* Soy down 0.3 pct after rally to 5-month top * Wheat falls from near 3-week high, corn slips * Fundamentals bullish for soy, corn futures * China soy crush margins improve amid low stocks (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 29 U.S. soy edged lower on Wednesday as the market took a breather after seven straight sessions of gains as concerns grew about South American output, and wheat eased from its highest in nearly three weeks amid plentiful supplies. Corn dipped after climbing to its highest since mid-January on Tuesday, pressured by a broad-based weakness in agricultural markets. "The markets are positioning at the month-end. Beans are taking a few steps lower, and certainly that comes on the back of the solid run in global soybean prices," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade actively traded corn for May delivery fell 0.2 percent to $6.56 a bushel by 0327 GMT. May soy slid 0.3 percent to $13.08-3/4 a bushel and May wheat lost 0.3 percent to $6.66-1/4 a bushel. On Tuesday, soy jumped to it highest since September 22 while corn reached a level not seen since January 12. Analysts said fundamentals called for higher prices in the weeks ahead, even as Russia raised the grain export forecast for the 2011/12 crop year by 12 percent to as much as 28 million tonnes. Soy crushers in China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, have increased output in recent weeks because of improved crushing margins, which should boost soy imports, an official think-tank said on Wednesday. China, which imports roughly two-thirds of the world's soybeans, last week bought the second-largest amount of U.S. soybeans ever. Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather conditions in key growing areas in South America, Germany-based analyst Oil World forecast on Tuesday. Smaller crops in No. 2 soybean exporter Brazil and No. 3 exporter Argentina should push business to the world's biggest shipper, the United States, leading U.S. farmers to plant more soybeans in the next few weeks. "We continue to hear stories that tightness is forecast to continue in the oilseeds market," said Mathews. "The corn market has been weighed down by expectations of rising supplies in the next 12 to 18 months, but perhaps it is a little bit too premature to forecast sharply higher U.S. corn stocks." Funds have increasingly bought into the market: commodity funds have not been net sellers of soybeans since Feb. 9, trade sources said. Funds on Tuesday bought 18,000 corn contracts, the most so far this year, in addition to 8,000 soy and 4,000 wheat contracts. The USDA forecasts U.S. corn stocks will shrink to their lowest in 15 years before the September/October harvest. Farmers have held on to grains, hoping to sell at even higher prices. Firm cash values for corn should discourage any corn deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade futures on the first notice day for the March contract on Wednesday, traders and analysts said. Prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 666.25 -2.00 -0.30% +2.07% 648.08 69 CBOT corn 656.00 -1.25 -0.19% +1.78% 635.00 71 CBOT soy 1301.50 -3.75 -0.29% +0.60% 1238.52 82 CBOT rice $14.38 -$0.05 -0.35% -0.55% $14.41 52 WTI crude $106.86 $0.31 +0.29% -1.57% $101.30 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.347 $0.001 +0.07% +0.56% USD/AUD 1.081 0.004 +0.33% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)