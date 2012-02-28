U.S. grain futures trimmed recent gains on Tuesday on the back
of profit taking on a soybean high in earlier trade and more
moist weather conditions expected in South America.
U.S. soybeans slipped to $12.92 after hitting a five-
month high of $12.95, boosted by ongoing demand from China and a
dwindling U.S. soybean supply outlook.
March corn futures also traded down 0.3 percent at
$6.42-3/4. CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.2 percent by
0036 GMT at $6.51-1/2 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot soybeans hit $12.95 per bushel, the highest
price on a continuous chart since Sept. 22, 2011. The March
and May contracts broke and settled above their
200-day moving averages.
* Brazilian consultancy Agrural cut its estimate of Brazil's
2011/12 soy crop to 68 million tonnes, from 70.2 million last
month, while another firm, Agroconsult, lowered its forecast to
69.9 million tonnes, from 71 million previously.
* Analysts said Brazil's soy harvest was 29 percent complete
by Friday, up from 19 percent in the week prior and 19
percent a year ago. Sales rose to 55 percent of the total
expected production of 72 million tonnes, up from 53 percent a
week earlier.
* The market is still digesting figures from the USDA's
outlook forum last week that projected a decline in 2012/13 U.S.
soy stocks and an increase in corn stocks.
* Speculators raised their net short position in wheat to a
record high as of February 21, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's weekly commitments of traders report said on
Friday.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly
export inspections of wheat were 9.375 million bushels, below
expectations for 18 to 22 million. A week ago, wheat export
inspections were 22.15 million.
* Crop-friendly snow and moisture fell over the weekend
and more snow is expected this week in the dry areas of the U.S.
Northern Plains, helping to buoy prospects for spring
seedings.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, while
the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood of
cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster
risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again.
* Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher
settlements as concerns that high oil prices might curb economic
growth, along with the stronger dollar, countered supportive
fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions.
* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since
mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil
prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further
improvement in the U.S. housing market.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 EZ Business climate Feb 2012
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Feb 2012
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Dec
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb
2350 Japan Industrial output prelim Jan
2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Jan
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.50 -1.25 -0.19% +1.64% 640.82 57
CBOT corn 642.75 -1.75 -0.27% +0.31% 632.91 59
CBOT soy 1292.00 -1.75 -0.14% +1.02% 1234.15 84
CBOT rice $14.47 $0.01 +0.03% +1.83% $14.25 53
WTI crude $107.97 -$0.59 -0.54% -1.64% $101.12 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.341 $0.001 +0.10% -0.40%
USD/AUD 1.076 0.000 +0.01% +0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)