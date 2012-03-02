(Refiles to fix dateline)
SINGAPORE, March 2 U.S. wheat and corn
lost more ground on Friday as investors booked profit from
recent gains, although the fall in wheat is being cushioned by
Iran's first purchase of U.S. wheat in three years.
Soybeans eased after nine straight sessions of gains
triggered by concern over supplies from drought-stricken South
America and Chinese demand, which is recovering on positive
crush margins.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Iran has made a rare purchase of U.S. wheat in an effort
to build food stockpiles as the United States and Europe enforce
tough new sanctions to contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday
that Iran bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat -- enough to fill
two large cargo ships. While not illegal, the deal caught
traders by surprise as tension mounts between the West and Iran
on fears the Islamic Republic was intent on developing a nuclear
weapon.
* Traders were unable to confirm which grain company sold
the wheat to Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are at the heart of
the sanctions against the country. Traders suspected major grain
companies such as Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd, Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Louis Dreyfus did the deal but the firms
did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
* Chinese quarantine authorities will allow imports of
Canadian canola by some selected crushers located in major
growing areas, partially lifting a ban imposed because of fungal
disease concerns, traders said on Thursday.
* Hot and dry weather throughout the growing season
curtailed crop production in Brazil and Argentina, putting a
premium on supplies being held by U.S. farmers since last fall.
* But a leading Argentine grains exchange held its soy and
corn harvest estimates steady on Thursday, saying the rains that
soaked fields over the past week have improved the outlook for
soybeans.
* The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange forecast soy production
at 46.2 million tonnes and expects a corn harvest of 21.3
million tonnes. Argentina is the world's no. 3 supplier of
soybean and the second-biggest corn supplier after the United
States.
* Argentine dock workers went on strike for better
conditions on Thursday, slowing the country's ports just ahead
of corn and soybean harvests key to world grains markets and the
local economy.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. crude futures were steady on Friday, off a near
10-month high in post-settlement trade, after a Saudi official
was reported to have denied Iranian media reports of an
explosion at an unknown oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.
* The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having
fallen to one-week lows against the greenback and other
currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's
massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs,
after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor
market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.
DATA/EVENTS
2330 Japan Unemployment rate/Jan
1000 Euro Zone Producer prices/Jan
1530 US ECRI weekly index
2030 US CFTC positions data
Prices at 0050 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.50 -1.50 -0.23% -0.86% 650.48 65
CBOT corn 653.00 -1.00 -0.15% -0.76% 639.66 66
CBOT soy 1320.25 -2.25 -0.17% +0.51% 1247.62 87
CBOT rice $14.24 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.32% $14.40 42
WTI crude $108.86 $0.02 +0.02% +1.67% $101.85 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.332 -$0.014 -1.07% -0.58%
USD/AUD 1.079 0.002 +0.16% +0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)