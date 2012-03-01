* Soybeans rise for ninth straight day * Profit taking pressures wheat, corn futures * Declines in wheat limited by surprise Iran deal (Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, March 1 Profit-taking pushed U.S. corn and wheat futures lower on Thursday, but declines in wheat were limited by the first sale of U.S. supplies to Iran in about three years and by prospects for more exports as Western sanctions have forced Tehran to scramble for food supplies. Iran bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat -- the type traded at the smaller Kansas City Board of Trade -- the U.S. government said before the market opened. The sale caught traders by surprise because it came at a time of increased tension between the two countries. "It certainly opens the potential for more (wheat sales to Iran), especially if they are on a mission here, either because of crop reasons or wanting to store up food security reserves," said grains analyst Rich Feltes of RJ O'Brien. Soybean prices bucked the overall downward trend, closing higher and matching the more-than five-month high hit earlier this week. Concerns that damage to South American crops will increase world demand for U.S. soybeans supported prices. "Beans continue to be the strong link in the grains room," said Chad Henderson, grain market advisor with Prime Agricultural Consultants. "Everyone wants to hype up the lower production estimates in South America. The contest is continuing on how small you can make those Argentine and Brazil bean crops." CBOT May soft red winter wheat settled 4 cents lower at $6.64 a bushel while CBOT May corn dropped 4 cents to $6.54 a bushel. "The grains are taking at least a temporary breather after the persistent rally into the end of the month," Matt Zeller, analyst for INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. Traders were unable to confirm which grain company sold the wheat to Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are at the heart of the sanctions against the country. Traders suspected major grain companies like Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co and Louis Dreyfus did the deal but the companies did not respond to inquiries by Reuters seeking comments. "It shocked me," Jerod Leman, broker with Wellington Commodities Corp, said of the Iran sale. "With everything going on over there with their nuclear problems, I am surprised we sold them anything. I did not expect that to come from us." Wheat futures, which also faced pressure from a higher dollar, fluctuated between positive and negative territory several times during Thursday's session. CBOT May soybeans ended up 2-1/2 cents at $13.22-1/2 a bushel, their ninth straight day of gains. Hot and dry weather throughout the growing season curtailed crop production in Brazil and Argentina, placing a premium on supplies that U.S. farmers have been holding since last fall. "Everyone is betting on China to keep buying (soybeans) and South American production numbers to come down some more," said Matt Pierce, analyst for GrainAnalyst.com. Soybean futures rose more than 9 percent in February, the largest monthly gain since December 2010, on South American weather concerns and Chinese demand. Corn posted a monthly rise of about 2.5 percent and wheat ended the month flat to post a third straight month without a decline. Prices at 1:54 p.m. CST (1954 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 656.50 -2.25 -0.3% 1.5% CBOT soy 1313.50 3.50 0.3% 9.6% CBOT meal 353.70 2.50 0.7% 14.3% CBOT soyoil 53.94 -0.15 -0.3% 3.6% CBOT wheat 659.25 -5.00 -0.8% 1.0% CBOT rice 1420.50 0.00 0.0% -2.7% EU wheat 209.75 1.50 0.7% 3.6% US crude 108.88 1.81 1.7% 10.2% Dow Jones 12,975 23 0.2% 6.2% Gold 1720.99 25.75 1.5% 10.1% Euro/dollar 1.3320 -0.0007 0.0% 2.9% Dollar Index 78.7600 0.0230 0.0% -1.8% Baltic Freight 763 13 1.7% -56.1% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)