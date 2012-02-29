* Soy gains 9 pct for month in best month since Dec 2010 * Corn gains 2.5 percent in Feb, wheat flat for month * China soy crush margins improve amid low stocks * U.S. farmers may plant more soy at expense of corn (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds quotes, fund totals) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Feb 29 U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed on Wednesday, with soybeans posting a fresh five-month high and their biggest monthly gain in more than a year, bolstered by growing export demand and investment fund buying. Each contract held onto gains after trading in both positive and negative territory. Soybeans rose for the eighth straight session and corn the sixth straight day. Wheat also ended firm, rising to their highest price in more than three weeks. "The common theme is: Demand is good, not great, and it's been consistently good for a month now," said PFG Best analyst Tim Hannagan. "It's the last day of the month and these funds are fat with profits and it's not uncommon to bank some profits as it comes to a close," Hannagan said. Investment funds have increasingly bought into the market, buying the biggest amount of corn in a year on Tuesday, while grain importers have also stepped up purchases of U.S. supplies amid shortfalls elsewhere in the world. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that U.S. exporters sold 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 120,000 tonnes of optional origin corn to Mexico. The sales follow the second-largest sale ever last week of U.S. soybeans to China, which imports nearly two-thirds of the soy traded globally. Mexico, the No. 2 buyer of U.S. corn, has also boosted grain purchases after drought sapped its own domestic corn crop. "The Chinese have done some business out through April out of the U.S. this week, indicative of how competitive the U.S. is at the moment and once again (underlining) how the South Americans will spare no opportunity to screw up their early season logistics," ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to clients. Ships loading grains at Brazil's main ports will have to wait 15 to 20 days as the ports are running at full capacity with the grain harvest approaching its peak. Soybean futures rose more than 9 percent in February in the largest monthly gain since December 2010, while corn posted a monthly rise of about 2.5 percent and wheat ended the month flat in the third straight month without a decline. "I think the buying we've seen was just momentum money coming in at the end of the month, mostly end-of-month buying," said Matt Pierce, analyst for GrainAnalyst.com. Soybeans for March delivery on Wednesday finished 8-1/4 cents higher to $13.13-1/2 per bushel, the highest level since Sept. 22. CBOT March corn rose 3 cents to $6.56-1/4 per bushel, highest since Jan. 12, while CBOT March wheat gained 2 cents to $6.64-1/4 per bushel. Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 corn contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts. LOWER PRODUCTION Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather conditions in key growing areas of South America, Germany-based analyst Oil World forecast this week. "We continue to hear stories that tightness is forecast to continue in the oilseeds market," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Soy crushers in China have increased output in recent weeks because of improved crushing margins, which should boost soy imports, an official think tank said on Wednesday. The rise in soybean prices could prompt U.S. farmers to increase plantings this year at the expense of corn. "The ratio between soybean and corn prices is turning in favor of soybeans as it gets closer to 2.3, while it was at 2 in December," analyst Agritel said in a market note. "Thus, analysts consider that the record estimates for corn plantings ... at 94 million acres (38 million hectares) as shown by the USDA last week could be overestimated." Prices at 2:44 p.m. CST (2044 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 656.50 3.00 0.5% 1.5% CBOT soy 1313.50 8.25 0.6% 9.6% CBOT meal 351.20 4.70 1.4% 13.5% CBOT soyoil 54.09 -0.33 -0.6% 3.8% CBOT wheat 664.25 2.00 0.3% 1.8% CBOT rice 1420.50 3.50 0.3% -2.7% EU wheat 208.50 2.75 1.3% 3.0% US crude 106.90 0.35 0.3% 8.2% Dow Jones 12,958 -47 -0.4% 6.1% Gold 1698.09 -85.90 -4.8% 8.6% Euro/dollar 1.3330 -0.0136 -1.0% 3.0% Dollar Index 78.8070 0.5370 0.7% -1.7% Baltic Freight 750 12 1.6% -56.8% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)