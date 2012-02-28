(Corrects wheat and U.S. crude prices) * Buoyant Chinese demand to keep soy prices higher * Traders wary of higher USDA crop forecasts * Lower crude pressures U.S. corn, wheat By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, Feb 28 Chicago soybeans rose on Tuesday, extending gains after a fresh five-month high struck in the last session on buoyant demand from China, the world's top importer of the commodity. Corn and wheat dropped after settling higher on Monday, partly influenced by a fall in crude oil prices that took Brent below $124. Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures rose 0.06 percent to $12.94-1/2 a bushel by 0623 GMT, after racking up its biggest gain in two weeks on Monday. March corn fell 0.23 percent to $6.43 a bushel, while wheat lost 0.12 percent to $6.45 a bushel. "Soybean is ruling high because of the strong Chinese demand when production is set to drop in south America. It was very evident from last night's rally," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. China, which buys nearly two-thirds of the world's soybeans, is expected to import 55 million tonnes this year. The country has placed an order to buy a record 13.4 million tonnes of soybeans, worth $6.7 billion. Traders expect China to buy more soybeans from the U.S. as dry weather conditions ravage farms in Argentina and Brazil, the respective No. 2 and 3 soy exporters, accounting for almost half of the world's soybean output. Lower soybean output in Brazil and Argentina amid higher Chinese demand will help keep soy prices higher, said Tan. Brazil's 2011/12 soy crop is expected at 68 million tonnes, against a previous forecast of 70.2 million, consultancy Agrural said, while another firm, Agroconsult, lowered its estimates to 69.9 million tonnes, from 71 million previously. Lower crude oil prices also pressured corn and wheat, said Luke Matthews, a commodity strategist with Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended losses by more than $2 a barrel in post-settlement trading on Monday, as overbought conditions and a warning from the Group of 20 leading economies about the risks to global growth from higher oil prices sparked a sell-off. Brent was down 35 cents at $123.82 a barrel by 0644 GMT, off a near 10-month peak above $125 a barrel on Friday. U.S. crude was down 24 cents at $108.32. Matthews said higher output forecasts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were also putting some downward pressure on corn and wheat. But prices could rise as many traders and analysts believe production will depend on yields, influenced by weather. "Prices have fallen but I see some upside for corn and wheat as higher USDA forecasts are reliant on yields where weather comes into play," said Matthews. "A lot will depend on poor or favourable weather conditions." Last week, the USDA forecast U.S. farmers would plant corn on 94.0 million acres, the highest acreage since World War Two, and harvest a record crop of 14.270 billion bushels this year. The USDA estimated wheat plantings at 58 million acres, up 3.6 million acres from 2011. It pegged world wheat stocks at a record 213.1 million tonnes. Trying to estimate crop yields this early in the season -- two months before seeding of the corn and soybean crops begins in earnest in the Midwest grain belt -- can be an inexact science since weather determines the size of the harvest. Grains prices at 0623 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.00 -2.75 -0.42% +0.19% 643.73 57 CBOT corn 643.25 -1.25 -0.19% +0.39% 632.93 61 CBOT soy 1294.50 0.75 +0.06% +1.21% 1234.23 87 CBOT rice $14.47 $0.01 +0.03% +0.00% $14.43 51 WTI crude $108.44 -$0.12 -0.11% -1.21% $101.16 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.027 +2.02% +2.31% USD/AUD 1.078 0.000 +0.01% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)