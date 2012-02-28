U.S. grain futures trimmed recent gains on Tuesday on the back of profit taking on a soybean high in earlier trade and more moist weather conditions expected in South America. U.S. soybeans slipped to $12.92 after hitting a five- month high of $12.95, boosted by ongoing demand from China and a dwindling U.S. soybean supply outlook. March corn futures also traded down 0.3 percent at $6.42-3/4. CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.2 percent by 0036 GMT at $6.51-1/2 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot soybeans hit $12.95 per bushel, the highest price on a continuous chart since Sept. 22, 2011. The March and May contracts broke and settled above their 200-day moving averages. * Brazilian consultancy Agrural cut its estimate of Brazil's 2011/12 soy crop to 68 million tonnes, from 70.2 million last month, while another firm, Agroconsult, lowered its forecast to 69.9 million tonnes, from 71 million previously. * Analysts said Brazil's soy harvest was 29 percent complete by Friday, up from 19 percent in the week prior and 19 percent a year ago. Sales rose to 55 percent of the total expected production of 72 million tonnes, up from 53 percent a week earlier. * The market is still digesting figures from the USDA's outlook forum last week that projected a decline in 2012/13 U.S. soy stocks and an increase in corn stocks. * Speculators raised their net short position in wheat to a record high as of February 21, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report said on Friday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat were 9.375 million bushels, below expectations for 18 to 22 million. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 22.15 million. * Crop-friendly snow and moisture fell over the weekend and more snow is expected this week in the dry areas of the U.S. Northern Plains, helping to buoy prospects for spring seedings. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood of cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again. * Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher settlements as concerns that high oil prices might curb economic growth, along with the stronger dollar, countered supportive fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions. * The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Business climate Feb 2012 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Feb 2012 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Dec 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim Jan 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Jan Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.50 -1.25 -0.19% +1.64% 640.82 57 CBOT corn 642.75 -1.75 -0.27% +0.31% 632.91 59 CBOT soy 1292.00 -1.75 -0.14% +1.02% 1234.15 84 CBOT rice $14.47 $0.01 +0.03% +1.83% $14.25 53 WTI crude $107.97 -$0.59 -0.54% -1.64% $101.12 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.341 $0.001 +0.10% -0.40% USD/AUD 1.076 0.000 +0.01% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)