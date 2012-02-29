SINGAPORE, Feb 29 U.S. front-month wheat
rose around half a percent on Wednesday to its highest in three
weeks, while soybeans were little changed after climbing to a
five-month top in the last session on concerns over lower
supplies from South America.
Corn was almost flat, holding near a six-week high in early
Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop
of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather
conditions in key growing areas in South America, Germany-based
analyst Oil World forecast on Tuesday.
* Smaller crops in No. 2 soybean exporter Brazil and No. 3
Argentina should push business to the No. 1 shipper, the United
States, leading U.S. farmers to plant more soybeans in coming
weeks.
* China, which imports roughly two-thirds of the world's
soybeans, last week bought the second-largest amount of U.S.
soybeans ever.
* Funds have increasingly bought into the market. Commodity
funds have not been net sellers of soybeans since Feb. 9, trade
sources said. Funds on Tuesday bought 18,000 corn contracts, the
most so far this year, besides 8,000 soy, and 4,000 wheat,
contracts.
* The USDA forecasts that U.S. corn stocks will shrink to
the lowest levels in 15 years before the fall harvest. Farmers
have held on to their grain in hopes of selling at even higher
prices.
* Firm cash values for corn should discourage any corn
deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade futures on the first
notice day for the March contract on Wednesday, traders and
analysts said.
* Russian Agriculture Minister Yelena Skrynnik raised the
grain export forecast for the 2011/12 crop year by 12 percent to
as much as 28 million tonnes, news agency Interfax reported on
Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday,
slipping for a third day on fears a recent surge in prices could
hurt the global economy, while worries over a possible Middle
East disruption helped put a floor under the slide.
* The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May
2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant
U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices
nudged forward the nearly five-month rally.
* The euro and commodity currencies held their ground in
Asia on Wednesday as hopes that European banks will take up a
large offer of cheap three-year cash from the European Central
Bank bolstered risk appetite.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jan 2012
0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Feb 2012
0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Feb 2012
1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Jan 2012
1330 U.S. GDP Oct
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb
2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Oct 2011
Grains prices at 0050 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 667.25 -1.00 -0.15% +2.22% 648.07 68
CBOT corn 656.25 -1.00 -0.15% +1.82% 635.14 71
CBOT soy 1304.75 -0.50 -0.04% +0.85% 1238.60 87
CBOT rice $14.41 -$0.02 -0.14% -0.35% $14.41 52
WTI crude $106.52 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.88% $101.28 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.347 $0.000 +0.04% +0.53%
USD/AUD 1.080 0.003 +0.25% +0.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)