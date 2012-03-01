(Refiles to add named item code, no change to text)
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. wheat slid 0.8
percent on Thursday, falling from a three-week top, while soy
fell half a percent after posting its biggest monthly gains in a
year on the back of strong demand and concerns over South
American production.
Corn also fell in early Asian trade, tracking losses in
soybean and wheat futures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybean futures rose more than 9 percent in February in
the largest monthly gain since December 2010, while corn posted
a monthly rise of about 2.5 percent and wheat ended the month
flat in the third straight month without a decline.
* Investment funds have increasingly bought into the market,
buying the biggest amount of corn in a year on Tuesday, while
grain importers have also stepped up purchases of U.S. supplies
amid shortfalls elsewhere in the world.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that U.S.
exporters sold 285,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and
120,000 tonnes of optional origin corn to Mexico.
* The sales follow the second-largest sale ever last week
of U.S. soybeans to China, which imports nearly two-thirds of
the soy traded globally. Mexico, the No. 2 buyer of U.S. corn,
has also boosted grain purchases after drought sapped its own
domestic corn crop.
* Ships loading grains at Brazil's main ports will have to
wait 15 to 20 days as the ports are running at full capacity
with the grain harvest approaching its peak.
* Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and 3,000
corn contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts.
* Global soybean output this year is set for a record drop
of 7.2 percent, or 19 million tonnes, mainly due to bad weather
conditions in key growing areas of South America, Germany-based
analyst Oil World forecast this week.
* Soy crushers in China have increased output in recent
weeks because of improved crushing margins, which should boost
soy imports, an official think tank said on Wednesday.
* The rise in soybean prices could prompt U.S. farmers to
increase plantings this year at the expense of corn.
* Argentina is unlikely to sell much corn to China even
though the countries reached an initial trade deal this month,
as industry sources say the accord leaves too much room for
China to reject shipments.
* Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry expects the area sown to
corn to increase to 4.5 million-5.0 million hectares this year
from 3.6 million hectares in 2011, it said on Wednesday, making
up for winter grain plantings lost to drought and cold weather.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in
Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions after key
events including the European Central Bank's cash injection
passed without surprise.
* Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading on
Wednesday, ending the month sharply higher as the Federal
Reserve said that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January
through mid-February as hiring increased across several of its
districts.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day
winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal
of more stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Feb 2012
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Feb 2012
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Feb 2012
1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. Construction spending February
1530 U.S. EIA nat gas storage Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Jan 2012
:: Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Feb 2012
Prices at 0042 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.50 -5.50 -0.82% -0.86% 650.44 63
CBOT corn 653.50 -4.50 -0.68% +0.00% 637.01 65
CBOT soy 1313.00 -7.00 -0.53% +0.59% 1243.33 80
CBOT rice $14.40 -$0.06 -0.41% -0.41% $14.41 57
WTI crude $107.00 -$0.07 -0.07% +0.42% $101.51 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.333 -$0.014 -1.03% -0.54%
USD/AUD 1.073 -0.004 -0.41% -0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)