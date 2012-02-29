* Soy down 0.3 pct after rally to 5-month top
* Wheat falls from near 3-week high, corn slips
* Fundamentals bullish for soy, corn futures
* China soy crush margins improve amid low stocks
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 U.S. soy edged lower on
Wednesday as the market took a breather after seven straight
sessions of gains as concerns grew about South American output,
and wheat eased from its highest in nearly three weeks amid
plentiful supplies.
Corn dipped after climbing to its highest since mid-January
on Tuesday, pressured by a broad-based weakness in agricultural
markets.
"The markets are positioning at the month-end. Beans are
taking a few steps lower, and certainly that comes on the back
of the solid run in global soybean prices," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade actively traded corn for May delivery
fell 0.2 percent to $6.56 a bushel by 0327 GMT. May soy
slid 0.3 percent to $13.08-3/4 a bushel and May wheat
lost 0.3 percent to $6.66-1/4 a bushel.
On Tuesday, soy jumped to it highest since September
22 while corn reached a level not seen since January 12.
Analysts said fundamentals called for higher prices in the
weeks ahead, even as Russia raised the grain export forecast for
the 2011/12 crop year by 12 percent to as much as 28 million
tonnes.
Soy crushers in China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed,
have increased output in recent weeks because of improved
crushing margins, which should boost soy imports, an official
think-tank said on Wednesday.
China, which imports roughly two-thirds of the world's
soybeans, last week bought the second-largest amount of U.S.
soybeans ever.
Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop of
7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather
conditions in key growing areas in South America, Germany-based
analyst Oil World forecast on Tuesday.
Smaller crops in No. 2 soybean exporter Brazil and No. 3
exporter Argentina should push business to the world's biggest
shipper, the United States, leading U.S. farmers to plant more
soybeans in the next few weeks.
"We continue to hear stories that tightness is forecast to
continue in the oilseeds market," said Mathews. "The corn market
has been weighed down by expectations of rising supplies in the
next 12 to 18 months, but perhaps it is a little bit too
premature to forecast sharply higher U.S. corn stocks."
Funds have increasingly bought into the market: commodity
funds have not been net sellers of soybeans since Feb. 9, trade
sources said. Funds on Tuesday bought 18,000 corn contracts, the
most so far this year, in addition to 8,000 soy and 4,000 wheat
contracts.
The USDA forecasts U.S. corn stocks will shrink to their
lowest in 15 years before the September/October harvest. Farmers
have held on to grains, hoping to sell at even higher prices.
Firm cash values for corn should discourage any corn
deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade futures on the first
notice day for the March contract on Wednesday, traders and
analysts said.
Prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 666.25 -2.00 -0.30% +2.07% 648.08 69
CBOT corn 656.00 -1.25 -0.19% +1.78% 635.00 71
CBOT soy 1301.50 -3.75 -0.29% +0.60% 1238.52 82
CBOT rice $14.38 -$0.05 -0.35% -0.55% $14.41 52
WTI crude $106.86 $0.31 +0.29% -1.57% $101.30 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.347 $0.001 +0.07% +0.56%
USD/AUD 1.081 0.004 +0.33% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)