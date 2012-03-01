(Refiles to add named item code, no change to text) SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. wheat slid 0.8 percent on Thursday, falling from a three-week top, while soy fell half a percent after posting its biggest monthly gains in a year on the back of strong demand and concerns over South American production. Corn also fell in early Asian trade, tracking losses in soybean and wheat futures. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybean futures rose more than 9 percent in February in the largest monthly gain since December 2010, while corn posted a monthly rise of about 2.5 percent and wheat ended the month flat in the third straight month without a decline. * Investment funds have increasingly bought into the market, buying the biggest amount of corn in a year on Tuesday, while grain importers have also stepped up purchases of U.S. supplies amid shortfalls elsewhere in the world. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that U.S. exporters sold 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 120,000 tonnes of optional origin corn to Mexico. * The sales follow the second-largest sale ever last week of U.S. soybeans to China, which imports nearly two-thirds of the soy traded globally. Mexico, the No. 2 buyer of U.S. corn, has also boosted grain purchases after drought sapped its own domestic corn crop. * Ships loading grains at Brazil's main ports will have to wait 15 to 20 days as the ports are running at full capacity with the grain harvest approaching its peak. * Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 corn contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts. * Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather conditions in key growing areas of South America, Germany-based analyst Oil World forecast this week. * Soy crushers in China have increased output in recent weeks because of improved crushing margins, which should boost soy imports, an official think tank said on Wednesday. * The rise in soybean prices could prompt U.S. farmers to increase plantings this year at the expense of corn. * Argentina is unlikely to sell much corn to China even though the countries reached an initial trade deal this month, as industry sources say the accord leaves too much room for China to reject shipments. * Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry expects the area sown to corn to increase to 4.5 million-5.0 million hectares this year from 3.6 million hectares in 2011, it said on Wednesday, making up for winter grain plantings lost to drought and cold weather. MARKET NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions after key events including the European Central Bank's cash injection passed without surprise. * Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading on Wednesday, ending the month sharply higher as the Federal Reserve said that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January through mid-February as hiring increased across several of its districts. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Feb 2012 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Feb 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012 1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Feb 2012 1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. Construction spending February 1530 U.S. EIA nat gas storage Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Jan 2012 :: Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Feb 2012 Prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.50 -5.50 -0.82% -0.86% 650.44 63 CBOT corn 653.50 -4.50 -0.68% +0.00% 637.01 65 CBOT soy 1313.00 -7.00 -0.53% +0.59% 1243.33 80 CBOT rice $14.40 -$0.06 -0.41% -0.41% $14.41 57 WTI crude $107.00 -$0.07 -0.07% +0.42% $101.51 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 -$0.014 -1.03% -0.54% USD/AUD 1.073 -0.004 -0.41% -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)