* Wheat down 0.7 pct as investors book profit
* Iran's 1st U.S. wheat buy in 3 years limits losses
* Soybeans end 9-day rising streak, drop 0.4 pct
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 2 U.S. wheat and corn
lost more ground on Friday as investors booked profit from
recent gains, although the fall in wheat is being cushioned by
Iran's first purchase of U.S. wheat in three years.
Soybeans eased after nine straight sessions of gains
triggered by concern over supplies from drought-stricken South
America and Chinese demand, which is recovering on positive
crush margins.
"Grain markets are overbought and we are seeing a little bit
of correction as there is not much fundamental support at the
moment," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"There is some support from Iran's purchase of U.S. wheat,
but overall export sales are less than what we expected."
Chicago Board of Trade actively traded corn for May delivery
fell 0.5 percent to $6.51 a bushel by 0302 GMT. May
delivery soy slid 0.4 percent to $13.17-1/4 a bushel and
May wheat lost 0.7 percent to $6.59-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans are on track for a third straight week of
gains, lifted by concerns over South American supplies. Wheat
is up 3 percent, while corn has gained more than 1 percent
after finishing lower last week.
Iran made a rare purchase of U.S. wheat in an effort to
build food stockpiles as the United States and Europe enforce
tough new sanctions to contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday that
Iran bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat -- enough to fill two
large cargo ships. While not illegal, the deal caught traders by
surprise as tension mounts between the West and Iran on fears
the Islamic Republic was intent on developing a nuclear weapon.
Traders were unable to confirm which grain company sold the
wheat to Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are at the heart of the
sanctions it faces. Traders suspected major grain companies such
as Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co
and Louis Dreyfus did the deal but the firms did not
respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Still, U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition in the global
market from cheaper alternatives such as the Black Sea region.
The USDA said in its weekly export sales report that 414,100
tonnes of wheat was sold, down 41 percent from the previous week
and 30 percent from the prior 4-week average.
In the soybean market, there has been support from
expectations of strong Chinese demand as processing margins
improve in the world's top buyer.
The National Grain and Oils Information Centre has said soy
crushers in China had increased output in recent weeks because
of improved crushing margins, which should boost soy imports.
The market noted news that Chinese quarantine authorities
will allow imports of Canadian canola by select crushers in
major growing areas, partially lifting a ban imposed because of
fungal disease concerns.
Hot and dry weather throughout the growing season has
curtailed crop production in Brazil and Argentina, putting a
premium on supplies being held by U.S. farmers since last fall.
But a leading Argentine grains exchange held its soy and
corn harvest estimates steady on Thursday, saying the rains that
soaked fields over the past week have improved the outlook for
soybeans.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange forecast soy production at
46.2 million tonnes and expects a corn harvest of 21.3 million
tonnes. Argentina is the world's no. 3 supplier of soybean and
the second-biggest corn supplier after the United States.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.25 -4.75 -0.72% -1.35% 650.37 63
CBOT corn 651.00 -3.00 -0.46% -1.06% 639.63 63
CBOT soy 1317.25 -5.25 -0.40% -0.15% 1251.58 82
CBOT rice $14.28 $0.03 +0.21% -1.07% $14.40 42
WTI crude $108.64 -$0.20 -0.18% +1.47% $101.85 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 -$0.016 -1.18% -0.69%
USD/AUD 1.079 0.002 +0.21% +0.37%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)