly by the weakness in the wheat market. While corn and wheat prices are headed for a weekly drop, soybeans are on track to gain for a second straight week. FUNDAMENTALS * CBOT March wheat fell 0.7 percent to $6.37 per bushel by 0043 GMT. Soybean futures were down 0.2 percent at $12.74-1/4 per bushel, while March corn futures fell 0.6 percent at $6.35-1/2. * Soybean futures rose to a five-month high on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar, good export demand and concerns about crop production in Argentina and Brazil. * Global crop prices will retreat sharply this year as farmers around the world expand production to bring stability back to commodity markets and ease fears of food inflation, the U.S. government forecast. * USDA forecast U.S. wheat plantings at 58 million acres, up 3.6 million acres from 2011. USDA pegged world wheat stocks at record 213.1 million tonnes. * USDA's outlook conference left unchanged from its baseline projections the forecast for 94.0 million acres of corn this year in the United States, the most since 1944. USDA forecast plantings of the eight major crops at 254.4 million acres, up from a previous estimate of 251.2 million. * USDA report projected soybean acreage at 75 million, unchanged from 2011 but up 1 million acres from the baseline forecast issued earlier this month. * The International Grains Council raised its global wheat production forecast by five million tonnes to a record 695 million and expects world stocks to rise to 211 million tonnes, eclipsing the previous record in 1999/2000. * The market is now eyeing USDA's weekly export sales report scheduled for release later in the day. * Iran ramped up grain purchases on international markets this week, taking the total bought this month to almost two million tonnes as the Islamic republic scrambled to sidestep western sanctions aimed at thwarting its nuclear ambitions. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for 2011/12 delivery and 110,744 tonnes of U.S. corn to an unknown destination for 2011/12 delivery. * Spain bought 85,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to use as animal feed but additional cargoes in doubt because of competition from European and Black Sea countries. * Iraq bought 400,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat in a tender for 50,000 tonnes for $350.45 to $360.25, including cost and freight. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding on to chunky gains made the day before after data on improving German business sentiment prompted traders to cover short positions. * The euro zone economy is heading into its second recession in just three years and the wider European Union will stagnate, the EU's executive said on Thursday, warning that the currency area has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt. * U.S. crude futures rose toward $109 on Friday, on track for a third week of gains, as worries about Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data supported prices. * Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany GDP detailed yy Oct 2011 1455 US Thomson Reuters/UMich Feb consumer sentiment 1500 US New home sales Jan Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 637.00 -4.75 -0.74% -1.16% 637.39 49 CBOT corn 635.50 -4.00 -0.63% -0.43% 630.16 53 CBOT soy 1274.25 -2.50 -0.20% +0.26% 1223.36 77 CBOT rice $13.98 $0.01 +0.11% +0.43% $14.25 46 WTI crude $108.45 $0.62 +0.57% +2.04% $100.50 88 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.000 -0.03% +0.92% USD/AUD 1.073 0.002 +0.17% +0.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)