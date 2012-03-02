(Refiles to fix dateline) SINGAPORE, March 2 U.S. wheat and corn lost more ground on Friday as investors booked profit from recent gains, although the fall in wheat is being cushioned by Iran's first purchase of U.S. wheat in three years. Soybeans eased after nine straight sessions of gains triggered by concern over supplies from drought-stricken South America and Chinese demand, which is recovering on positive crush margins. FUNDAMENTALS * Iran has made a rare purchase of U.S. wheat in an effort to build food stockpiles as the United States and Europe enforce tough new sanctions to contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday that Iran bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat -- enough to fill two large cargo ships. While not illegal, the deal caught traders by surprise as tension mounts between the West and Iran on fears the Islamic Republic was intent on developing a nuclear weapon. * Traders were unable to confirm which grain company sold the wheat to Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are at the heart of the sanctions against the country. Traders suspected major grain companies such as Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co and Louis Dreyfus did the deal but the firms did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. * Chinese quarantine authorities will allow imports of Canadian canola by some selected crushers located in major growing areas, partially lifting a ban imposed because of fungal disease concerns, traders said on Thursday. * Hot and dry weather throughout the growing season curtailed crop production in Brazil and Argentina, putting a premium on supplies being held by U.S. farmers since last fall. * But a leading Argentine grains exchange held its soy and corn harvest estimates steady on Thursday, saying the rains that soaked fields over the past week have improved the outlook for soybeans. * The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange forecast soy production at 46.2 million tonnes and expects a corn harvest of 21.3 million tonnes. Argentina is the world's no. 3 supplier of soybean and the second-biggest corn supplier after the United States. * Argentine dock workers went on strike for better conditions on Thursday, slowing the country's ports just ahead of corn and soybean harvests key to world grains markets and the local economy. MARKET NEWS * U.S. crude futures were steady on Friday, off a near 10-month high in post-settlement trade, after a Saudi official was reported to have denied Iranian media reports of an explosion at an unknown oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia. * The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having fallen to one-week lows against the greenback and other currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance. DATA/EVENTS 2330 Japan Unemployment rate/Jan 1000 Euro Zone Producer prices/Jan 1530 US ECRI weekly index 2030 US CFTC positions data Prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.50 -1.50 -0.23% -0.86% 650.48 65 CBOT corn 653.00 -1.00 -0.15% -0.76% 639.66 66 CBOT soy 1320.25 -2.25 -0.17% +0.51% 1247.62 87 CBOT rice $14.24 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.32% $14.40 42 WTI crude $108.86 $0.02 +0.02% +1.67% $101.85 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.332 -$0.014 -1.07% -0.58% USD/AUD 1.079 0.002 +0.16% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)