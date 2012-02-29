* Soy gains 9 pct for month in best month since Dec 2010
* Corn gains 2.5 percent in Feb, wheat flat for month
* China soy crush margins improve amid low stocks
* U.S. farmers may plant more soy at expense of corn
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Feb 29 U.S. corn and soybean
futures climbed on Wednesday, with soybeans posting a
fresh five-month high and their biggest monthly gain in more
than a year, bolstered by growing export demand and investment
fund buying.
Each contract held onto gains after trading in both positive
and negative territory. Soybeans rose for the eighth straight
session and corn the sixth straight day. Wheat also ended firm,
rising to their highest price in more than three weeks.
"The common theme is: Demand is good, not great, and it's
been consistently good for a month now," said PFG Best analyst
Tim Hannagan.
"It's the last day of the month and these funds are fat with
profits and it's not uncommon to bank some profits as it comes
to a close," Hannagan said.
Investment funds have increasingly bought into the market,
buying the biggest amount of corn in a year on Tuesday, while
grain importers have also stepped up purchases of U.S. supplies
amid shortfalls elsewhere in the world.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that U.S. exporters
sold 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 120,000 tonnes
of optional origin corn to Mexico.
The sales follow the second-largest sale ever last week of
U.S. soybeans to China, which imports nearly two-thirds of the
soy traded globally. Mexico, the No. 2 buyer of U.S. corn, has
also boosted grain purchases after drought sapped its own
domestic corn crop.
"The Chinese have done some business out through April out
of the U.S. this week, indicative of how competitive the U.S. is
at the moment and once again (underlining) how the South
Americans will spare no opportunity to screw up their early
season logistics," ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in
a note to clients.
Ships loading grains at Brazil's main ports will have to wait
15 to 20 days as the ports are running at full capacity with the
grain harvest approaching its peak.
Soybean futures rose more than 9 percent in February in the
largest monthly gain since December 2010, while corn posted a
monthly rise of about 2.5 percent and wheat ended the month flat
in the third straight month without a decline.
"I think the buying we've seen was just momentum money
coming in at the end of the month, mostly end-of-month buying,"
said Matt Pierce, analyst for GrainAnalyst.com.
Soybeans for March delivery on Wednesday finished
8-1/4 cents higher to $13.13-1/2 per bushel, the highest level
since Sept. 22. CBOT March corn rose 3 cents to $6.56-1/4
per bushel, highest since Jan. 12, while CBOT March wheat
gained 2 cents to $6.64-1/4 per bushel.
Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and 3,000
corn contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts.
LOWER PRODUCTION
Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop of
7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather
conditions in key growing areas of South America, Germany-based
analyst Oil World forecast this week.
"We continue to hear stories that tightness is forecast to
continue in the oilseeds market," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Soy crushers in China have increased output in recent weeks
because of improved crushing margins, which should boost soy
imports, an official think tank said on Wednesday.
The rise in soybean prices could prompt U.S. farmers to
increase plantings this year at the expense of corn.
"The ratio between soybean and corn prices is turning in
favor of soybeans as it gets closer to 2.3, while it was at 2 in
December," analyst Agritel said in a market note.
"Thus, analysts consider that the record estimates for corn
plantings ... at 94 million acres (38 million hectares) as shown
by the USDA last week could be overestimated."
Prices at 2:44 p.m. CST (2044 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 656.50 3.00 0.5% 1.5%
CBOT soy 1313.50 8.25 0.6% 9.6%
CBOT meal 351.20 4.70 1.4% 13.5%
CBOT soyoil 54.09 -0.33 -0.6% 3.8%
CBOT wheat 664.25 2.00 0.3% 1.8%
CBOT rice 1420.50 3.50 0.3% -2.7%
EU wheat 208.50 2.75 1.3% 3.0%
US crude 106.90 0.35 0.3% 8.2%
Dow Jones 12,958 -47 -0.4% 6.1%
Gold 1698.09 -85.90 -4.8% 8.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3330 -0.0136 -1.0% 3.0%
Dollar Index 78.8070 0.5370 0.7% -1.7%
Baltic Freight 750 12 1.6% -56.8%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Nigel Hunt in
London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jim Marshall and
Marguerita Choy)