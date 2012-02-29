SINGAPORE, Feb 29 U.S. front-month wheat rose around half a percent on Wednesday to its highest in three weeks, while soybeans were little changed after climbing to a five-month top in the last session on concerns over lower supplies from South America. Corn was almost flat, holding near a six-week high in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather conditions in key growing areas in South America, Germany-based analyst Oil World forecast on Tuesday. * Smaller crops in No. 2 soybean exporter Brazil and No. 3 Argentina should push business to the No. 1 shipper, the United States, leading U.S. farmers to plant more soybeans in coming weeks. * China, which imports roughly two-thirds of the world's soybeans, last week bought the second-largest amount of U.S. soybeans ever. * Funds have increasingly bought into the market. Commodity funds have not been net sellers of soybeans since Feb. 9, trade sources said. Funds on Tuesday bought 18,000 corn contracts, the most so far this year, besides 8,000 soy, and 4,000 wheat, contracts. * The USDA forecasts that U.S. corn stocks will shrink to the lowest levels in 15 years before the fall harvest. Farmers have held on to their grain in hopes of selling at even higher prices. * Firm cash values for corn should discourage any corn deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade futures on the first notice day for the March contract on Wednesday, traders and analysts said. * Russian Agriculture Minister Yelena Skrynnik raised the grain export forecast for the 2011/12 crop year by 12 percent to as much as 28 million tonnes, news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, slipping for a third day on fears a recent surge in prices could hurt the global economy, while worries over a possible Middle East disruption helped put a floor under the slide. * The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged forward the nearly five-month rally. * The euro and commodity currencies held their ground in Asia on Wednesday as hopes that European banks will take up a large offer of cheap three-year cash from the European Central Bank bolstered risk appetite. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jan 2012 0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Feb 2012 0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Feb 2012 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Jan 2012 1330 U.S. GDP Oct 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb 2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Oct 2011 Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.25 -1.00 -0.15% +2.22% 648.07 68 CBOT corn 656.25 -1.00 -0.15% +1.82% 635.14 71 CBOT soy 1304.75 -0.50 -0.04% +0.85% 1238.60 87 CBOT rice $14.41 -$0.02 -0.14% -0.35% $14.41 52 WTI crude $106.52 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.88% $101.28 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.347 $0.000 +0.04% +0.53% USD/AUD 1.080 0.003 +0.25% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)