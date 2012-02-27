SYDNEY Feb 27 U.S. grain futures were mixed in early trade on Monday as support from a weaker dollar against a basket of currencies was offset by higher oil prices and expectations of bumper U.S. corn and wheat crops.

U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.06 percent to $12.78-3/4 per bushel.

March corn futures fell 0.20 percent at $6.39-1/2.

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.23 percent by 0033 GMT to $6.42-3/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. farmers will plant 94 million acres of corn and harvest a record crop of 14.27 billion bushels this year, the Agriculture Department said on Friday. USDA also pegged the 2012/13 U.S. corn carryout at 1.616 billion bushels, above this year's (2011/12) projected carryout of 801 million bushels.

* USDA's weekly export sales report showed export sales of U.S. corn last week at a net 840,800 tonnes, near the low end of a range of estimates for 800,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes.

* China's first major purchase of U.S. corn in four months may be a harbinger of more deals, as surging prices in its southern region make imports from the United States a cost-effective move, analysts and traders said.

* The Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) has purchased 55,000 tonnes of food standard corn in a tender, European traders said on Friday.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department said early on Friday that it expected the U.S. wheat crop to grow to 2.165 billion bushels in the 2012/13 crop year, up from its previous forecast of 2.120 billion bushels and 1.999 billion in 2011/12.

* USDA said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat were 757,400 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 500,000 to 900,000 tonnes and well above the 427,900 tonnes reported the previous week.

* Algeria bought about 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely of South American and European origin, in a tender for a nominal 125,000 tonnes, traders said.

* Iran has asked to import 1 million tonnes of wheat from Pakistan in a barter deal, a senior official in Islamabad said.

* USDA at its annual outlook forum projected that U.S. 2012/13 soybean ending stocks would drop to 205 million bushels, from 275 million in 2011/12.

* USDA showed export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest reporting week at 4,032,400 tonnes, above a range of trade estimates for 3,500,000 to 3,900,000 tonnes. USDA said China bought 521,100 tonnes for 2011/12 and 2,805,000 for 2012/13, while another 68,000 tonnes was sold to "unknown" for 2012/13.

* USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 216,000 tonnes and soyoil sales at 25,200 tonnes, both above trade expectations.

* Owners of Argentine grain trucks vowed to strike starting March 19 to demand higher transport rates, a protest that could disrupt hauling during early corn and soy harvesting. Strike threats are common at this time of year as labor unions seek annual wage hikes.

MARKET NEWS

* The yen slid to a nine-month low against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while the euro held remarkably firm as investors continued to unwind negative bets against the single currency ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the ECB.

* Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of the Atlantic.

* The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.

Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.75 1.50 +0.23% -0.27% 637.63 52 CBOT corn 639.50 -1.25 -0.20% +0.00% 631.30 55 CBOT soy 1278.25 -0.75 -0.06% +0.12% 1229.17 81 CBOT rice $14.39 -$0.08 -0.52% +3.38% $14.26 50 WTI crude $109.36 -$0.41 -0.37% +1.42% $100.86 85

Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.02% USD/AUD 1.066 -0.004 -0.41% -0.26%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by John Mair)