* Wheat down 0.7 pct as investors book profit * Iran's 1st U.S. wheat buy in 3 years limits losses * Soybeans end 9-day rising streak, drop 0.4 pct (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 2 U.S. wheat and corn lost more ground on Friday as investors booked profit from recent gains, although the fall in wheat is being cushioned by Iran's first purchase of U.S. wheat in three years. Soybeans eased after nine straight sessions of gains triggered by concern over supplies from drought-stricken South America and Chinese demand, which is recovering on positive crush margins. "Grain markets are overbought and we are seeing a little bit of correction as there is not much fundamental support at the moment," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There is some support from Iran's purchase of U.S. wheat, but overall export sales are less than what we expected." Chicago Board of Trade actively traded corn for May delivery fell 0.5 percent to $6.51 a bushel by 0302 GMT. May delivery soy slid 0.4 percent to $13.17-1/4 a bushel and May wheat lost 0.7 percent to $6.59-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans are on track for a third straight week of gains, lifted by concerns over South American supplies. Wheat is up 3 percent, while corn has gained more than 1 percent after finishing lower last week. Iran made a rare purchase of U.S. wheat in an effort to build food stockpiles as the United States and Europe enforce tough new sanctions to contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday that Iran bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat -- enough to fill two large cargo ships. While not illegal, the deal caught traders by surprise as tension mounts between the West and Iran on fears the Islamic Republic was intent on developing a nuclear weapon. Traders were unable to confirm which grain company sold the wheat to Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are at the heart of the sanctions it faces. Traders suspected major grain companies such as Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co and Louis Dreyfus did the deal but the firms did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Still, U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition in the global market from cheaper alternatives such as the Black Sea region. The USDA said in its weekly export sales report that 414,100 tonnes of wheat was sold, down 41 percent from the previous week and 30 percent from the prior 4-week average. In the soybean market, there has been support from expectations of strong Chinese demand as processing margins improve in the world's top buyer. The National Grain and Oils Information Centre has said soy crushers in China had increased output in recent weeks because of improved crushing margins, which should boost soy imports. The market noted news that Chinese quarantine authorities will allow imports of Canadian canola by select crushers in major growing areas, partially lifting a ban imposed because of fungal disease concerns. Hot and dry weather throughout the growing season has curtailed crop production in Brazil and Argentina, putting a premium on supplies being held by U.S. farmers since last fall. But a leading Argentine grains exchange held its soy and corn harvest estimates steady on Thursday, saying the rains that soaked fields over the past week have improved the outlook for soybeans. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange forecast soy production at 46.2 million tonnes and expects a corn harvest of 21.3 million tonnes. Argentina is the world's no. 3 supplier of soybean and the second-biggest corn supplier after the United States. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.25 -4.75 -0.72% -1.35% 650.37 63 CBOT corn 651.00 -3.00 -0.46% -1.06% 639.63 63 CBOT soy 1317.25 -5.25 -0.40% -0.15% 1251.58 82 CBOT rice $14.28 $0.03 +0.21% -1.07% $14.40 42 WTI crude $108.64 -$0.20 -0.18% +1.47% $101.85 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 -$0.016 -1.18% -0.69% USD/AUD 1.079 0.002 +0.21% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)